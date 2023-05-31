MID vs GLA Dream11 Prediction Today, T20 Blast 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

MID vs GLA Dream11 Prediction: Glamorgan will win this match against Middlesex. The visitors won against them last time these two sides met and are expected to keep the winning momentum. Their XI looks more balanced and dynamic on paper to take the two points from their trip to Northwood.

MID vs GLA Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League

English T20 Blast 2023

Match

Middlesex vs Glamorgan

Date

31st May 2023

Time

9:00 PM IST

MID vs GLA Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Middlesex failed to chase down 182 by 2 runs in the last game at this venue against Gloucestershire.

They have played three games in the season so far and are yet to win any game. Meanwhile, Glamorgan also came into this match with a defeat but has a win under their belt out of the two games they have played.

Scoring rate was very good in the powerplay at this venue in the first match of the season with most of the wickets falling in the middle overs. Pick players accordingly.

Middlesex leads the recent head to head record, having won three of the last five meetings with Glamorgan. Overall, Glamorgan is way ahead with a 10-4 lead.

Both the teams are expected to be unchanged. However, Prem Sisodiya is the only possible we can get to see for Glamorgan.

Focus more on top order batters and spinners while making your XIs.

MID vs GLA Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The surface at the Merchant Taylors’ School Ground in Northwood is a balanced one for both bowlers and batters. Batters can play their shots early on with little bit of help for the spinners in the middle. Seamers bowling at the business end can make scoring difficult with proper execution of variation on this surface. Basically the wicket is expected to get slower with time and that is why the team winning the toss should bat first. The first innings total is expected to be around 170.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to remain clear in Northwood throughout the day. There is no rain predicted during the match time.

Team News

There are no major updates reported from both sides.

MID vs GLA Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Middlesex Playing XI: Stevie Eskinazi (c), Joe Cracknell, Max Holden, Pieter Malan, Luke Hollman, Ryan Higgins, John Simpson (wk), Martin Andersson, Nathan Fernandes, Tom Helm, Blake Cullen

Glamorgan Playing XI: Eddie Byrom, Sam Northeast, Kiran Carlson (c), Colin Ingram, Chris Cooke, Ben Kellaway, Billy Root, Daniel Douthwaite, Ruaidhri Smith, Peter Hatzoglou, Jamie McIlroy

MID vs GLA Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Dan Douthwaite: Dan Douthwaite has started the 2023 English Blast on a high. He has seven wickets in two games already and has earned maximum points amongst his teammates in Glamorgan. The conditions in Northwood will very much suit his bowling and that is why it is advisable to keep him as one of your captaincy choices for this match.

Sam Northeast: Sam Northeast has not done much with the bat so far this season but will still come into this match as one of the captaincy choices due to his past records against Middlesex. He smashed 89 in the last match between these two sides last year. In addition, he is a top order player and the batters batting at the top do considerably better than the rest of the team.

Stevie Eskinazi: The star-opener found himself back amongst the runs in the last game against Gloucestershire, He made a fantastic 54 off 38 at the top of the order. In addition, the Middlesex’ skipper has 188 runs against the Welsh club in his T20 career for Middlesex.

MID vs GLA Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Max Holden: Max Holden has not been selected even in the 10% of the teams as of writing this. He will be a great differential pick considering his outstanding numbers against Glamorgan in the past i.e. 129 runs at an average of 64.5.

Peter Hatzoglou: The googly spinner could not make any difference in the game against Somerset but should be able to come good in this match in Northwood. Middlesex is not a great team against leg spin and Hatzoglou is too skilled a bowler to not make any difference this time as well.

MID vs GLA Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

John Simpson: The Middlesex wicket keeper batter is an experienced campaigner and an England international as well. However, he bats way down the order and is not really someone who does quick damage in this format. It is advisable to keep him out of your XI ahead of this game.

MID vs GLA Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If MID bat first

Complete team with three of Malan, McIroy, Fernandes, Byrom

If GLA bat first

Complete team with three of Andersson, Cullen, Ruaidhri Smith, Hatzoglou

MID vs GLA Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If MID bat first

Complete team with three of Higgins, McIroy, Malan, Helm

If GLA bat first

Complete team with three of Andersson, Cullen, Ingram, Kellaway

MID vs GLA Dream11 Prediction:

Glamorgan will win this match against Middlesex. The visitors won against them last time these two sides met and are expected to keep the winning momentum. Their XI looks more balanced and dynamic on paper to take the two points from their trip to Northwood.