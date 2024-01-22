HEA vs STR Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, BBL 2023/24 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Playoff Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

HEA vs STR Dream11 Prediction: Adelaide Strikers are coming off a win while Brisbane Heat suffered a loss in the first playoff. Expect Adelaide Strikers to continue the momentum and win the contest.

HEA vs STR Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Big Bash League 2023/24

Match

Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers

Date

22 January 2024

Time

2:10 PM IST

HEA vs STR Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Josh Brown has scored 26 runs in 1 BBL inning against Adelaide Strikers at a strike rate of 162.

Matt Renshaw has scored 212 runs at an average of 71 and a strike rate of 141 in 5 BBL innings against Adelaide Strikers. Has has two fifties against them.

Xavier Bartlett is the highest wicket-taker in BBL 13 and has claimed 17 wickets in 11 matches so far.

Mitchell Swepson has taken 7 wickets at an average of 38 and an economy rate of 7.2 in 10 BBL innings against Adelaide Strikers.

Matthew Short has 181 runs at an average of 23 and a strike rate of 130 in eight BBL innings against Brisbane Heat. He also has one fifty against them.

D’Arcy Short has 440 runs at an average of 55 and a strike rate of 135 in 11 BBL innings against Brisbane. He also has got two fifties and a century against them.

Jake Weatherald has 234 runs at an average of 21.0 and a strike rate of 131.0 in 12 BBL innings against Brisbane Heat. He also has one fifty against them.

Cameron Boyce has taken 24 wickets at an average of 15.7 and an economy rate of 7 in 14 BBL innings against Brisbane Heat.

Wes Agar has taken 15 wickets at an average of 13.4 and an economy rate of 7.8 in seven BBL innings against Brisbane Heat.

HEA vs STR Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

A drop-in pitch will be used at Carrara Oval, which was installed at this venue in December last year. Leading into the last Qualifier game between the Sixers and Heat, there was rain and consequently, the humid conditions produced menacing swing and movement. Batters will have to grind through the threat but it's expected as the day wears on, the ball will strike the bat better.

Weather Report

The expected temperature will be around 32°C with light thunderstorms and rainy weather. There is a 25% probability of rain throughout the match.

HEA vs STR Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Brisbane Heat: Josh Brown, Jimmy Pierson (WK), Nathan McSweeney (C), Matt Renshaw, Max Bryant, Paul Walter, Michael Neser, Xavier Bartlett, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Spencer Johnson

Adelaide Strikers: Matthew Short (C), D'Arcy Short, Jake Weatherald, Thomas Kelly, Harry Nielsen (WK), James Bazley, Ben Manenti, Henry Thornton, Cameron Boyce, David Payne, Lloyd Pope

HEA vs STR Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

The HEA vs STR live streaming in India will be available on the Disney + Hotstar app as well as the website. Here is the complete list of BBL 2023-24 live-streaming platforms for all major locations:

Location Streaming Platform India Disney+ Hotstar Australia 7Plus, Kayo Sports, Foxtel United Kingdom Sky Go and Sky Sports Now New Zealand Sky Sports Now South Africa SuperSport App

HEA vs STR Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Xavier Bartlett: Xavier Bartlett is currently the highest wicket-taker in the ongoing season and can strike at crucial junctures, making him a favourite captaincy option.

Paul Walter: Paul Walter is another popular captaincy option for this game. Walter will contribute with both bat and ball and his recent form has also been good. Expect him to make an impact again.

Matthew Short: Matthew Short is the most popular captaincy option for this game. Short will contribute with both bat and ball and his form this year has been terrific. His overall record against Brisbane Heat has also been decent.

HEA vs STR Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Nathan McSweeney: Nathan McSweeney has a selection % of less than 12 as of now. McSweeney will bat in the top order and can chip in with crucial runs.

James Bazley: James Bazley will bat in the middle order and can score vital runs. He can also bowl in the middle overs and can be a nice pick for this game.

HEA vs STR Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Harry Nielsen: Harry Nielsen might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

HEA vs STR Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If HEA bat first:

Complete the team with three among Nathan McSweeney, Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley and David Payne.

If STR bat first:

Complete the team with three among Matthew Short, Jake Weatherald, Matt Renshaw and Max Bryant.

HEA vs STR Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If HEA bat first:

Complete the team with three among Matt Renshaw, Paul Walter, Ben Manenti and Lloyd Pope.

If STR bat first:

Complete the team with three among Harry Nielsen, Matthew Short, Lance Morris Josh Brown and Mitchell Swepson.

HEA vs STR Dream11 Prediction

Adelaide Strikers are coming off a win while Brisbane Heat suffered a loss in the first playoff. Expect Adelaide Strikers to continue the momentum and win the contest.

