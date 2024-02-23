KHT vs SYL Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, BPL 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 42 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

KHT vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Khulna Tigers have more match-winners in their team. Expect them to win the contest.

KHT vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Bangladesh Premier League League 2024

Match

Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers

Date

23 February 2024

Time

6:30 PM IST

KHT vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Anamul Haque is the top-run scorer for Khulna Tigers with 286 runs in 11 BPL 2024 innings at an Avg. of 35.75 and SR of 121.19. He also has 3 fifties.

Afif Hossain has scored 226 runs in 11 BPL 2024 innings at an Avg. of 25.11 and SR of 115.90.

Faheem Ashraf has been the top bowler for Khulna Tigers and has taken 8 wickets in 4 BPL 2024 matches at an economy rate of 6.38

Nasum Ahmed has taken 8 wickets at an economy rate of 8.54

Zakir Hasan is the top-run scorer for Sylhet Strikers with 224 runs in 11 BPL 2024 innings at an Avg. of 22.40 and SR of 119.15. He also has 1 fifty.

Benny Howell has scored 217 runs in 6 BPL 2024 innings at an Avg. of 54.25 and SR of 141.83. He also has 2 fifties.

Richard Ngarava has been the top bowler for the Sylhet Strikers and has taken 10 wickets in 6 BPL 2024 matches at an economy rate of 8.51

Samit Patel has taken 8 wickets at an economy rate of 4.90

KHT vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The KHT vs SYL pitch report at the Shere Bangla Stadium in Dhaka will be slightly more favorable for the bowlers, exhibiting a two-paced nature. A target exceeding 180 should be sufficient to win.

Weather Report

KHT vs SYL weather report​​ indicates a maximum temperature of 29.0°C and there are no signs of rain.

KHT vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Khulna Tigers: Shai Hope(WK), Mohammad Parvez Hossain, Anamul Haque(C), Evin Lewis, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Afif Hossain, Arif Ahmed, Jason Holder, Wayne Parnell, Mukidul Islam, Nasum Ahmed

Sylhet Strikers: Mohammad Mithun(WK/C), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Zakir Hasan, Ariful Haque, Samit Patel, Kennar Lewis, Benny Howell, Tanzim Sakib, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Shafiqul Islam, Sunzamul Islam

KHT vs SYL Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

The KHT vs SYL live streaming in India will be available on the Fancode app as well as the website. Here is the complete list of BPL 2024 live-streaming platforms for all major locations:

Location Streaming Platform India Fancode, Fancode app South Africa SuperSport, SuperSport App United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports App USA Hotstar Australia BT Sport

KHT vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Evin Lewis: Evin Lewis can be a brute force with the bat in the middle overs and has already shown glimpses of his skillset in the BPL.

Wayne Parnell: Wayne Parnell has been in top form. He can contribute with important runs and snare wickets, making him a reliable captaincy choice.

Benny Howell: Benny Howell is an all-rounder and is in top form. He can contribute with important runs and snare wickets. making him a reliable captaincy choice.

KHT vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Mukidul Islam: Mukidul Islam can pick up important wickets and currently has a selection % of less than 39.

Ariful Haque: Ariful Haque will bat lower down the order and can add quick runs. He has a selection % of less than 14 and can also snare up a few wickets with the ball too.

KHT vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Mahmudul Hasan Joy: Mahmudul Hasan Joy might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

KHT vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If KHT bat first:

Complete the team with three among Shai Hope, Wayne Parnell, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Shafiqul Islam

If SYL bat first:

Complete the team with three among Zakir Hasan, Ariful Haque, Afif Hossain and Mukidul Islam

KHT vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If KHT bat first:

Complete the team with three among Mohammad Parvez Hossain-Emon, Arif Ahmed, Mohammad Mithun and Sunzamul Islam

If SYL bat first:

Complete the team with three among Kennar Lewis, Benny Howell, Jason Holder and Nasum Ahmed

KHT vs SYL Dream11 Prediction

Khulna Tigers have more match-winners in their team. Expect them to win the contest.

