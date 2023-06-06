LEI vs YOR Dream11 Prediction Today, North Group, Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, English T20 Blast

Looking at the team on paper and the recent form of both the sides, Yorkshire is expected to win this match against Leicestershire.

LEI vs YOR Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League

English T20 Blast 2023

Match

Leicestershire vs Yorkshire

Date

6th June 2023

Time

11:00 PM IST

LEI vs YOR Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Leicestershire won their first game in their last fixture after losing five in a row.

The hosts have defeated Yorkshire in each of the last three times these two sides played at Grace Road with Leicestershire scoring more than 200 in the last two occasions.

Naveen-ul-Haq took 5 wickets against Yorkshire last season.

Colin Ackermann has 345 runs against Yorkshire while representing Leicestershire at an average of 57.50.

Yorkshire are coming on the back of three wins in a row after losing the first three in a row.

One of the biggest strengths of Yorkshire has been their all-rounders in Wiese, Revis, Thompson and Ben Mike.

Leicestershire has been one of the worst teams while batting first this season.

Dominic Bess and Jafer Chohan are two spinners to watch out for.

Pick less batters from Yorkshire if they are bowling first.

Keep one of the XIs with most of Leicestershire batters if batting first.





LEI vs YOR Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The surface at the Grace Road in Leicester has been a balanced one. It's a good surface which does not change throughout the 40 overs. Batters can play their shots while bowlers can still control the game with better control. The first innings score is expected to be around 175. The team winning the toss should bow first.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to remain cloudy throughout the day in Leicester. There is no rain predicted during the match time.

Team News

There is no major news reported from both sides.

LEI vs YOR Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Leicestershire Playing XI: Nick Welch, Lewis Hill, Rishi Patel, Colin Ackermann (c), Louis Kimber, Harry Swindells (wk), Rehan Ahmed, Callum Parkinson, Naveen-ul-Haq, Naseem Shah, Josh Hull.

Yorkshire Playing XI: Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, Will Luxton, Shan Masood (c), David Wiese, Jonathan Tattershall (wk), Ben Mike, Matthew Revis, Dominic Bess, Jordan Thompson, Jafer Chohan.

LEI vs YOR Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Dawid Malan: Malan is looking unstoppable at the moment as he his last three innings reads 95*, 83 and 81*. He is Yorkshire’s highest run scorer by miles with 328 runs at a strike rate of 155.45 and an average of 82, including three half centuries.

Ben Mike: Ben Mike is in top form with the ball. He has been in great wicket taking form this season, taking a wicket every 12 balls. In addition, he had a brilliant record at Grace Road since 2021 with the ball, taking 13 wickets at a strike rate of 12.1 while playing for his former club Leicestershire.

Colin Ackermann: Ackermann scored half centuries in both the games against Yorkshire last year, including a 72 not out at Grace Road. In addition, he took 2 wickets with the ball as well. His all-round abilities makes him a safe captaincy choice in this match. Moreover, he has not got out twice out of the last three innings and scored a half century against Derbyshire in the last game at Grace Road.

LEI vs YOR Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Rehan Ahmed: Rehan Ahmed too good a player to overlook. His all-round abilities can make a huge difference to your points tally. In addition, he scored a brilliant cameo of a 14-ball 28 in the last game at Grace Road with 2 wickets with the ball as well.

Jafer Chohan: Leicestershire has struggled to make runs and fell against off spinners in the two innings they have faced them so far. Chohan has been selected by hardly any teams, making him one of the best differential picks of this match.

LEI vs YOR Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Jonathan Tattersall: The wicket-keeper batter for the Yorkshire bats way down the order to make any impact with the bat. He is hardly getting any time to bat in the recent past. He has been selected in most of the XIs and avoiding him in your XI can make a huge difference in your points tally.

LEI vs YOR Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If LEI bat first

Complete team with three of Welch, Kimber, Rehan, Chohan

If YOR bat first

Complete team with three of Naseem, Revis, Bess, Hill

LEI vs YOR Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If LEI bat first

Complete team with three of Hill, Parkinson, Rehan, Lyth

If YOR bat first

Complete team with three of Chohan, Revis, Masood, Kimber

LEI vs YOR Dream11 Prediction

Looking at the team on paper and the recent form of both the sides, Yorkshire is expected to win this match against Leicestershire.