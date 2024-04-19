LSG vs CSK: Key Matchups, Venue and Player Stats, Recent Form and Detailed Guide for Match 34 of IPL 2024

LKN vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Lucknow Super Giants are a strong team at home. While Chennai Super Kings have players for all conditions, LSG know the conditions well in Lucknow. Expect the KL Rahul-led side to win the contest.

LKN vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Indian Premier League 2024

Match

Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings

Date

19 April 2024

Time

7:30 PM IST

LKN vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Quinton de Kock has 335 runs at an average of 27.91 and a strike rate of 134 in 13 IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings. He also has two fifties against them.

Quinton de Kock has 95 runs at an average of 23.75 and a strike rate of 135.71 in four IPL innings in Lucknow. He also has a fifty here.

Quinton de Kock vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 44 runs, 29 balls, 11 average, 151.72 SR & 4 dismissals.

Quinton de Kock vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 72 runs, 67 balls, 18 average, 107.46 SR & 4 dismissals.

Quinton de Kock vs Shardul Thakur in T20s: 46 runs, 35 balls, 23 average, 131.42 SR & 2 dismissals.

Quinton de Kock’s last five scores: 10, 19, 6, 81 & 54.

KL Rahul has 455 runs at an average of 41.36 and a strike rate of 140.86 in 12 IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings. He also has four fifties against them.

KL Rahul has 272 runs at an average of 38.85 and a strike rate of 120.88 in eight IPL innings in Lucknow. He also has two fifties here.

KL Rahul vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 134 runs, 104 balls, 44.66 average, 128.84 SR & 3 dismissals.

KL Rahul vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 78 runs, 67 balls, 39 average, 116.41 SR & 2 dismissals.

KL Rahul vs Shardul Thakur in T20s: 75 runs, 40 balls, 37.50 average, 187.50 SR & 2 dismissals.

KL Rahul’s last five scores: 39, 39, 33, 20 & 15.

Deepak Hooda has 140 runs at an average of 20 and a strike rate of 126.12 in nine IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings. He also has a fifty against them.

Deepak Hooda has 44 runs at an average of 6.28 and a strike rate of 83.01 in seven IPL innings in Lucknow.

Deepak Hooda vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 45 runs, 38 balls, 15 average, 118.42 SR & 3 dismissals.

Deepak Hooda vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 4 runs, 8 balls, 2 average, 50 SR & 2 dismissals.

Deepak Hooda vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 15 runs, 13 balls, 7.50 average, 115.38 SR & 2 dismissals.

Deepak Hooda vs Shardul Thakur in T20s: 53 runs, 33 balls, 26.50 average, 160.60 SR & 2 dismissals.

Deepak Hooda’s last five scores: 8, 10, 26, 37 & 60.

Ayush Badoni has 101 runs at an average of 101 and a strike rate of 168.33 in three IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings. He also has a fifty against them.

Ayush Badoni has 177 runs at an average of 35.40 and a strike rate of 148.73 in eight IPL innings in Lucknow. He also has two fifties here.

Ayush Badoni vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 66 runs, 51 balls, 11 average, 129.41 SR & 6 dismissals.

Ayush Badoni vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 60 runs, 42 balls, 30 average, 142.85 SR & 2 dismissals.

Ayush Badoni’s last five figures: 29, 55*, 20, 0 & 8.

Marcus Stoinis has 84 runs at an average of 16.80 and a strike rate of 137.70 in six IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings.

Marcus Stoinis has 230 runs at an average of 28.75 and a strike rate of 135.29 in ten IPL innings in Lucknow. He also has 2 wickets here.

Marcus Stoinis vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 107 runs, 77 balls, 26.75 average, 138.96 SR & 4 dismissals.

Marcus Stoinis vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 54 runs, 25 balls, 18 average, 216 SR & 3 dismissals.

Marcus Stoinis vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 78 runs, 53 balls, 26 average, 147.16 SR & 3 dismissals. Mustafizur Rahman has dismissed him once in nine balls.

Marcus Stoinis vs Shardul Thakur in T20s: 20 runs, 13 balls, 10 average, 153.84 SR & 2 dismissals.

Marcus Stoinis vs Ravindra Jadeja in T20s: 24 runs, 15 balls, 12 average, 160 SR & 2 dismissals.

Marcus Stoinis’ last five scores: 10, 8, 58, 24 & 19.

Nicholas Pooran has 192 runs at an average of 32 and a strike rate of 146.56 in eight IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings. He also has a fifty against them.

Nicholas Pooran has 159 runs at an average of 22.71 and a strike rate of 127.20 in ten IPL innings in Lucknow.

Nicholas Pooran vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 159 runs, 72 balls, 53 average, 220.83 SR & 3 dismissals. Mustafizur Rahman has dismissed him once in 41 balls.

Nicholas Pooran vs Shardul Thakur in T20s: 34 runs, 18 balls, 6.80 average, 188.88 SR & 5 dismissals.

