KHT vs SYL Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, BPL 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 42 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News
KHT vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Match Information
Tournament
Bangladesh Premier League League 2024
Match
Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers
Date
23 February 2024
Time
6:30 PM IST
KHT vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers
- Anamul Haque is the top-run scorer for Khulna Tigers with 286 runs in 11 BPL 2024 innings at an Avg. of 35.75 and SR of 121.19. He also has 3 fifties.
- Afif Hossain has scored 226 runs in 11 BPL 2024 innings at an Avg. of 25.11 and SR of 115.90.
- Faheem Ashraf has been the top bowler for Khulna Tigers and has taken 8 wickets in 4 BPL 2024 matches at an economy rate of 6.38
- Nasum Ahmed has taken 8 wickets at an economy rate of 8.54
- Zakir Hasan is the top-run scorer for Sylhet Strikers with 224 runs in 11 BPL 2024 innings at an Avg. of 22.40 and SR of 119.15. He also has 1 fifty.
- Benny Howell has scored 217 runs in 6 BPL 2024 innings at an Avg. of 54.25 and SR of 141.83. He also has 2 fifties.
- Richard Ngarava has been the top bowler for the Sylhet Strikers and has taken 10 wickets in 6 BPL 2024 matches at an economy rate of 8.51
- Samit Patel has taken 8 wickets at an economy rate of 4.90
KHT vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report
The KHT vs SYL pitch report at the Shere Bangla Stadium in Dhaka will be slightly more favorable for the bowlers, exhibiting a two-paced nature. A target exceeding 180 should be sufficient to win.
Weather Report
KHT vs SYL weather report indicates a maximum temperature of 29.0°C and there are no signs of rain.
KHT vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs
Khulna Tigers: Shai Hope(WK), Mohammad Parvez Hossain, Anamul Haque(C), Evin Lewis, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Afif Hossain, Arif Ahmed, Jason Holder, Wayne Parnell, Mukidul Islam, Nasum Ahmed
Sylhet Strikers: Mohammad Mithun(WK/C), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Zakir Hasan, Ariful Haque, Samit Patel, Kennar Lewis, Benny Howell, Tanzim Sakib, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Shafiqul Islam, Sunzamul Islam
KHT vs SYL Live Streaming and Broadcast Details
The KHT vs SYL live streaming in India will be available on the Fancode app as well as the website. Here is the complete list of BPL 2024 live-streaming platforms for all major locations:
|
KHT vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks
Evin Lewis: Evin Lewis can be a brute force with the bat in the middle overs and has already shown glimpses of his skillset in the BPL.
Wayne Parnell: Wayne Parnell has been in top form. He can contribute with important runs and snare wickets, making him a reliable captaincy choice.
Benny Howell: Benny Howell is an all-rounder and is in top form. He can contribute with important runs and snare wickets. making him a reliable captaincy choice.
KHT vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks
Mukidul Islam: Mukidul Islam can pick up important wickets and currently has a selection % of less than 39.
Ariful Haque: Ariful Haque will bat lower down the order and can add quick runs. He has a selection % of less than 14 and can also snare up a few wickets with the ball too.
KHT vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid
Mahmudul Hasan Joy: Mahmudul Hasan Joy might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.
KHT vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team
If KHT bat first:
Complete the team with three among Shai Hope, Wayne Parnell, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Shafiqul Islam
If SYL bat first:
Complete the team with three among Zakir Hasan, Ariful Haque, Afif Hossain and Mukidul Islam
KHT vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team
If KHT bat first:
Complete the team with three among Mohammad Parvez Hossain-Emon, Arif Ahmed, Mohammad Mithun and Sunzamul Islam
If SYL bat first:
Complete the team with three among Kennar Lewis, Benny Howell, Jason Holder and Nasum Ahmed
KHT vs SYL Dream11 Prediction
Khulna Tigers have more match-winners in their team. Expect them to win the contest.
