ENG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Today, 3rd T20I Fantasy Cricket Team & Tips, Playing XI: Australia tour of England 2024

English batters came back strongly in the previous match after a poor performance in the first game. Livingstone, Bethell and Salt made sure that they chased down 193 runs. Both sides are expected to play their full strengths in this game but Australia may edge England in this match and clinch the series, due to their better overall balance.

Match Preview: ENg vs AUS Dream11 Prediction, 3rd t20I

This will be the final T20I match of the three-match series between England & Australia (ENG vs AUS). The venue for this match will be the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester. The match will start at 7:00 PM IST on 15th September 2024. This will be the series decider as both teams have won one game each.

Australia won the first game by 28 runs but lost the last one by 3 wickets. Their bowlers failed to make an impact and that was the main reason for their loss. The batters did a great job, especially Jake Fraser-Mcgurk (50) who scored his maiden T20I fifty.

The likes of Travis Head, Matt Short & Jos Inglis are in good form with the bat. The bowlers will look to bounce back strongly in this game.

England, on the other hand, will be pretty confident coming into this game. Liam Livingstone’s all-round brilliance and Jacob Bethell’s promising performance helped them over the line in the last game. Phil Salt also played a handy knock.

There is room for improvement in the bowling department and the likes of Will Jacks, Adil Rashid, Sam Curran & Reece Topley must step-up if England is to win this game and eventually the series.

Probable ENG vs AUS Playing XIs

England: Phil Salt (c & wk), Will Jacks, Jordan Cox/Dan Mousley, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Sam Curran, Brydon Carse/Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, John Turner/Reece Topley

Australia: Travis Head, Matt Short, Jake Fraser McGurk, Mitchell Marsh (c), Jos Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Riley Meredith/Cooper Connolly, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa

ENG vs AUS: Pitch Report & Weather Conditions

The pitch at Manchester is generally a little slower but it’s expected to be a good one for batting with some help for the spinners. Pacers who use cutters and variations will be effective here. Scores in the range of 180-200 are expected and teams will prefer chasing.

Telegram Group Join Now

The temperature will be around 15-16 degrees celsius and there are high chances of rain interruption during the game. A full game might not be on the cards if we go by the weather forecast.

Top Player Picks for ENG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction

Josh Hazlewood (AUS)

Josh Hazlewood was brilliant in the first game. He was rested in the last match and is expected to play the third game.

He is a very consistent performer and is very disciplined with his lines & lengths. Hazlewood will be a must pick for this game.

Josh Inglis (AUS)

Josh Inglis has been the in-form batter for Australia. He scored a brilliant century in the last series against Scotland and then 37 and 42 in the two games against England.

Inglis is an excellent player of spin bowling and bats positively. He will be a top pick in your fantasy teams.

Matt Short (AUS)

Matt Short scored 28 runs and then picked up 5 wickets in the last game. He scored 41 in the first game. Short is expected to bowl a couple overs in this game as well.

He will look to capitalize the power-play and can also contribute with the ball as well which makes him a good fantasy pick.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for ENG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction

Travis Head (AUS)

Travis Head scored 59 in the first game and 31 in the last one. He’s been very consistent with his aggressive approach and will fetch plenty of points even if he plays for 5-6 overs.

Head will look to attack from ball one and help you win big in fantasy cricket if he clicks. A top C/VC choice.

Adam Zampa (AUS)

Adam Zampa picked up 2 wickets in the first game and went wicket-less in the last one. The conditions in this game aid the spinners and he can easily pick up a few wickets on his day.

Zampa is a proven wicket-taker and he’ll be an excellent C/VC option for this match.

Liam Livingstone (ENG)

Liam Livingstone has been phenomenal in the first two games of the series. His performances are: 87 runs & 2 wickets and 37 runs & 3 wickets respectively.

He will bat at number 4 and will bowl 3-4 overs. Livingstone will be the most popular C/VC pick for this game.

ENG vs AUS Player to Avoid

Jamie Overton (AUS)

Jamie Overton won’t bowl and will bat at number 7 for England. He’s unlikely to get enough chances to make an impact in fantasy cricket. He’ll be our player to avoid.

Grand League Team for ENG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for ENG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction

ENG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction:

English batters came back strongly in the previous match after a poor performance in the first game. Livingstone, Bethell and Salt made sure that they chased down 193 runs. Both sides are expected to play their full strengths in this game but Australia may edge England in this match and clinch the series, due to their better overall balance.