Nicholas Pooran vs Matheesha Pathirana in T20s: 31 runs, 30 balls, 10.33 average, 103.33 SR & 3 dismissals.

Nicholas Pooran’s last five scores: 45, 0, 32*, 40 & 42.

Krunal Pandya has 139 runs at an average of 15.44 and a strike rate of 131.13 in ten IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings. He also has 7 wickets at an average of 35.42 and a strike rate of 25.71 in ten IPL innings against them.

Krunal Pandya has 201 runs at an average of 33.50 and a strike rate of 127.21 in ten IPL innings in Lucknow. He also has 9 wickets at an average of 21.77 and a strike rate of 19.33 in eight IPL innings here.

Krunal Pandya vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 31 runs, 42 balls, 7.75 average, 73.80 SR & 4 dismissals.

Krunal Pandya vs Shardul Thakur in T20s: 32 runs, 25 balls, 16 average, 128 SR & 2 dismissals.

Krunal Pandya vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 10 wickets, 35.90 average, 28.50 SR & 7.55 economy rate. Krunal Pandya vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 2 wickets, 39.50 average, 31.50 SR & 7.52 economy rate.

Krunal Pandya’s last five scores: 7*, 3, 2*, 0* & 43*. Krunal Pandya’s previous five figures: 0/14, 0/45, 3/11, 0/10 & 0/26.

Arshad Khan has 3 runs in two IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings.

Arshad Khan scored 20 runs in his only IPL innings in Lucknow.

Arshad Khan’s last five scores: 5, 20*, 5*, 4 & 12. Arshad Khan’s previous five figures: 0/24, 0/34, 0/15, 0/16 & 0/28.

Ravi Bishnoi has 6 wickets at an average of 24.83 and a strike rate of 20 in five IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings.

Ravi Bishnoi has 12 wickets at an average of 18.25 and a strike rate of 15.75 in nine IPL innings in Lucknow.

Ravi Bishnoi vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 11 wickets, 34.81 average, 25.18 SR & 8.29 economy rate. Ravi Bishnoi vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 9 wickets, 17.11 average, 15.33 SR & 6.69 economy rate.

Ravi Bishnoi’s previous five scores: 0/17, 2/25, 1/8, 0/33 & 0/25.

Mohsin Khan has 3 wickets at an average of 20 and a strike rate of 14 in two IPL innings in Lucknow.

Mohsin Khan vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 3 wickets, 52 average, 33 SR & 9.45 economy rate. Mohsin Khan vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 5 wickets, 11.80 average, 6.60 SR & 10.72 economy rate.

Mohsin Khan’s last five figures: 2/29, 2/34, 1/45, 3/34 & 2/13.

Yash Thakur has 9 wickets at an average of 15.11 and a strike rate of 11.22 in five IPL innings in Lucknow. He also has a five-wicket haul here.

Yash Thakur vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 15 wickets, 19.46 average, 13 SR & 8.98 economy rate. Yash Thakur vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 5 wickets, 32.80 average, 19.40 SR & 10.14 economy rate.

Yash Thakur’s last five figures: 0/25, 1/31, 5/30, 1/38 & 0/43.

Chennai Super Kings:

Ruturaj Gaikwad has 58 runs at an average of 29 and a strike rate of 165.71 in two IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants. He also has a fifty against them.

Ruturaj Gaikwad vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 119 runs, 89 balls, 23.80 average, 133.70 SR & 5 dismissals. Ravi Bishnoi has dismissed him once in 11 balls.

Ruturaj Gaikwad vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 148 runs, 113 balls, 37 average, 130.97 SR & 4 dismissals.

Ruturaj Gaikwad’s last five scores: 69, 67*, 26, 1 & 46.

Rachin Ravindra vs leg-spinners in IPL 2024: 17 runs, 7 balls, 5.66 average, 242.85 SR & 3 dismissals.

Rachin Ravindra’s last five scores: 21, 15, 12, 2 & 46.

Ajinkya Rahane vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 111 runs, 75 balls, 22.20 average, 148 SR & 5 dismissals.

Ajinkya Rahane vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 31 runs, 26 balls, 10.33 average, 119.23 SR & 3 dismissals.

Ajinkya Rahane vs Krunal Pandya in T20s: 48 runs, 44 balls, 16 average, 109.09 SR & 3 dismissals.

Ajinkya Rahane’s last five scores: 5, 35, 45, 12 & 27.

Shivam Dube has 76 runs at an average of 38 and a strike rate of 165.21 in two IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants.

Shivam Dube vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 79 runs, 43 balls, 15.80 average, 183.72 SR & 5 dismissals.

Shivam Dube’s last five scores: 66*, 28, 45, 18 & 51.

Daryl Mitchell vs left-arm orthodox since 2023: 133 runs, 101 balls, 26.60 average, 131.68 SR & 5 dismissals. Krunal Pandya has dismissed him once in three balls.

