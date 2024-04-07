MI vs DC: Key Matchups, Venue and Player Stats, Recent Form and Detailed Guide for Match 20 of IPL 2024

MI vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Both teams have been mighty inconsistent this season. Squad-wise, Mumbai Indians are stronger and more balanced. They also have a home advantage. Expect MI to finally win the game.

MI vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Indian Premier League 2024

Match

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals

Date

7 April 2024

Time

3:30 PM IST

MI vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Rohit Sharma has 977 runs at an average of 32.56 and a strike rate of 131.14 in 33 IPL innings against Delhi Capitals. He also has six fifties against them.

Rohit Sharma has 2020 runs at an average of 32.58 and a strike rate of 133.86 in 73 IPL innings in Mumbai. He also has 15 fifties here.

Rohit Sharma vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 47 runs, 31 balls, 11.75 average, 151.61 SR & 4 dismissals.

Rohit Sharma vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 58 runs, 40 balls, 19.33 average, 145 SR & 3 dismissals. Khaleel Ahmed has dismissed him once in 34 balls.

Rohit Sharma vs Axar Patel in T20s: 51 runs, 61 balls, 25.50 average, 83.60 SR & 2 dismissals.

Rohit Sharma vs Ishant Sharma in T20s: 48 runs, 40 balls, 16 average, 120 SR & 3 dismissals.

Rohit Sharma’s last five scores: 0, 26, 43, 121* & 0.

Ishan Kishan has 465 runs at an average of 46.50 and a strike rate of 143.96 in 14 IPL innings against Delhi Capitals. He also has three fifties against them.

Ishan Kishan has 487 runs at an average of 22.13 and a strike rate of 139.54 in 22 IPL innings in Mumbai. He also has a fifty here.

Ishan Kishan vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 60 runs, 45 balls, 12 average, 133.33 SR & 5 dismissals.

Ishan Kishan vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 103 runs, 62 balls, 25.75 average, 166.12 SR & 4 dismissals.

Ishan Kishan’s last five scores: 16, 34, 0, 0 & 52.

Naman Dhir vs left-arm pace in IPL 2024: 4 runs, 3 balls, 2 average, 133 SR & 2 dismissals.

Naman Dhir’s last five scores: 0, 30, 20, 1 & 12.

Dewald Brevis scored 37 runs in his only IPL innings against Delhi Capitals.

Dewald Brevis has 40 runs at an average of 13.33 and a strike rate of 102.56 in three IPL innings in Mumbai.

Dewald Brevis vs left-arm orthodox in 2024: 27 runs, 37 balls, 13.50 average, 73 SR & 2 dismissals.

Dewald Brevis vs Anrich Nortje in T20s: 18 runs, 23 balls, 9 average, 78.26 SR & 2 dismissals.

Dewald Brevis’ last five scores: 0, 46, 50, 14 & 29.

Tilak Varma has 84 runs at an average of 28 and a strike rate of 137.70 in three IPL innings against Delhi Capitals.

Tilak Varma has 217 runs at an average of 31 and a strike rate of 119.23 in nine IPL innings in Wankhede.

Tilak Varma vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 96 runs, 73 balls, 24 average, 131.50 SR & 4 dismissals.

Tilak Varma’s last five scores: 32, 64, 25, 26 & 0.

Hardik Pandya has 273 runs at an average of 21 and a strike rate of 130.62 in 17 IPL innings against Delhi Capitals. He also has 6 wickets against them.

Hardik Pandya has 621 runs at an average of 29.57 and a strike rate of 148.21 in 34 IPL innings in Mumbai. He also has 24 wickets at an average of 29.45 and a strike rate of 19 in 30 IPL innings here.

Hardik Pandya vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 68 runs, 57 balls, 17 average, 119.29 SR & 4 dismissals. Khaleel Ahmed has dismissed him thrice in 21 balls.

Hardik Pandya vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 113 runs, 60 balls, 37.66 average, 188.33 SR & 3 dismissals.

Hardik Pandya vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 22 runs, 33 balls, 11 average, 66.66 SR & 2 dismissals. Axar Patel has dismissed him once in 29 balls.

Hardik Pandya vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 3 wickets, 58.33 average, 35.66 SR & 9.81 economy rate. Hardik Pandya vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 1 wicket, 129 average, 85 SR & 9.10 economy rate.

Hardik Pandya’s last five scores: 34, 24, 11, 14 & 20*. Hardik Pandya’s last five figures: 1/46, 0/30, 0/32, 0/14 & 0/18.

Tim David has 59 runs at an average of 29.50 and a strike rate of 196.66 in three IPL innings against Delhi Capitals.

Tim David has 243 runs at an average of 40.50 and a strike rate of 192.85 in ten IPL innings in Mumbai.

