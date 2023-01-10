FBA vs RAN Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 7, BPL 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, Bangladesh Premier League

FBA vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the BPL 2023 match between Fortune Barishal and Rangpur Rangers.

FBA vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders Match Preview

Fortune Barishal had an incredible day with the bat, thanks to Shakib Al Hasan’s onslaught throughout the second half of the innings. However, their bowling looked below average which could not defend a total which was pretty competitive under these conditions. Overall, they looked like a team to not repeat the same mistake in this match and register their first win of the season.

Meanwhile, Rangpur Riders showed excellent form with the bat, followed by a brilliant job from their bowling unit to mark their return to the tournament in style. Nurul Hasan and his men batted beautifully to post a competitive total on the board and their bowling unit managed to restrict the opposition 34 runs short. They will look to make it two wins in two games and strengthen their place in the top four of the points table.

Also Read: BPL 2023 Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch Bangladesh Premier League Live in India, Bangladesh and Other Locations, Squads, Schedule, Date and Time

FBA vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League: Bangladesh Premier League 2023

Match: Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders, Match 7

Date: 10th January 2023

Time: 1:00 PM IST

FBA vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur is a balanced one. The seamers have enjoyed bowling here and have taken more percentage of wickets in the tournament so far. The average score is expected to be around 140. Team winning the toss will bowl first as there has been a 100% success rate for the team batting second, while playing in the afternoon in this tournament so far.

Weather Report

The weather forecast in Mirpur looks brilliant throughout the day. This will be an afternoon game and there is no rain predicted during the time of this match.

Team News

No injuries and unavailability updates are reported from any teams.

FBA vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Fortune Barishal Playing XI: Chaturanga de Silva, Anamul Haque (wk), Ifthikar Ahmed, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Haider Ali, Karim Janat, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Kamrul Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Khaled Ahmed.

Rangpur Riders Playing XI: Mohammad Naim, Rony Talukdar, Shoaib Malik, Sikandar Raza, Nurul Hasan (c)(wk), Benny Howell, Mahedi Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Robiul Haque, Rakibul Hasan, Azmatullah Omarzai.

FBA vs RAN Dream11 Prediction

Both Fortune Barishal and Rangpur Riders are pretty balanced on paper. However, Rangpur Riders will be high on confidence after winning their first match and are expected to win this match as well.

FBA vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Shakib Al Hasan: The veteran all-rounder continued to score runs with the bat and be one of the players to watch out for this game. He scored 67 off 32 in the first game of the season. In addition, he has an amazing record against the Rangpur Riders. With the bat, Shakib has 262 runs against the Riders, which is most against any team in BPL. Moreover, he has 18 wickets against the Riders at a strike rate of 12.9. Therefore, it is advisable to keep him as one of the top captaincy picks for this match.

Sikandar Raza: Sikandar Raza will be another top captaincy choice for this match. The Zimbabwe international had a great start with the bat last time but could not carry on to turn it into a big score. However, he took 2 wickets and gave just 23 runs with the ball. This all-round ability of Raza always makes different from the crowd.

Hasan Mahmud: Hasan Mahmud had a brilliant start of the tournament. He will start this game as one of the top captaincy choices for this match. The 23-year-old scalped 3 wickets in the first game against Comilla Victorians. Considering the way seamers get wickets in bunches in the afternoon games in this tournament, Mahmud is expected to have another good day.

FBA vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Azmatullah Omarzai: Omarzai will be a top differential pick for this match. The Afghan international continued his wicket-taking form in the first match, after having a brilliant Nepal T20. This will be an afternoon game and Omarzai might get extra assistance from the conditions.

Iftikhar Ahmed: Iftikhar Ahmed looked good batting at three for Barishal in their last match against the Strikers. His strength against both seamers and spinners makes him one of the top differential pick for this match.

FBA vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Haider Ali: Haider Ali has not done justice to his talent and has been extremely poor in this format lately. Be it the T20 World Cup in Australia or even the T20I series against England where he had an average of 9 in 4 innings. It is advisable to avoid him picking in your XIs.

FBA vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

FBA vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team