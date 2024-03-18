MUL vs ISL Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, PSL 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Final Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

Tournament

Pakistan Super League 2024

Match

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United

Date

18 March 2024

Time

9:30 PM IST

Yasir Khan has 103 runs at an average of 17.16 and a strike rate of 124.09 in six PSL innings against Islamabad United.

Yasir Khan has 110 runs at an average of 27.50 and a strike rate of 159.42 in four PSL innings in Karachi. He also has a fifty here.

Yasir Khan vs left-arm orthodox in 2024: 29 runs, 25 balls, 9.66 average, 116 SR & 3 dismissals. Imad Wasim has dismissed him once in seven balls.

Yasir Khan’s previous five scores: 54, 12, 33, 43 & 8.

Mohammad Rizwan has 380 runs at an average of 38 and a strike rate of 130.58 in 13 PSL innings against Islamabad United. He also has four fifties against them.

Mohammad Rizwan has 683 runs at an average of 52.53 and a strike rate of 135.24 in 15 PSL innings in Karachi. He also has eight fifties here.

Mohammad Rizwan vs left-arm orthodox in 2024: 153 runs, 139 balls, 30.60 average, 110.07 SR & 5 dismissals.

Mohammad Rizwan vs left-arm pace in 2024: 92 runs, 86 balls, 23 average, 106.97 SR & 4 dismissals.

Mohammad Rizwan vs Shadab Khan in T20s: 23 runs, 28 balls, 7.66 average, 82.14 SR & 3 dismissals.

Mohammad Rizwan’s previous five scores: 15, 69, 20, 32 & 58.

Usman Khan has 114 runs at an average of 114 and a strike rate of 165.21 in two PSL innings against Islamabad United. He also has a century against them.

Usman Khan has 244 runs at an average of 122 and a strike rate of 152.50 in four PSL innings in Karachi. He also has one fifty and a century here.

Usman Khan vs leg-spinners in 2024: 94 runs, 61 balls, 23.50 average, 154.09 SR & 4 dismissals. Shadab Khan has dismissed him once in 18 balls.

Usman Khan vs off-spinners in 2024: 28 runs, 28 balls, 14 average, 100 SR & 2 dismissals.

Usman Khan’s last five scores: 36*, 21, 100*, 106* & 96.

Johnson Charles has 106 runs at an average of 21.20 and a strike rate of 165.62 in five PSL innings against Islamabad United.

Johnson Charles has 105 runs at an average of 52.50 and a strike rate of 147.88 in three PSL innings in Karachi. He also has a fifty here.

Johnson Charles vs left-arm pace in 2024: 82 runs, 53 balls, 16.40 average, 154.71 SR & 5 dismissals. Obed McCoy has dismissed him twice in 35 balls.

Johnson Charles vs left-arm spin in 2024: 72 runs, 80 balls, 36 average, 90 SR & 2 dismissals. Imad Wasim has dismissed him twice in 66 balls.

Johnson Charles vs Shadab Khan in T20s: 54 runs, 35 balls, 18 average, 154.28 SR & 3 dismissals.

Johnson Charles’ previous five scores: 11, 53, 42, 15 & 10.

Iftikhar Ahmed has 112 runs at an average of 10.18 and a strike rate of 92.56 in 13 PSL innings against Islamabad United.

Iftikhar Ahmed has 406 runs at an average of 23.88 and a strike rate of 140 in 23 PSL innings in Karachi. He also has a fifty here.

Iftikhar Ahmed vs Shadab Khan in T20s: 46 runs, 47 balls, 15.33 average, 97.87 SR & 3 dismissals.

Iftikhar Ahmed’s previous five scores: 22*, 20*, 13, 60* & 4.

Khushdil Shah has 80 runs at an average of 13.33 and a strike rate of 121.21 in eight PSL innings against Islamabad United. He also has 5 wickets at an average of 15 and a strike rate of 11.20 in five PSL innings against them.

Khushdil Shah has 180 runs at an average of 25.71 and a strike rate of 144 in 13 PSL innings in Karachi. He also has 11 wickets at an average of 14.72 and a strike rate of 13.63 in 11 PSL innings here.

Khushdil Shah’s last five scores: 11, 6*, 3*, 1* & 5.

Chris Jordan has 12 wickets at an average of 24.75 and a strike rate of 17.33 in nine PSL innings against Islamabad United.

Chris Jordan has 15 wickets at an average of 21.40 and a strike rate of 16 in 11 PSL innings in Karachi.

Chris Jordan vs RHBs in 2024: 17 wickets, 24.52 average, 18.29 SR & 8.04 economy rate. Chris Jordan vs LHBs in 2024: 8 wickets, 23.87 average, 18.75 SR & 7.64 economy rate.

Chris Jordan’s previous five figures: 2/28, 0/12, 1/42, 2/33 & 1/34.

David Willey has 6 wickets at an average of 17.16 and a strike rate of 13.66 in four PSL innings against Islamabad United.

