GT vs RR Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI: Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

GT vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Rajasthan Royals are looking more balanced as a team compared to the Punjab Kings and they’ll start as the favourites to win this game. RR have a very experienced batting line-up consisting of some top international stars. Their bowling is also very experienced and Gujarat are expected to have a very tough time against them.

GT vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Match Preview

Both Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals have won 3 out of the 4 games until now. Rajasthan is at the top of the points table because of their superior net run rate while Gujarat is in the 3rd position. Both teams are coming off a win in their last respective games and this one promises to be a thrilling encounter between them.

Gujarat defeated the Punjab Kings in their last game by 6 wickets. Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha were brilliant with the bat after the bowlers laid the foundation by restricting Punjab to just 153 runs. Hardik’s form is a big concern for Gujarat but apart from that, their team is looking settled.

Rajasthan defeated CSK by 3 runs in their last game. The spinners did a great job on a slowish track after a decent job by the batters. The likes of Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal have been in good form with the bat. Sanju Samson too has been decent. Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravi Ashwin are the main bowlers for them. Trent Boult is expected to be back for this match. Jason Holder’s form

GT vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League IPL 2023 Match Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Date 16th April 2023

Time 7:30 PM IST

GT vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at Ahmedabad is a chasing one. There is some help for the pacers as well as the spinners in the first innings but it gets better for batting as the game progresses. The average first innings score here is 154 runs and chasing sides have won 71% of the games played here.

Weather Report

It will be a clear day with no chance of rain.

Team News

Trent Boult should be back for Rajasthan.

No changes are expected for Gujarat.

GT vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudarshan, Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzaari Joseph, Mohammad Shami, Joshua Little

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal

GT vs RR Dream11 Prediction:

Rajasthan Royals are looking more balanced as a team compared to the Punjab Kings and they’ll start as the favourites to win this game. RR have a very experienced batting line-up consisting of some top international stars. Their bowling is also very experienced and Gujarat are expected to have a very tough time against them.

GT vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler scored 52 runs in the last game. He has been in sublime for this season and is scoring runs for fun. He has scored 3 fifties in 4 matches. Buttler has a good record against Gujarat and he will be an excellent captaincy choice.

Rashid Khan: Rashid Khan is the best bowler for Gujarat. He has 9 wickets to his name in 4 games including a hat trick as well. Rashid is a genuine wicket-taker and he can turn the game on its head. He will be an ideal captaincy pick.

Shubman Gill: Shubman Gill scored 67 runs in the last match. He has been a consistent batter for Gujarat at the top and will be a top captaincy option. Gill is a good player of spin bowling and he can handle the spin duo of Rajasthan easily.

GT vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Alazarri Joseph: Alzarri Joseph will be an ideal differential pick. He will bowl in the middle and death overs and can pick up a few wickets on his day. Joseph started off really well in the first few games and has been in terrific form lately.

Mohit Sharma: Mohit Sharma picked up 3 wickets in the last game. He bowled mainly in the death overs and will be an excellent differential pick. Mohit has a good slower delivery and he hits the deck hard.

GT vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

GT vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team