LSG vs GT: Key Matchups, Venue and Player Stats, Recent Form and Detailed Guide for Match 21 of IPL 2024

LKN vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Lucknow Super Giants have played better cricket and look like a formidable unit. However, Gujarat Titans also have match-winners for every condition. Further, GT also have a better bowling attack and might win the game.

LKN vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Indian Premier League 2024

Match

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans

Date

7 April 2024

Time

7:30 PM IST

LKN vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Quinton de Kock has 88 runs at an average of 29.33 and a strike rate of 146.66 in three IPL innings against Gujarat Titans. He also has a fifty against them.

Quinton de Kock has 70 runs at an average of 35 and a strike rate of 132.07 in two IPL innings in Lucknow. He also has a fifty here.

Quinton de Kock vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 44 runs, 29 balls, 11 average, 151.72 SR & 4 dismissals. Rashid Khan has dismissed him thrice in 76 balls.

Quinton de Kock vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 48 runs, 52 balls, 16 average, 92.30 SR & 3 dismissals.

Quinton de Kock’s last five scores: 81, 54, 4, 3 & 23.

KL Rahul has 76 runs at an average of 25.33 and a strike rate of 97.43 in three IPL innings against Gujarat Titans. He also has a fifty against them.

KL Rahul has 200 runs at an average of 40 and a strike rate of 116.27 in six IPL innings in Lucknow. He also has two fifties here.

KL Rahul vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 102 runs, 87 balls, 34 average, 117.24 SR & 3 dismissals.

KL Rahul vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 63 runs, 54 balls, 31.50 average, 116.66 SR & 2 dismissals.

KL Rahul vs Rashid Khan in T20s: 59 runs, 60 balls, 19.66 average, 98.33 SR & 3 dismissals.

KL Rahul vs Mohit Sharma in T20s: 42 runs, 35 balls,14 average, 120 SR & 3 dismissals.

KL Rahul’s last five scores: 20, 15, 58, 0* & 12.

Devdutt Padikkal has 68 runs at an average of 13.60 and a strike rate of 100 in five IPL innings against Gujarat Titans.

Devdutt Padikkal made 9 runs in his only IPL innings in Lucknow.

Devdutt Padikkal vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 37 runs, 38 balls, 9.25 average, 97.36 SR & 4 dismissals.

Devdutt Padikkal vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 33 runs, 35 balls, 16.50 average, 94.28 SR & 2 dismissals. Rashid Khan has dismissed him thrice in 29 balls.

Devdutt Padikkal’s last five scores: 6, 9, 0, 59 & 1.

Marcus Stoinis has 6 runs in three IPL innings against Gujarat Titans. He also has 2 wickets against them.

Marcus Stoinis has 164 runs at an average of 27.33 and a strike rate of 140.17 in eight IPL innings in Lucknow. He also has 2 wickets here.

Marcus Stoinis vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 73 runs, 50 balls, 24.33 average, 146 SR & 3 dismissals.

Marcus Stoinis vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 54 runs, 25 balls, 18 average, 216 SR & 3 dismissals.

Marcus Stoinis vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 101 runs, 70 balls, 33.66 average, 144.28 SR & 3 dismissals. Rashid Khan has dismissed him four times in 46 balls.

Marcus Stoinis vs Mohit Sharma in T20s: 1 run, 3 balls, 0.50 average, 33.33 SR & 2 dismissals.

Marcus Stoinis’ last five scores: 24, 19, 3, 16 & 9.

Nicholas Pooran has 41 runs at an average of 13.66 and a strike rate of 113.88 in four IPL innings against Gujarat Titans.

Nicholas Pooran has 127 runs at an average of 21.16 and a strike rate of 124.50 in eight IPL innings in Lucknow.

Nicholas Pooran vs left-arm chinaman in IPL since 2023: 3 runs, 11 balls, 1.50 average, 27.27 SR & 2 dismissals. Noor Ahmad has dismissed him twice in six balls.

Nicholas Pooran vs Rashid Khan in T20s: 27 runs, 43 balls, 13.50 average, 62.79 SR & 2 dismissals.

Nicholas Pooran’s last five scores: 40, 42, 64, 3 & 14.

Ayush Badoni has 91 runs at an average of 22.75 and a strike rate of 131.88 in four IPL innings against Gujarat Titans. He also has a fifty against them.

Ayush Badoni has 102 runs at an average of 25.50 and a strike rate of 139.72 in six IPL innings in Lucknow. He also has a fifty here.

Ayush Badoni vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 54 runs, 45 balls, 9 average, 120 SR & 6 dismissals.

Ayush Badoni’s last five figures: 0, 8, 1, 80* & 28.