Tim David vs left-arm pace in 2024: 72 runs, 51 balls, 18 average, 141.17 SR & 4 dismissals. Khaleel Ahmed has dismissed him once in five balls.

Tim David vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 31 runs, 27 balls, 10.33 average, 114.81 SR & 3 dismissals.

Tim David vs Axar Patel in T20s: 20 runs, 23 balls, 10 average, 86.95 SR & 2 dismissals.

Tim David’s last five scores: 17, 42, 11, 8* & 17.

Piyush Chawla has 26 wickets at an average of 23.03 and a strike rate of 17.57 in 23 IPL innings against Delhi Capitals. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

Piyush Chawla has 12 wickets at an average of 33.66 and a strike rate of 25.41 in 15 IPL innings in Mumbai.

Piyush Chawla vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 16 wickets, 21.75 average, 16.56 SR & 7.87 economy rate. Piyush Chawla vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 8 wickets, 28.75 average, 18.62 SR & 9.26 economy rate.

Piyush Chawla’s last five figures: 0/18, 1/34, 1/31, 0/19 & 0/40.

Gerald Coetzee vs RHBs in IPL 2024: 1 wicket, 71 average, 35 SR & 12.17 economy rate. Gerald Coetzee vs LHBs in IPL 2024: 2 wickets, 24.50 average, 14 SR & 10.50 economy rate.

Gerald Coetzee’s last five figures: 0/36, 1/57, 2/27, 3/32 & 2/36.

Jasprit Bumrah has 23 wickets at an average of 23.43 and a strike rate of 18.60 in 19 IPL innings against Delhi Capitals. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

Jasprit Bumrah has 41 wickets at an average of 27.09 and a strike rate of 21.21 in 37 IPL innings in Mumbai.

Jasprit Bumrah’s last five figures: 0/26, 0/36, 3/14, 2/15 & 2/24.

Akash Madhwal has 10 wickets at an average of 11.10 and a strike rate of 8.40 in four IPL innings in Mumbai. He also has a four-wicket haul here.

Akash Madhwal vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 12 wickets, 16.75 average, 11.50 SR & 8.73 economy rate. Akash Madhwal vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 5 wickets, 7.60 average, 7.80 SR & 5.84 economy rate.

Akash Madhwal’s last five figures: 3/20, 0/8, 1/43, 0/26 & 0/39.

Kwena Maphaka took a solitary wicket in his only IPL innings in Mumbai.

Kwena Maphka’s last five figures: 1/23, 0/66, 1/27, 1/37 & 2/11.

Delhi Capitals:

David Warner has 717 runs at an average of 42.17 and a strike rate of 135.53 in 21 IPL innings against Mumbai Indians. He also has seven fifties against them.

David Warner has 264 runs at an average of 29.33 and a strike rate of 157.14 in nine IPL innings in Mumbai. He also has two fifties here.

David Warner vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 163 runs, 107 balls, 40.75 average, 152.33 SR & 4 dismissals.

David Warner vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 72 runs, 58 balls, 36 average, 124.13 SR & 2 dismissals. Piyush Chawla has dismissed him twice in 79 balls.

David Warner vs Jasprit Bumrah in T20s: 56 runs, 50 balls, 28 average, 112 SR & 2 dismissals.

David Warner’s last five scores: 18, 52, 49, 29 & 32.

Prithvi Shaw has 143 runs at an average of 13 and a strike rate of 116.26 in 11 IPL innings against Mumbai Indians.

Prithvi Shaw has 195 runs at an average of 21.66 and a strike rate of 142.33 in nine IPL innings in Mumbai. He also has a fifty here.

Prithvi Shaw vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 67 runs, 38 balls, 33.50 average, 176.31 SR & 2 dismissals.

Prithvi Shaw vs Piyush Chawla in T20s: 47 runs, 31 balls, 23.50 average, 151.61 SR & 2 dismissals.

Prithvi Shaw’s last five scores: 10, 43, 5, 54 & 13.

Mitchell Marsh has 38 runs at an average of 19 and a strike rate of 140.74 in two IPL innings against Mumbai Indians.

Mitchell Marsh has 102 runs at an average of 20.40 and a strike rate of 130.76 in five IPL innings in Mumbai.

Mitchell Marsh vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 71 runs, 40 balls, 14.20 average, 177.50 SR & 5 dismissals.

Mitchell Marsh’s last five scores: 0, 18, 23, 20 & 26.

Rishabh Pant has 372 runs at an average of 28.61 and a strike rate of 139.84 in 14 IPL innings against Mumbai Indians. He also has three fifties against them.

Rishabh Pant has 369 runs at an average of 41 and a strike rate of 164.73 in 11 IPL innings in Mumbai. He also has two fifties here.

Rishabh Pant vs leg-spinners in IPL 2024: 18 runs, 16 balls, 9 average, 112.50 SR & 2 dismissals.

