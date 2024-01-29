MICT vs JSK Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, SA20 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 23 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

MICT vs JSK Dream11 Prediction: MI Cape Town are a strong unit and might win the contest.

MICT vs JSK Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

SA20 League 2024

Match

MI Cape Town vs Joburg Super Kings

Date

29 January 2024

Time

9:00 PM IST

MICT vs JSK Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Ryan Rickelton has 528 runs at an average of 40.61 and a strike rate of 151.28 in 14 T20 innings since 2023. He also has four fifties.

Rassie van der Dussen has 649 runs at an average of 28.21 and a strike rate of 134.64 in 25 T20 innings since 2023. He also has one fifty and a century.

Liam Livingstone has 932 runs at an average of 25.18 and a strike rate of 139.73 in 41 T20 innings since 2023. He also has 17 wickets in this timeframe.

Sam Curran has 1100 runs at an average of 20.37 and a strike rate of 129.71 in 60 T20 innings since 2023. He also has 52 wickets at an average of 37.38 and a strike rate of 24 in 66 T20 innings in this timeframe.

Nuwan Thushara has 26 wickets at an average of 16.73 and a strike rate of 12.69 in 16 T20 innings since 2023. He also has two four-wicket hauls.

Kagiso Rabada has 26 wickets at an average of 28.80 and a strike rate of 19.61 in 23 T20 innings since 2023.

Faf du Plessis has 1325 runs at an average of 41.40 and a strike rate of 145.28 in 35 T20 innings since 2023. He also has 11 fifties and a century.

Reeza Hendricks has 709 runs at an average of 30.82 and a strike rate of 129.37 in 24 T20 innings since 2023. He also has five fifties.

Moeen Ali has 529 runs at an average of 19.59 and a strike rate of 128.39 in 35 T20 innings since 2023. He also has 28 wickets at an average of 24.85 and a strike rate of 19.35 in 35 T20 innings in this timeframe.

Romario Shepherd has 367 runs at an average of 21.58 and a strike rate of 161.67 in 29 T20 innings since 2023. He also has 37 wickets at an average of 25.67 and a strike rate of 16.89 in 36 T20 innings in this timeframe.

Lizaad Williams has 22 wickets at an average of 18.72 and a strike rate of 11.18 in 13 T20 innings since 2023. He also has two four-wicket hauls.

Nandre Burger has 11 wickets at an average of 33.63 and a strike rate of 23.45 in 13 T20 innings since 2023.

MICT vs JSK Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score in Cape Town has been 160, with the pacers snaring 64.89% of wickets here. Expect a decent batting track with some help for the speedsters. The teams winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 165 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 15°C, with mostly cloudy, is forecast.

MICT vs JSK Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

MI Cape Town: Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Dewald Brevis, Kieron Pollard (c), Delano Potgieter, George Linde, Thomas Kaber, Kagiso Rabada, Nuwan Thushara.

Joburg Super Kings: Reeza Hendricks, Faf du Plessis (c), Leus du Plooy, Sibonelo Makhanya, Moeen Ali, Donovan Ferreira (wk), David Wiese, Romario Shepherd, Lizaad Williams, Nandre Burger, Imran Tahir.

MICT vs JSK Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

The MICT vs JSK live streaming in India will be available on the Disney + Hotstar app as well as the website. Here is the complete list of SA20 2024 live-streaming platforms for all major locations:

Location Streaming Platform India Sports18, Jio Cinema South Africa SuperSport, SuperSport App United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports App USA Willow TV Australia Foxtel

MICT vs JSK Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Sam Curran: Sam Curran is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Curran will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has also been good. Expect him to make an impact again.

Liam Livingstone: Liam Livingstone will also contribute with both bat and ball. Livingstone batted in the top order in the previous game and can score valuable runs. His bowling will also be handy.

Romario Shepherd: Romario Shepherd is another popular captaincy option for this game. Shepherd will also contribute with both bat and ball, and he has been doing quite well lately. Expect another fine outing.

MICT vs JSK Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Dewald Brevis: Dewald Brevis’ selection % is less than 13 as of now. Brevis is a dangerous knock and can score vital runs. He looked in decent touch in the previous game.

Imran Tahir: Imran Tahir has been selected by less than 18% of users as of now. Tahir will bowl in the middle order and can snare a few crucial wickets. He has prior experience playing at this venue.

MICT vs JSK Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Delano Potgieter: Delano Potgieter might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

MICT vs JSK Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If MICT bat first:

Complete the team with three among Rassie van der Dussen, Leus du Plooy, Sibonelo Makhanya, Nandre Burger, and Kagiso Rabada.

If JSK bat first:

Complete the team with three among Reeza Hendricks, Kieron Pollard, Lizaad Williams, Nuwan Thushara, and Thomas Kaber.

MICT vs JSK Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If MICT bat first:

Complete the team with three among Liam Livingstone, Leus du Plooy, Nandre Burger, and George Linde.

If JSK bat first:

Complete the team with three among Reeza Hendricks, Dewald Brevis, Imran Tahir, George Linde, and Nuwan Thushara.

MICT vs JSK Dream11 Prediction

MI Cape Town are a strong unit and might win the contest.

