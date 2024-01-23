MICT vs DSG Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, SA20 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 16 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

MICT vs DSG Dream11 Prediction: MI Cape Town are a good team and should win the contest.

MICT vs DSG Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

SA20 League 2024

Match

MI Cape Town vs Durban’s Super Giants

Date

23 January 2024

Time

9:00 PM IST

MICT vs DSG Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Ryan Rickelton has 488 runs at an average of 44.36 and a strike rate of 152.50 in 12 T20 innings since 2023. He also has four fifties.

Rassie van der Dussen has 628 runs at an average of 29.90 and a strike rate of 136.22 in 23 T20 innings since 2023. He also has one fifty and a century.

Liam Livingstone has 905 runs at an average of 25.85 and a strike rate of 141.40 in 39 T20 innings since 2023. He also has 17 wickets in this timeframe.

Sam Curran has 1032 runs at an average of 19.84 and a strike rate of 129 in 58 T20 innings since 2023. He also has 51 wickets in this timeframe.

Kagiso Rabada has 24 wickets at an average of 28.75 and a strike rate of 19.50 in 21 T20 innings since 2023.

Nuwan Thushara has 24 wickets at an average of 16.79 and a strike rate of 12.75 in 15 T20 innings since 2023.

Matthew Breetzke has 313 runs at an average of 31.30 and a strike rate of 143.57 in 12 T20 innings since 2023.

Quinton de Kock has 701 runs at an average of 25.96 and a strike rate of 142.76 in 27 T20 innings since 2023. He also has four fifties and a century.

Jon-Jon Smuts has 319 runs at an average of 29 and a strike rate of 132.91 in 12 T20 innings since 2023. He also has six wickets in this timeframe.

Heinrich Klaasen has 1229 runs at an average of 42.37 and a strike rate of 174.82 in 37 T20 innings since 2023. He also has eight fifties and two centuries.

Marcus Stoinis has 805 runs at an average of 28.75 and a strike rate of 143.49 in 35 T20 innings since 2023. He also has 15 wickets in this timeframe.

Reece Topley has 38 wickets at an average of 17.84 and a strike rate of 13.21 in 25 T20 innings since 2023.

Noor Ahmad has 28 wickets at an average of 25.32 and a strike rate of 19.53 in 25 T20 innings since 2023.

MICT vs DSG Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score in Cape Town has been 161, with the pacers snaring 68.35% of wickets here. Expect another nice batting track, with some help for the speedsters. The teams winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 165 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 29°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

MICT vs DSG Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

MI Cape Town: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Dewald Brevis, Connor Esterhuizen, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Kieron Pollard (c), George Linde, Thomas Kaber, Kagiso Rabada, Nuwan Thushara.

Durban’s Super Giants: Matthew Breetzke, Quinton de Kock (wk), Jon-Jon Smuts, Heinrich Klaasen, Marcus Stoinis, Wiaan Mulder, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj (c), Naveen-ul-Haq, Reece Topley, Noor Ahmad.

MICT vs DSG Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

The MICT vs DSG live streaming in India will be available on the Disney + Hotstar app as well as the website. Here is the complete list of SA20 2024 live-streaming platforms for all major locations:

Location Streaming Platform India Sports18, Jio Cinema South Africa SuperSport, SuperSport App United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports App USA Willow TV Australia Foxtel

MICT vs DSG Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Rassie van der Dussen: Rassie van der Dussen is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Dussen will open the innings and has been in fine form this season. Expect him to make an impact again.

Sam Curran: Sam Curran will contribute with both bat and ball. Curran will bowl in different phases, increasing his probability of taking wickets. He has been batting up in the order, making him a valuable batting option.

Heinrich Klaasen: Heinrich Klaasen has been in tremendous form. Klaasen will look to continue his good run and play a long innings. He is a safe captaincy choice.

MICT vs DSG Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Dewald Brevis: Dewald Brevis has a selection % of less than 9 as of now. Brevis’ recent form has not been as good, but he is a quality player. He can be tried in a few teams.

Noor Ahmad: Noor Ahmad might be a good option for this game. There will be some help for the spinners in the middle overs, and Noor can exploit it. Expect Noor to snare a few wickets.

MICT vs DSG Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Connor Esterhuizen: Connor Esterhuizen might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

MICT vs DSG Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If MICT bat first:

Complete the team with three among Ryan Rickelton, Kieron Pollard and Noor Ahmad.

If DSG bat first:

Complete the team with three among Matthew Breetzke, Quinton de Kock, Dewald Brevis and Nuwan Thushara.

MICT vs DSG Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If MICT bat first:

Complete the team with three among Jon-Jon Smuts, Liam Livingstone, Naveen-ul-Haq and Noor Ahmad.

If DSG bat first:

Complete the team with three among Quinton de Kock, Dewald Brevis, Nuwan Thushara and Thomas Kaber.

MICT vs DSG Dream11 Prediction