David Willey has 12 wickets at an average of 16.41 and a strike rate of 13.25 in seven PSL innings in Karachi.

David Willey vs RHBs in 2024: 14 wickets, 24.64 average, 20.28 SR & 7.28 economy rate. David Willey vs LHBs in 2024: 10 wickets, 21.90 average, 17.80 SR & 7.38 economy rate.

David Willey’s previous five figures: 1/31, 3/22, 1/30, 0/36 & 1/32.

Usama Mir has 13 wickets at an average of 23.46 and a strike rate of 17 in 11 PSL innings against Islamabad United.

Usama Mir has 7 wickets at an average of 24.28 and a strike rate of 20.42 in seven PSL innings in Karachi.

Usama Mir vs RHBs in 2024: 13 wickets, 23.84 average, 17.46 SR & 8.19 economy rate. Usama Mir vs LHBs in 2024: 12 wickets, 11.75 average, 9 SR & 7.83 economy rate.

Usama Mir’s previous five figures: 2/16, 3/22, 0/68, 3/32 & 2/29.

Abbas Afridi has 12 wickets at an average of 16.50 and a strike rate of 10 in six PSL innings against Islamabad United. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

Abbas Afridi has 6 wickets at an average of 28.33 and a strike rate of 21 in seven PSL innings in Karachi.

Abbas Afridi vs RHBs in 2024: 13 wickets, 19.69 average, 15.53 SR & 7.60 economy rate. Abbas Afridi vs LHBs in 2024: 7 wickets, 21.42 average, 13.57 SR & 9.47 economy rate,

Abbas Afridi’s previous five figures: 1/21, 2/14, 3/40, 0/33 & 1/48.

Mohammad Ali has 5 wickets at an average of 12.60 and a strike rate of 9.60 in two PSL innings against Islamabad United.

Mohammad Ali has 3 wickets at an average of 29.33 and a strike rate of 18 in three PSL innings in Karachi.

Mohammad Ali vs RHBs in 2024: 14 wickets, 12.28 average, 10.42 SR & 7.06 economy rate. Mohammad Ali vs LHBs in 2024: 4 wickets, 33 average, 22.75 SR & 8.70 economy rate.

Mohammad Ali’s previous five figures: 1/13, 1/35, 2/44, 0/46 & 1/40.

Martin Guptill has 55 runs at an average of 18.33 and a strike rate of 152.77 in three PSL innings against Multan Sultans.

Martin Guptill has 234 runs at an average of 39 and a strike rate of 137.64 in six PSL innings in Karachi. He also has one fifty and a century here.

Martin Guptill vs left-arm pace in 2024: 35 runs, 37 balls, 11.66 average, 94.59 SR & 3 dismissals. David Willey has dismissed him twice in 29 balls.

Martin Guptill’s previous five scores: 34, 56, 102, 7 & 11.

Alex Hales has 152 runs at an average of 19 and a strike rate of 123.57 in eight PSL innings against Multan Sultans.

Alex Hales has 482 runs at an average of 30.12 and a strike rate of 138.50 in 17 PSL innings in Karachi. He also has a fifty here.

Alex Hales vs left-arm pace in 2024: 134 runs, 96 balls, 16.75 average, 139.58 SR & 8 dismissals. David Willey has dismissed him seven times in 62 balls.

Alex Hales vs left-arm orthodox in 2024: 110 runs, 96 balls, 22 average, 114.58 SR & 5 dismissals.

Alex Hales vs leg-spinners in 2024: 44 runs, 31 balls, 11 average, 141.93 SR & 4 dismissals.

Alex Hales vs Chris Jordan in T20s: 39 runs, 28 balls, 19.50 average, 139.28 SR & 2 dismissals.

Alex Hales’ previous five scores: 1, 23, 0, 18 & 0.

Agha Salman has 72 runs at an average of 14.40 and a strike rate of 93.50 in five PSL innings against Multan Sultans. He also has a fifty against them.

Agha Salman has 85 runs at an average of 21.25 and a strike rate of 132.81 in five PSL innings in Karachi. He also has a solitary wicket here.

Agha Salman’s last five scores: 5, 31, 2, 33 & 4.

Shadab Khan has 274 runs at an average of 24.90 and a strike rate of 152.22 in 11 PSL innings against Multan Sultans. He also has 14 wickets at an average of 29.85 and a strike rate of 21.42 in 14 PSL innings against them.

Shadab Khan has 287 runs at an average of 17.93 and a strike rate of 137.98 in 18 PSL innings in Karachi. He also has 28 wickets at an average of 22.35 and a strike rate of 17 in 21 PSL innings here.

Shadab Khan vs Chris Jordan in T20s: 34 runs, 29 balls, 11.33 average, 117.24 SR & 3 dismissals.

Shadab Khan vs Usama Mir in T20s: 47 runs, 27 balls, 15.66 average, 174.07 SR & 3 dismissals.

Shadab Khan vs Abbas Afridi in T20s: 37 runs, 22 balls, 18.50 average, 168.18 SR & 2 dismissals.

