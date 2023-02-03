JOH vs PRL Dream11 Prediction, Match 24, SA20 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, SA T20 League 2023

JOH vs PRL Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the SA20 match between Johannesburg Super Kings and Paarl Royals.

JOH vs PRL Dream11 Prediction: Johannesburg Super Kings vs Paarl Royals Match Preview

Johannesburg Super Kings are in 4th position with 4 wins in 7 games. They had a shaky start to the tournament but now they’ve picked up the pace and are looking very strong as a team. Faf du Plessis has led from the front while the other batters also need to step up their game. The bowlers have been in good form as well. JSK will look to win this game and move to the 3rd position.

Paarl Royals, meanwhile, are in 3rd position with 4 wins in 8 games. They won their last two games and will be confident coming into this match. Their batters have been in good form while the bowlers are also bowling well. Jos Buttler and David Miller are their main batters and the others also need to be consistent. Paarl will look to win their 3rd consecutive match by defeating JSK.

JOH vs PRL Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League SA T20 League 2023 Match Johannesburg Super Kings vs Paarl Royals Date 3rd February 2023

Time 5:00 PM IST

JOH vs PRL Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

Lots of runs are expected on this pitch at the Wanderers. There will be plenty of help for the pacers, especially with the new ball. The ball will come onto the bat nicely allowing the batters to play their shots. The spinners may get some help as well as it is a day game. The average first innings score here is 161 runs and teams batting first have won 57% of the games played here.

Weather Report

Rain is predicted in Johannesburg and we may see a shortened game.

Team News

Alzarri Joseph has left for national duty. Matthew Wade has joined the Johannesburg Super King.

No such updates from the Paarl Royals.

JOH vs PRL Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Johannesburg Super Kings: Faf du Plessis (c), Matthew Wade (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Leus du Plooy, Siboleno Makhanya, Donavon Ferreira, Romario Shepherd, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Maheesh Theekshana, Malusi Siboto/Lizaad Williams

Paarl Royals: Jos Buttler (wk), Jason Roy, Wihaan Lubbe, Mitchell Van Buuren, Eoin Morgan, David Miller (c), Dane Vilas, Andile Phehlukwayo, Evan Jones, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

JOH vs PRL Dream11 Prediction

The Johannesburg Super Kings are in good form and they’ll play at their home conditions. They are expected to win this game.

JOH vs PRL Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Faf du Plessis: Faf du Plessis is the second-highest run-scorer of the tournament with 277 runs in 7 games. He scored a brilliant century in the last game. He is currently one of the best batters in franchise cricket and will be the best captaincy pick.

Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler is the highest run-scorer of SA20 with 285 runs in 8 games. He is one of the best wicket-keeper batters in world cricket. Buttler was in exceptional form in the recent ODI series against the Proteas. He will be an ideal captaincy option.

Gerald Coetzee: Gerald Coetzee will be a top captaincy choice. He will bowl in the power play and then in the death overs. He has been in excellent form as he has 11 wickets to his name in 5 matches. Coetzee will be JSK’s lead bowler in Alzarri Joseph’s absence.

JOH vs PRL Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Matthew Wade: Matthew Wade will play this game for the Joburg Super King. Wade is an experienced player and has been a consistent performer in the shortest format. He can score big on his day. He will be a top differential pick.

Nandre Burger: Nandre Burger will be the best differential pick for this match. He is a wicket-taker with the new ball and can pick up a few wickets in the power play itself. He will be a key bowler for JSK.

JOH vs PRL Dream11 Prediction: Player to Avoid

Dane Vilas: Dane Vilas is not keeping the wickets and his form is not that good either. He will be our player to avoid this match.

JOH vs PRL Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

JOH vs PRL Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team