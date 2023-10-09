ENG vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Today, World Cup 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

ENG vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: For Bangladesh, a lot will rely on how their spinners perform against the threatening English batting unit. England are stronger overall and will start as favourites in the game.

ENG vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

World Cup 2023

Match

England vs Bangladesh

Date

10 October 2023

Time

10:30 AM IST

ENG vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Dawid Malan has 125 runs at an average of 62.50 and a strike rate of 75.30 in three ODI innings against Bangladesh. He has also amassed a century against them.

Joe Root has 183 runs at an average of 91.50 and a strike rate of 89.26 in three ODI innings against Bangladesh. He has also hit a century against them.

Jos Buttler has 385 runs at an average of 48.12 and a strike rate of 122.22 in eight ODI innings against Bangladesh. He has also amassed five fifties against them.

Adil Rashid has 19 wickets at an average of 16.94 and a strike rate of 19.89 in seven ODI innings against Bangladesh. He also has three four-wicket hauls against them.

Sam Curran has 6 wickets at an average of 13.33 and a strike rate of 14.66 in two ODI innings against Bangladesh.

Najmul Hossain Shanto has 111 runs at an average of 37 and a strike rate of 72.07 in three ODI innings against England. He has also amassed two half-centuries against them.

Shakib Al Hasan has 540 runs at an average of 33.75 and a strike rate of 82.56 in 17 ODI innings against England. He has also taken 20 wickets at an average of 40.45 in 17 ODI innings against England.

Mushfiqur Rahim has 575 runs at an average of 41.07 and a strike rate of 89.56 in 15 ODI innings against England. He has also hit five fifties against them.

Mahmudullah has 465 runs at an average of 35.76 and a strike rate of 69.71 in 16 ODI innings against England. He has also hit one fifty and a century against them.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz has 7 wickets at an average of 31.57 in four ODI innings against England.

Taskin Ahmed has 9 wickets at an average of at an average of 31.33 in six ODI innings against England.

ENG vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score in Dharamsala has been 202, with the teams batting first, winning only one of the five matches. The track in the previous game assisted the slow bowlers, but there was some movement on offer early on. A total of around 240 can be a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of 22°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast during the match hours.

ENG vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

ENG vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Jonny Bairstow: Jonny Bairstow has blown hot and cold, but he is a quality player and quite consistent in the ODIs. Bairstow will open the innings and cause severe damage to the Bangladesh bowling.

Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler will always be a good captaincy choice in the white-ball format. He is among the best English batters and knows how to play according to the situation. His overall batting record against India is also good.

Shakib Al Hasan: Shakib Al Hasan is the most popular captaincy option for this match. He will contribute to all the departments, and his recent form has also been decent. Expect a good outing for the all-rounder.

ENG vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Adil Rashid: Adil Rashid has surprisingly been picked up by less than 19% of users as of now, making him a good differential pick. He has a terrific record against Bangladesh, and the pitch will also suit his craft. Adil can scalp a few crucial wickets in the game.

Mushfiqur Rahim: Mushfiqur Rahim has been selected by less than 15% of people as of now. He has a fine record against England and plays spin well. Rahim can chip in with useful runs.

ENG vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Towhid Hridoy: Towhid Hridoy might bat low and won’t bowl, either. He can be avoided for this game.

ENG vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If ENG bat first:

Complete the team with Jos Buttler, Mahmudullah and Mark Wood.

If BAN bat first:

Complete the team with Mushfiqur Rahim, Chris Woakes and Taskin Ahmed.

ENG vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If ENG bat first:

Complete the team with Litton Das, Liam Livingstone and Shoriful Islam.

If BAN bat first:

Complete the team with three among Mushfiqur Rahim, Dawid Malan, Chris Woakes and Taskin Ahmed.

ENG vs BAN Dream11 Prediction

For Bangladesh, a lot will rely on how their spinners perform against the threatening English batting unit. England are stronger overall and will start as favourites in the game.