Krunal Pandya has 49 runs at an average of 16.33 and a strike rate of 116.66 in four IPL innings against Gujarat Titans. He also has 3 wickets at an average of 31.66 and a strike rate of 32 in four IPL innings against them.

Krunal Pandya has 196 runs at an average of 39.20 and a strike rate of 128.94 in eight IPL innings in Lucknow. He also has 6 wickets at an average of 23.33 and a strike rate of 22 in six IPL innings here.

Krunal Pandya vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 8 wickets, 36.37 average, 30.62 SR & 7.12 economy rate. Krunal Pandya vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 1 wicket, 77 average, 55 SR & 8.40 economy rate.

Krunal Pandya’s previous five figures: 0/10, 0/26, 0/19, 1/30 & 0/36.

Ravi Bishnoi has 9 wickets at an average of 20.66 and a strike rate of 17 in seven IPL innings in Lucknow.

Ravi Bishnoi vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 9 wickets, 38.77 average, 26.22 SR & 8.87 economy rate. Ravi Bishnoi vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 8 wickets, 17.25 average, 15.87 SR & 6.51 economy rate.

Ravi Bishnoi’s previous five scores: 0/33, 0/25, 1/38, 0/38 & 2/39.

Yash Thakur has 3 wickets at an average of 25 and a strike rate of 18 in three IPL innings in Lucknow.

Yash Thakur vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 11 wickets, 21.54 average, 14.09 SR & 9.17 economy rate. Yash Thakur vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 3 wickets, 44.33 average, 26 SR & 10.23 economy rate.

Yash Thakur’s last five figures: 1/38, 0/43, 3/34, 2/31 & 2/40.

Naveen-ul-Haq took a solitary wicket in his only IPL innings against Gujarat Titans.

Naveen-ul-Haq has 4 wickets at an average of 32.25 and a strike rate of 24 in four IPL innings in Lucknow.

Naveen-ul-Haq vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 10 wickets, 21.90 average, 15.20 SR & 8.64 economy rate. Naveen-ul-Haq vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 5 wickets, 21.80 average, 17.20 SR & 7.60 economy rate.

Naveen-ul-Haq’s last five figures: 2/25, 0/43, 2/41, 3/10 & 0/23.

Mayank Yadav took 3 wickets in his only IPL innings in Lucknow.

Mayank Yadav vs RHBs in IPL 2024: 6 wickets, 4.16 average, 5.66 SR & 4.41 economy rate. Mayank Yadav vs LHBs in IPL 2024: 0 wickets & 6.85 economy rate.

Mayank Yadav’s last five figures: 3/14, 3/27, 2/28, 2/25 & 1/14.

Manimaran Siddharth’s last five figures: 1/21, 0/21, 1/13, 0/26 & 3/32.

Gujarat Titans:

Wriddhiman Saha has 133 runs at an average of 44.33 and a strike rate of 146.15 in three IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants. He also has a fifty against them.

Wriddhiman Saha scored 47 runs in his only IPL innings in Lucknow.

Wriddhiman Saha vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 134 runs, 84 balls, 44.66 average, 159.52 SR & 3 dismissals.

Wriddhiman Saha vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 56 runs, 44 balls, 28 average, 127.27 SR & 2 dismissals. Krunal Pandya has dismissed him twice in 53 balls.

Wriddhiman Saha’s previous five scores: 11, 25, 21, 19 & 20.

Shubman Gill has 157 runs at an average of 78.50 and a strike rate of 149.52 in four IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants. He also has two fifties against them.

Shubman Gill vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 164 runs, 108 balls, 54.66 average, 151.85 SR & 3 dismissals. Krunal Pandya has dismissed him once in 52 balls.

Shubman Gill’s last five scores: 89*, 36, 8, 31 & 23.

Sai Sudharsan’s last five scores: 33, 45, 37, 45 & 2.

Vijay Shankar has 14 runs in two IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants.

Vijay Shankar scored 10 runs in his only IPL innings in Lucknow.

Vijay Shankar vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 55 runs, 37 balls, 27.50 average, 148.64 SR & 2 dismissals.

Vijay Shankar’s last five scores: 8, 14, 12, 6* & 36.

David Miller has 83 runs at an average of 27.66 and a strike rate of 120.28 in four IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants.

David Miller scored 6 runs in his only IPL innings in Lucknow.

David Miller vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 35 runs, 28 balls, 17.50 average, 125 SR & 2 dismissals.

David Miller’s last five scores: 44, 21, 12, 8* & 22*.

Rahul Tewatia has 64 runs at a strike rate of 152.38 in three IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants.

Rahul Tewatia scored 2 runs in his only IPL innings in Lucknow.

Rahul Tewatia’s last five scores: 23, 6, 22, 19 & 26*.

