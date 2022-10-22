ENG vs AFG Dream11 Prediction, Super 12 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – England vs Afghanistan, Group 2, ICC T20 World Cup 2022

ENG vs AFG Dream11 Match Preview

England will take on Afghanistan in the second game of the Super 12 round of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

England is in exceptional form as a side. They defeated Australia in a 3-match T20Is series recently and will be high on confidence coming into the World Cup. They have one of the best batting line-ups in the tournament. Jos Buttler, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, and Liam Livingstone are some of the main batters for their side. They have excellent batting depth all of them are match-winners on their day.

Their bowling unit despite some injury concerns is looking good. Mark Wood’s exceptional will be a big positive for them. Sam Curran is also in excellent form. Chris Jordan, Ben Stokes and David Willey form a solid pace unit. Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali and Liam Livingstone bring good variety in the spin department. England has good depth in both batting and bowling and they are one of the best teams in this tournament.

Afghanistan has a lot of potential as a team but they haven’t played a lot in Australia and they’ll have to adapt to the conditions quickly. Their batting unit must perform for them to do well in this tournament. The onus will be on the likes of Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran and Hazratullah Zazai to score the majority of the runs for their side.

Afghanistan relies heavily on their spinners who won’t get much assistance off the pitches but they can use the big dimensions of the grounds. Mujeeb ur Rahman, Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan all have played in the BBL and will be very crucial for Afghanistan in this tournament. They have a couple of talented pacers in their ranks who also need to be on their toes. Afghanistan can defeat England if they are at their best as a team.

ENG vs AFG Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: England vs Afghanistan, Super 12 Group 1, Match 14th, ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Venue: Optus Stadium, Perth

Date and Time: 22nd October 2022, Saturday, 4:30 PM IST

ENG vs AFG Venue and Pitch Report

It’s expected to be a run-fest at Perth. The pitch will suit the pacers and there will be good bounce as well. The batters can play their shots trusting the pitch. The average first innings score here is 157 in T20Is and 167 in T20s. Win the toss and batting first and scoring big should be the way to go here but teams may prefer chasing as well. Spinners won’t get much help off the pitch but they will be important. Chasing sides have won 13 out of 21 T20 games played here.

ENG vs AFG Dream11 Prediction

England will be the clear favourites but the Afghanistan side has many match-winners in their ranks and is not to be taken lightly.

Predicted ENG vs AFG Playing XI

England: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey/Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Fareed Malik/Naveen ul Haq,

Top Captaincy Choices for ENG vs AFG Dream11 Match

Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler has been in terrific form in the last few months and will be the best captaincy choice for this game. He takes on the bowlers in the power play and is known for scoring big. He was in excellent form in the recent T20I series against Australia and will look to lead his team from the front.

Ibrahim Zadran: Ibrahim Zadran is the best batter for Afghanistan. He was in excellent form in the Asia Cup 2022 and did well in the two warm-up games. He is technically very sound and will be the anchor for his team with the others playing around him. He can score big once he’s set. Zadran will be a top captaincy pick.

Dawid Malan: Dawid Malan has been in exceptional form lately and will look to continue that in the T20 World Cup. He will face a big threat in Mujeeb and needs to play him out. He scores big when on song and can fetch plenty of points with his batting. Malan will be an ideal captaincy choice.

Other Differential Captaincy Picks: Adil Rashid (Bowling 2nd), Fareed Malik (if plays), Hazratullah Zazai (Very Risky)

Differential Picks for ENG vs AFG Dream11 Match

Fazalhaq Farooqi: Fazalhaq Farooqi is known for picking early wickets with the new ball. He can swing the new ball and can trouble the English batters in the power play. Afghanistan will hope that he picks up 2-3 early wickets. There will be something for the new ball bowlers and he can fetch plenty of points if he can exploit that. Farooqi will be an excellent differential pick for this game.

Chris Jordan: Chris Jordan will be another great differential pick in fantasy cricket. He will be the death overs specialist for England and has played at Perth in the BBL. Jordan can fetch plenty of points if he gets going. He is a handy batter and can score some runs if he gets to bat.

David Willey: David Willey will be a top differential pick if he plays. Chris Woakes is not 100% fit and if he misses then Willey is expected to be in the XI. He can pick wickets with the new ball and has been in good form recently. Willey is capable with the bat as well. He can pick a few wickets and help you win one-sided in fantasy cricket.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for ENG vs AFG Dream11 Match

If ENG Bats First: C - Jos Buttler, VC - Alex Hales

If AFG Bats First: C - Ibrahim Zadran, VC - Rashid Khan

Mega League Team for ENG vs AFG Dream11 Match

If ENG Bats First: C - Rahmanullah Gurbaz, VC - Dawid Malan

If AFG Bats First: C - Fazalhaq Farooqi, VC - Mark Wood

Which Contests to Join for ENG vs AFG Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of up to 7 members is recommended with the small/head-to-head league team. Join the Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.