Shadab Khan vs RHBs in 2024: 6 wickets, 56.83 average, 35.66 SR & 9.56 economy rate. Shadab Khan vs LHBs in 2024: 5 wickets, 19.60 average, 16 SR & 7.35 economy rate.

Shadab Khan’s previous five figures: 1/35, 0/42, 0/52, 0/22 & 1/23.

Imad Wasim has 158 runs at an average of 39.50 and a strike rate of 173.62 in ten PSL innings against Multan Sultans. He also has 9 wickets at an average of 32.77 and a strike rate of 28.66 in 13 PSL innings against them.

Imad Wasim has 400 runs at an average of 30.76 and a strike rate of 133.33 in 21 PSL innings in Karachi. He also has 20 wickets at an average of 29.15 and a strike rate of 25.80 in 25 PSL innings here.

Imad Wasim vs leg-spinners in 2024: 35 runs, 40 balls, 11.66 average, 87.50 SR & 3 dismissals.

Imad Wasim vs Chris Jordan in 2024: 32 runs, 26 balls, 16 average, 123.07 SR & 2 dismissals.

Imad Wasim vs RHBs in 2024: 17 wickets, 24.41 average, 21.82 SR & 6.71 economy rate. Imad Wasim vs LHBs in 2024: 4 wickets, 38.25 average, 29 SR & 7.91 economy rate.

Imad Wasim’s last five scores: 59*, 4, 30*, 4 & 0. Imad Wasim’s previous five figures: 0/23, 3/12, 0/29, 1/18 & 1/24.

Azam Khan has 77 runs at an average of 8.55 and a strike rate of 88.50 in nine PSL innings against Multan Sultans.

Azam Khan has 513 runs at an average of 34.20 and a strike rate of 161.82 in 18 PSL innings in Karachi. He also has three fifties here.

Azam Khan vs left-arm orthodox in 2024: 36 runs, 18 balls, 12 average, 200 SR & 3 dismissals. Khushdil Shah has dismissed him once in ten balls.

Azam Khan vs Abbas Afridi in T20s: 4 runs, 4 balls, 2 average, 100 SR & 2 dismissals.

Azam Khan’s last five scores: 22, 18, 0, 9 & 29.

Haider Ali has 156 runs at an average of 22.28 and a strike rate of 134.48 in eight PSL innings against Multan Sultans.

Haider Ali has 414 runs at an average of 23 and a strike rate of 133.54 in 20 PSL innings in Karachi. He also has three fifties here.

Haider Ali vs Chris Jordan in T20s: 15 runs, 12 balls, 7.50 average, 125 SR & 2 dismissals.

Haider Ali’s previous five scores: 52*, 1, 19, 26* & 0.

Faheem Ashraf has 12 wickets at an average of 28.91 and a strike rate of 21.58 in 13 PSL innings against Multan Sultans.

Faheem Ashraf has 19 wickets at an average of 26.57 and a strike rate of 20.52 in 20 PSL innings in Karachi. He also has a five-wicket haul here.

Faheem Ashraf vs RHBs in 2024: 10 wickets, 24.10 average, 18.30 SR & 7.90 economy rate. Faheem Ashraf vs LHBs in 2024: 4 wickets, 23.75 average, 15.75 SR & 9.04 economy rate.

Faheem Ashraf’s previous five figures: 0/34, 1/18, 2/32, 2/16 & 1/28.

Naseem Shah has 5 wickets at an average of 38.40 and a strike rate of 26.40 in six PSL innings against Multan Sultans.

Naseem Shah has 17 wickets at an average of 27.82 and a strike rate of 21.23 in 16 PSL innings in Karachi. He also has a five-wicket haul here.

Naseem Shah vs RHBs in 2024: 8 wickets, 26.62 average, 21.50 SR & 7.43 economy rate. Naseem Shah vs LHBs in 2024: 7 wickets, 9.85 average, 9.85 SR & 6 economy rate.

Naseem Shah’s last five figures: 3/30, 2/33, 1/31, 1/30 & 1/26.

Hunain Shah took a solitary wicket in his only PSL innings against Multan Sultans.

Hunain Shah has 2 wickets at an average of 22.50 and a strike rate of 14 in two PSL innings in Karachi.

Hunain Shah vs RHBs in 2024: 7 wickets, 21.57 average, 15.71 SR & 8.23 economy rate. Hunain Shah vs LHBs in 2024: 1 wicket, 38 average, 28 SR & 8.14 economy rate.

Hunain Shah’s previous five figures: 1/15, 1/29, 1/36, 1/24 & 2/25.

Obed McCoy has 2 wickets at an average of 31.50 and a strike rate of 21 in two PSL innings in Karachi.

Obed McCoy vs RHBs in 2024: 13 wickets, 27.15 average, 20.15 SR & 8.08 economy rate. Obed McCoy vs LHBs in 2024: 10 wickets, 25.60 average, 18.10 SR & 8.48 economy rate.