Azmatullah Omarzai vs left-arm pace in 2024: 41 runs, 27 balls, 10.25 average, 151.85 SR & 4 dismissals.

Azmatullah Omarzai vs left-arm orthodox in 2024: 40 runs, 47 balls, 13.33 average, 85.10 SR & 3 dismissals.

Azmatullah Omarzai vs RHBs in 2024: 13 wickets, 23.30 average, 19.46 SR & 7.18 economy rate. Azmatullah Omarzai vs LHBs in 2024: 9 wickets, 20.44 average, 15.22 SR & 8.05 economy rate.

Azmatullah Omarzai’s last five scores: 11, 17, 3, 0 & 0. Azmatullah Omarzai’s previous five figures: 1/41, 1/24, 0/30, 2/27 & 4/9.

Rashid Khan has 7 wickets at an average of 16.85 and a strike rate of 13.57 in four IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

Rashid Khan took a solitary wicket in his only IPL innings in Lucknow.

Rashid Khan vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 16 wickets, 28.31 average, 19.31 SR & 8.79 economy rate. Rashid Khan vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 15 wickets, 16.26 average, 12.60 SR & 7.74 economy rate.

Rashid Khan’s last five figures: 1/40, 1/33, 2/49, 0/23 & 1/12.

Noor Ahmad has 3 wickets at an average of 14.66 and a strike rate of 16 in two IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants.

Noor Ahmad took 2 wickets in his only IPL innings in Lucknow.

Noor Ahmad vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 10 wickets, 29.50 average, 21.70 SR & 8.15 economy rate. Noor Ahmad vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 9 wickets, 15.33 average, 12.66 SR & 7.26 economy rate.

Noor Ahmad’s last five figures: 2/32, 1/32, 1/37, 0/20 & 1/18.

Umesh Yadav vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 2 wickets, 121 average, 64.50 SR & 11.25 economy rate. Umesh Yadav vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 3 wickets, 22.66 average, 17 SR & 8 economy rate.

Umesh Yadav’s last five figures: 1/35, 1/28, 0/27, 2/31 & 4/30.

Mohit Sharma has 6 wickets at an average of 7.66 and a strike rate of 7 in two IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

Mohit Sharma took 2 wickets in his only IPL innings in Lucknow.

Mohit Sharma vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 24 wickets, 12.45 average, 9.25 SR & 8.08 economy rate. Mohit Sharma vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 10 wickets, 19.30 average, 13.90 SR & 8.33 economy rate.

Mohit Sharma’s last five figures: 1/38, 3/25, 1/36, 2/32 & 0/15.

LKN vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

While the average first-innings score in Lucknow has been 142, the track played much better in the previous game. The ball came nicely on the bat, with the batters getting value for their shots. Expect a similar track, with some help for pacers occasionally. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 170 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 30°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

LKN vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Naveen-ul-Haq, Manimaran Siddharth, Mayank Yadav (IMP).

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Noor Ahmad, Darshan Nalkande, Mohit Sharma (IMP).

LKN vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

KL Rahul: KL Rahul is among the most consistent batters in the tournament. Rahul will open the innings and can play a big knock. His wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.

Shubman Gill: Shubman Gill is the most popular captaincy option for this game. Gill will open the innings and has been in fine form lately. He has also done well against LSG in the past.

Rashid Khan: Rashid Khan has a fine record against LSG. Further, Rashid might get some help off the track and can snare a few wickets. His batting can also be handy in the lower order.

LKN vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Devdutt Padikkal: Devdutt Padikkal has been selected by less than 15% of users as of now. Padikkal will bat in the top order and can score crucial runs. He can fetch match-winning points.

Vijay Shankar: Vijay Shankar’s selection % currently stands at 3.5. Shankar will bat in the middle order and enjoy batting in Lucknow. He can score a few runs and generate vital points.

LKN vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Rahul Tewatia: Rahul Tewatia might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

LKN vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If LKN bat first:

Complete the team with three among Quinton de Kock, David Miller, Ayush Badoni, Umesh Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Yash Thakur, and Manimaran Siddharth.

If GT bat first:

Complete the team with three among Nicholas Pooran, Wriddhiman Saha, Sai Sudharsan, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, and Naveen-ul-Haq.

LKN vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If LKN bat first:

Complete the team with three among Devdutt Padikkal, David Miller, Yash Thakur, Umesh Yadav, and Krunal Pandya.

If GT bat first:

Complete the team with three among Nicholas Pooran, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Noor Ahmad, and Naveen-ul-Haq.

LKN vs GT Dream11 Prediction

Lucknow Super Giants have played better cricket and look like a formidable unit. However, Gujarat Titans also have match-winners for every condition. Further, GT also have a better bowling attack and might win the game.