Rishabh Pant vs Jasprit Bumrah in T20s: 48 runs, 43 balls, 8 average, 111.62 SR & 6 dismissals.

Rishabh Pant’s last five scores: 55, 51, 28, 18 & 11.

Tristan Stubbs has 7 runs in three IPL innings in Mumbai.

Tristan Stubbs vs leg-spinners in IPL 2024: 31 runs, 19 balls, 15.50 average, 163.15 SR & 2 dismissals.

Tristan Stubbs’ last five scores: 54, 0, 44, 5 & 27.

Axar Patel has 253 runs at an average of 25.30 and a strike rate of 144.57 in 15 IPL innings against Mumbai Indians. He also has 12 wickets at an average of 42.16 and a strike rate of 32 in 19 IPL innings against them.

Axar Patel has 129 runs at an average of 43 and a strike rate of 151.76 in eight IPL innings in Mumbai. He also has 7 wickets at an average of 45.14 and a strike rate of 32.57 in 11 IPL innings here.

Axar Patel vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 9 wickets, 30.66 average, 27.77 SR & 6.62 economy rate. Axar Patel vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 4 wickets, 36.50 average, 26 SR & 8.42 economy rate.

Axar Patel’s last five figures: 0/18, 1/20, 1/21, 0/25 & 2/17.

Anrich Nortje has 7 wickets at an average of 31.28 and a strike rate of 21.42 in seven IPL innings against Mumbai Indians.

Anrich Nortje took 2 wickets in his only IPL innings in Mumbai.

Anrich Nortje vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 10 wickets, 29.90 average, 19.60 SR & 9.15 economy rate. Anrich Nortje vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 4 wickets, 53.75 average, 29 SR & 11.12 economy rate.

Anrich Nortje’s last five figures: 3/59, 0/43, 1/48, 1/42 & 1/28.

Ishant Sharma has 16 wickets at an average of 28.06 and a strike rate of 19.56 in 14 IPL innings against Mumbai Indians.

Ishant Sharma has 8 wickets at an average of 23.75 and a strike rate of 16.12 in six IPL innings in Mumbai.

Ishant Sharma vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 7 wickets, 26.14 average, 18.85 SR & 8.31 economy rate. Ishant Sharma vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 6 wickets, 17.50 average, 11 SR & 9.54 economy rate.

Ishant Sharma’s last five figures: 2/43, 0/23, 1/16, 1/13 & 1/19.

Khaleel Ahmed has 6 wickets at an average of 19.50 and a strike rate of 15.16 in four IPL innings against Mumbai Indians.

Khaleel Ahmed has 5 wickets at an average of 29.80 and a strike rate of 18.20 in four IPL innings in Mumbai.

Khaleel Ahmed vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 11 wickets, 24.36 average, 16.27 SR & 8.98 economy rate. Khaleel Ahmed vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 4 wickets, 41 average, 28.75 SR & 8.55 economy rate.

Khaleel Ahmed’s last five figures: 1/43, 2/21, 1/24, 2/43 & 3/15.

MI vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first-innings score in Mumbai has been 174, with pacers snaring 70.55% of wickets here. Expect a nice batting track, with some early assistance for the pacers. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 180 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 34°C, with mostly sunny, is forecast.

MI vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Naman Dhir, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Kwena Maphaka (IMP).

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Anrich Nortje, Rasikh Dar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed (IMP).

MI vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Rohit Sharma: Rohit Sharma will open the innings. Rohit has a fine record in Wankhede. He can play a big knock.

Hardik Pandya: Hardik Pandya is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Pandya will contribute with both bat and ball. He will fetch ample points.

David Warner: David Warner is another popular captaincy option for this game. Warner is among the most consistent batters in the league. He will enjoy batting in Wankhede.

MI vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Gerald Coetzee: Gerald Coetzee has been selected by less than 25% of users as of now. Coetzee will bowl in different phases, increasing his probability of taking wickets. He will get some assistance off the deck.

Tristan Stubbs: Tristan Stubbs’ selection % currently stands at 29.26. Stubbs will bat in the middle order and has done well this season. His stroke-play will be useful in Wankhede.

MI vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Sumit Kumar: Sumit Kumar might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

MI vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If MI bat first:

Complete the team with three among Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Tim David, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, and Ishant Sharma.

If DC bat first:

Complete the team with three among Rishabh Pant, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Abishek Porel Piyush Chawla, Kwena Maphaka, and Rasikh Dar.

MI vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If MI bat first:

Complete the team with three among Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Tim David, Axar Patel, Akash Madhwal, and Khaleel Ahmed.

If DC bat first:

Complete the team with three among Prithvi Shaw, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, and Rasikh Dar.

MI vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Both teams have been mighty inconsistent this season. Squad-wise, Mumbai Indians are stronger and more balanced. They also have a home advantage. Expect MI to finally win the game.