Daryl Mitchell vs off-spinners since 2023: 89 runs, 82 balls, 22.25 average, 108.53 SR & 4 dismissals. Deepak Hooda has dismissed him once in ten balls.

Daryl Mitchell’s last five scores: 17, 25, 13, 34 & 24*.

MS Dhoni has 28 runs at an average of 28 and a strike rate of 311.11 in two IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants.

MS Dhoni’s last five scores: 20*, 1*, 1, 37 & 0.

Ravindra Jadeja has 20 runs in two IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants. He also has a solitary wicket in three IPL innings against them.

Ravindra Jadeja took a solitary wicket in his only IPL innings in Lucknow.

Ravindra Jadeja vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 57 runs, 38 balls, 28.50 average, 150 SR & 2 dismissals.

Ravindra Jadeja vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 14 wickets, 21.64 average, 18.92 SR & 6.86 economy rate. Ravindra Jadeja vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 10 wickets, 29.20 average, 20.90 SR & 8.38 economy rate.

Ravindra Jadeja’s previous five scores: 31*, 21*, 7, 25* & 4. Ravindra Jadeja’s last five figures: 0/37, 3/18, 0/30, 1/43 & 0/15.

Sameer Rizvi’s last five scores: 0, 14, 42*, 30 & 31.

Shardul Thakur has 6 wickets at an average of 16 and a strike rate of 9.66 in three IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants.

Shardul Thakur vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 3 wickets, 45.33 average, 28.66 SR & 9.48 economy rate. Shardul Thakur vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 4 wickets, 36.50 average, 20.50 SR & 10.68 economy rate.

Shardul Thakur’s last five figures: 0/35, 0/27, 2/27, 1/15 & 0/18.

Tushar Deshpande has 3 wickets at an average of 28.66 and a strike rate of 18 in three IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants.

Tushar Deshpande vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 19 wickets, 24.47 average, 15.42 SR & 9.52 economy rate. Tushar Deshpande vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 8 wickets, 34.12 average, 22.50 SR & 9.10 economy rate.

Tushar Deshpande’s last five figures: 1/29, 3/33, 0/20, 0/24 & 2/21.

Mustafizur Rahman vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 8 wickets, 19.75 average, 12 SR & 9.87 economy rate. Mustafizur Rahman vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 3 wickets, 34.66 average, 22 SR & 9.45 economy rate.

Mustafizur Rahman’s last five figures: 1/55, 2/22, 1/47, 2/30 & 4/29.

Matheesha Pathirana took 2 wickets in his only IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants.

Matheesha Pathirana took 2 wickets in his only IPL innings in Lucknow.

Matheesha Pathirana vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 15 wickets, 17.26 average, 13.20 SR & 7.84 economy rate. Matheesha Pathirana vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 12 wickets, 16.66 average, 12.75 SR & 7.84 economy rate.

Matheesha Pathirana’s last five figures: 4/28, 3/31, 1/29, 2/28 & 1/56.

LKN vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first-innings score in Lucknow has been 144, with spinners snaring 50.14% of wickets here. The pitch will play better for batters, but spinners will come into play in the middle overs. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 170 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 38°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

LKN vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c & wk), Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Shamar Joseph, Arshad Khan, Mohsin Khan (IMP).

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande (IMP).

LKN vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

KL Rahul: KL Rahul is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Rahul will open the innings and is a consistent batter. His wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.

Ruturaj Gaikwad: Ruturaj Gaikwad is another popular captaincy option for this game. Gaikwad will open the innings and has been in fine form. He can fetch ample points.

Ravindra Jadeja: Ravindra Jadeja will contribute with both bat and ball. Jadeja will enjoy bowling in Lucknow. His batting can also fetch a few points.

LKN vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Ayush Badoni: Ayush Badoni has been selected by less than 23% of users as of now. Badoni will bat in the middle order and has a fine record in Lucknow. He also batted well against CSK last time.

Shardul Thakur: Shardul Thakur’s selection % currently stands at 4.14. Thakur has done well against LSG and has that wicket-taking knack. His batting can also be effective in the lower order.

LKN vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Sameer Rizvi: Sameer Rizvi might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

LKN vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If LKN bat first:

Complete the team with three among Quinton de Kock, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur, and Tushar Deshpande.

If CHE bat first:

Complete the team with three among Nicholas Pooran, Ajinkya Rahane, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Matheesha Pathirana, and Shamar Joseph.

LKN vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If LKN bat first:

Complete the team with three among Quinton de Kock, Rachin Ravindra, Ayush Badoni, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohsin Khan, and Tushar Deshpande.

If CHE bat first:

Complete the team with three among Ajinkya Rahane, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, and Shardul Thakur.

LKN vs CHE Dream11 Prediction

Lucknow Super Giants are a strong team at home. While Chennai Super Kings have players for all conditions, LSG know the conditions well in Lucknow. Expect the KL Rahul-led side to win the contest.

