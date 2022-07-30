KE vs HS Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – Kabul Eagles vs Hindukush Stars, Match 24, Shpageeza Cricket League 2022

KE vs HS Dream11 Match Preview

The Kabul Eagles are in 3rd position with 4 wins and only one defeat after 5 matches. They have won 3 matches consecutively and are looking really solid as a team. They defeated the Pamir Zalmi by 6 wickets in their last game. The opening duo of Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran has been exceptional for them. They are scoring runs in every game. The others have supported them quite well and the bowlers have been in top form as well. Everything is on the right track for the Kabul Eagles and they will look to continue that.

Hindukush Stars, on the other hand, are having a forgettable tournament. They are in 7th position with only 1 win in 5 matches. They have now lost 3 games in a row. The Speen Ghar Tigers defeated them by a huge margin of 110 runs in the last game. Many of their main players didn’t play in the last game. The Stars are now almost out of the play-offs contention and will look to play for pride in their remaining matches. They will look to do well in this game.

KE vs HS Dream11 Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Kabul Eagles vs Hindukush Stars, Match 24, Shpageeza Cricket League 2022

Venue: Kabul International Cricket Stadium, Kabul, Afghanistan

Date and Time: 28th July 2022, Thursday, 2:45 PM IST

KE vs HS Dream11 Match Venue and Pitch Report

There will be movement in the air with the new ball for the pace bowlers. The spinners will come into play as the game progresses. The batters will enjoy batting on this wicket as there won’t be much help for the bowlers off the pitch which will allow the batters to play their shots and score big. Teams will prefer chasing after winning the toss. 160-170 will be an excellent total on this pitch.

KE vs HS Dream11 Match Prediction

Kabul Eagles are in good form and are looking more balanced and will be the clear favorites to win this match against the struggling Hindukush Stars.

Probable KE vs HS Playing XI

Kabul Eagles: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Akbar Ali, Mohammad Nabi, Shahidullah Kamal, Emal Shaheen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Haseebullah Lakanwal, Khalil Gurbaz, Waleed Stanikzai, Jummadin Sultani

Hindukush Stars: Hazratullah Zazai (c), Zia ul haq Eiasakhil, Jalat Musazai, Nisar Wahdat, Akbar Musazai, Usman Adil, Muslim Musa, Shams ur Rahman, Imran Mohammadi, Abdullah Adil, Fitratullah Khawari

Top Captaincy Choices for KE vs HS Dream11 Match

Rahmanullah Gurbaz: Rahmanullah Gurbaz will be a top captaincy pick. He has been consistently performing for his team. Gurbaz is an attacking opening batter who likes to play his shots from the first ball. He scored 55 runs in the last game. It was his second 50+ score in a row. Gurbaz will look to exploit the field restrictions and score big in this match as well.

Ibrahim Zadran: Ibrahim Zadran is scoring runs for fun. He is, at the moment, the highest run scorer of the Shpageeza Cricket League 2022 with 257 runs and he is averaging 85.66. Ibrahim has 3 consecutive half-centuries to his name. He scored 91 runs in the last game. He is in excellent form and is scoring runs in heaps which makes him an excellent captaincy option for this game.

Hazratullah Zazai: Hazratullah Zazai is another top captaincy pick for this match. Zazai has been inconsistent in this tournament but he looked in good touch in the last two matches. He scored 73 runs against the Band-e-Amir Dragons. Zazai likes to take the attack to the opposition and he can turn the game on its head if he gets going. He will look to score big in this game.

Budget Picks for KE vs HS Dream11 Match

Jalat Musazai (8.5 credits): Jalat Musazai is an excellent budget pick at just 8 credits. He will bat at number 3 and will keep the wickets for Hindukush Stars. He scored 34 runs in his first game of this season. Musazai will also give points from catches and stumpings as well.

Abdullah Adil (8.5 credits): Abdullah Adil is another good budget pick for your fantasy teams. Adil picked up 2 wickets in the last game. He will bowl with the new ball and in the death overs. He can fetch good points from his bowling.

Differential Pick for KE vs HS Dream11 Match

Waleed Stanikzai: Waleed Stanikzai has impressed a lot in the first two games that he has played in this season. He has bowled really maturely. He picked 2 wickets in his first game and one in the last game. Waleed conceded only 18 runs in his 3 overs. He is a very talented player and will be a top differential pick.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for KE vs HS Dream11 Match

If KE Bats First: C - Ibrahim Zadran, VC - Hazratullah Zazai

If HS Bats First: C - Mohammad Nabi, VC - Azmatullah Omarzai

Mega League Team for KE vs HS Dream11 Match

If KE Bats First: C - Rahmanullah Gurbaz, VC - Qais Ahmad

If HS Bats First: C - Azmatullah Omarzai, VC - Noor Ali Zadran

Which Contests to Join for KE vs HS Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of upto 7 members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.