ESS vs GLO Dream11 Prediction Today, T20 Blast 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Essex vs Gloucestershire Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

ESS vs GLO Dream11 Prediction: Essex will start this game as favorites. Even though Gloucestershire has played three games already and are coming into this match with a win, Essex is clearly a much more balanced side on paper and are a very dangerous team playing at their home.

ESS vs GLO Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League

English T20 Blast 2023

Match

Essex vs Gloucestershire

Date

30th May 2023

Time

10:30 PM IST

ESS vs GLO Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Essex will be playing their first match of the season, while Gloucestershire has already played three games, losing the first two and finally getting over the line with a win in the last game against Middlesex.

Essex leads the head to head record by 7-4 against Gloucestershire and 4-1 at Chelmsford.

Simon Harmer, the captain of Essex, finished last season as their top wicket taker, while Michael Pepper was the top performer for them with the bat.

Paul Walter and Matt Critchley are another two key players for the hosting side. Both of them are coming on the back of a brilliant pre-season, scoring handful of runs and taking wickets as well.

Tom Smith of Gloucestershire has the highest number of wickets in the fixtures involving these two sides, i.e. 16 wickets at an amazing strike rate of 11.75.

Essex with the same batting lineup had an average of 15.79 with second highest dismissals in the tournament (19) against left arm seamers last season.

This makes David Payne an important player to look forward to in this match.

Similarly Daniel Sams will be also a player to watch out considering Gloucestershire’s record against left arm seamers so far this season ( 3 dismissals, 10 average).

Gloucestershire had an average of 16.71 and 14 dismissals against left arm spin last year. Aron Nijjar of Essex can be a good addition to your XI if Essex announces him in the XI.

ESS vs GLO Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The surface at the County ground in Chelmsford is a good one for the batters. It is known as a high scoring ground and had a first innings average score of above 192 last season. The recent pre-season played at this venue saw a first innings total of 223. There should not be much of a change in the nature of the surface for the first game of Essex. Batting first has been an advantage here so the team winning the toss should be batting first. The first innings score is expected to be around 190.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to remain clear in Chelmsford throughout the day. There is no rain predicted during the match time.

Team News

There are no major updates reported from both sides.

ESS vs GLO Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Essex Playing XI: Adam Rossington (wk), Khushi, Michael Pepper, Matt Critchley, Paul Walter, Tom Westley, Daniel Sams, Simon Harmer, Aron Nijjar, Sam Cook, Ben Allison.

Gloucestershire Playing XI: Grant Roelofsen (wk), Chris Dent, Miles Hammond, Ollie Price, Jack Taylor, Ben Charlesworth, Graeme van Buuren, Merchant de Lange, Matt Taylor, Tom Smith, David Payne

ESS vs GLO Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Michael Pepper: Pepper bats in the top order and was the highest run scorer for Essex last season. In addition, he had terrific form with the bat at Essex’s home ground particularly, scoring at an average of 64 and three half centuries. He will definitely start this game as one of the top picks for your XI.

Matt Critchley: Critchley had a terrific all-round performance last season. He is also coming into this match with a brilliant half century in one of the warm up games. Moreover, his bowling abilities make him a definite top pick for this match. He took eight wickets at Chelmsford last season at an amazing strike rate of 12.75.

Ollie Price: Ollie Price is having a brilliant debut season for the Glos. He has taken 5 wickets with the ball, including 3-fer in the last match and scored some handful runs in the middle order. He will definitely start as one of the top picks for this match.

ESS vs GLO Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Paul Walter: Paul Walter is a top differential pick ahead of this game. The middle order batter has not been picked even by 10% of the teams as of writing this. He is coming on the back of two brilliant half centuries in warm-up games and had a terrific season with the bat last season. Walter scored 3 half centuries at Chelmsford last season at an average of 67.

Feroze Khushi: The 23-year-old top order batter had a couple of impressive outings last season, especially at Chelmsford. It is advisable to keep him as one of the differential picks if he is starting in Essex XI.

ESS vs GLO Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Adam Rossington: Adam Rossington is selected by more than 75% of the teams as of writing this. He has been in terrific form lately but still looking at the conditions early on at Chelmsford where he scored at an average of 17.43, it is advisable to avoid the aggressive opener in your XI for this game.

ESS vs GLO Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

ESS vs GLO Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

ESS vs GLO Dream11 Prediction:

Essex will start this game as favorites. Even though Gloucestershire has played three games already and are coming into this match with a win, Essex is clearly a much more balanced side on paper and are a very dangerous team playing at their home.