MUL vs ISL Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, PSL 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Final Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News
MUL vs ISL Dream11 Prediction: Both teams are coming with some quality performances in the league stage and playoffs. If the overall depth of both sides is looked at, Multan Sultans seems like a stronger unit. But in such big games, a lot depends on how players handle the pressure, and Islamabad United have some veteran players immune to performing under the pump. However, Multan Sultans have more quality and might win the game.
MUL vs ISL Dream11 Prediction: Match Information
Tournament
Pakistan Super League 2024
Match
Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United
Date
18 March 2024
Time
9:30 PM IST
MUL vs ISL Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers
-
Yasir Khan has 103 runs at an average of 17.16 and a strike rate of 124.09 in six PSL innings against Islamabad United.
-
Yasir Khan has 110 runs at an average of 27.50 and a strike rate of 159.42 in four PSL innings in Karachi. He also has a fifty here.
-
Yasir Khan vs left-arm orthodox in 2024: 29 runs, 25 balls, 9.66 average, 116 SR & 3 dismissals. Imad Wasim has dismissed him once in seven balls.
-
Yasir Khan’s previous five scores: 54, 12, 33, 43 & 8.
-
Mohammad Rizwan has 380 runs at an average of 38 and a strike rate of 130.58 in 13 PSL innings against Islamabad United. He also has four fifties against them.
-
Mohammad Rizwan has 683 runs at an average of 52.53 and a strike rate of 135.24 in 15 PSL innings in Karachi. He also has eight fifties here.
-
Mohammad Rizwan vs left-arm orthodox in 2024: 153 runs, 139 balls, 30.60 average, 110.07 SR & 5 dismissals.
-
Mohammad Rizwan vs left-arm pace in 2024: 92 runs, 86 balls, 23 average, 106.97 SR & 4 dismissals.
-
Mohammad Rizwan vs Shadab Khan in T20s: 23 runs, 28 balls, 7.66 average, 82.14 SR & 3 dismissals.
-
Mohammad Rizwan’s previous five scores: 15, 69, 20, 32 & 58.
-
Usman Khan has 114 runs at an average of 114 and a strike rate of 165.21 in two PSL innings against Islamabad United. He also has a century against them.
-
Usman Khan has 244 runs at an average of 122 and a strike rate of 152.50 in four PSL innings in Karachi. He also has one fifty and a century here.
-
Usman Khan vs leg-spinners in 2024: 94 runs, 61 balls, 23.50 average, 154.09 SR & 4 dismissals. Shadab Khan has dismissed him once in 18 balls.
-
Usman Khan vs off-spinners in 2024: 28 runs, 28 balls, 14 average, 100 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Usman Khan’s last five scores: 36*, 21, 100*, 106* & 96.
-
Johnson Charles has 106 runs at an average of 21.20 and a strike rate of 165.62 in five PSL innings against Islamabad United.
-
Johnson Charles has 105 runs at an average of 52.50 and a strike rate of 147.88 in three PSL innings in Karachi. He also has a fifty here.
-
Johnson Charles vs left-arm pace in 2024: 82 runs, 53 balls, 16.40 average, 154.71 SR & 5 dismissals. Obed McCoy has dismissed him twice in 35 balls.
-
Johnson Charles vs left-arm spin in 2024: 72 runs, 80 balls, 36 average, 90 SR & 2 dismissals. Imad Wasim has dismissed him twice in 66 balls.
-
Johnson Charles vs Shadab Khan in T20s: 54 runs, 35 balls, 18 average, 154.28 SR & 3 dismissals.
-
Johnson Charles’ previous five scores: 11, 53, 42, 15 & 10.
-
Iftikhar Ahmed has 112 runs at an average of 10.18 and a strike rate of 92.56 in 13 PSL innings against Islamabad United.
-
Iftikhar Ahmed has 406 runs at an average of 23.88 and a strike rate of 140 in 23 PSL innings in Karachi. He also has a fifty here.
-
Iftikhar Ahmed vs Shadab Khan in T20s: 46 runs, 47 balls, 15.33 average, 97.87 SR & 3 dismissals.
-
Iftikhar Ahmed’s previous five scores: 22*, 20*, 13, 60* & 4.
-
Khushdil Shah has 80 runs at an average of 13.33 and a strike rate of 121.21 in eight PSL innings against Islamabad United. He also has 5 wickets at an average of 15 and a strike rate of 11.20 in five PSL innings against them.
-
Khushdil Shah has 180 runs at an average of 25.71 and a strike rate of 144 in 13 PSL innings in Karachi. He also has 11 wickets at an average of 14.72 and a strike rate of 13.63 in 11 PSL innings here.
-
Khushdil Shah’s last five scores: 11, 6*, 3*, 1* & 5.
-
Chris Jordan has 12 wickets at an average of 24.75 and a strike rate of 17.33 in nine PSL innings against Islamabad United.
-
Chris Jordan has 15 wickets at an average of 21.40 and a strike rate of 16 in 11 PSL innings in Karachi.
-
Chris Jordan vs RHBs in 2024: 17 wickets, 24.52 average, 18.29 SR & 8.04 economy rate. Chris Jordan vs LHBs in 2024: 8 wickets, 23.87 average, 18.75 SR & 7.64 economy rate.
-
Chris Jordan’s previous five figures: 2/28, 0/12, 1/42, 2/33 & 1/34.
-
David Willey has 6 wickets at an average of 17.16 and a strike rate of 13.66 in four PSL innings against Islamabad United.
-
David Willey has 12 wickets at an average of 16.41 and a strike rate of 13.25 in seven PSL innings in Karachi.
-
David Willey vs RHBs in 2024: 14 wickets, 24.64 average, 20.28 SR & 7.28 economy rate. David Willey vs LHBs in 2024: 10 wickets, 21.90 average, 17.80 SR & 7.38 economy rate.
-
David Willey’s previous five figures: 1/31, 3/22, 1/30, 0/36 & 1/32.
-
Usama Mir has 13 wickets at an average of 23.46 and a strike rate of 17 in 11 PSL innings against Islamabad United.
-
Usama Mir has 7 wickets at an average of 24.28 and a strike rate of 20.42 in seven PSL innings in Karachi.
-
Usama Mir vs RHBs in 2024: 13 wickets, 23.84 average, 17.46 SR & 8.19 economy rate. Usama Mir vs LHBs in 2024: 12 wickets, 11.75 average, 9 SR & 7.83 economy rate.
-
Usama Mir’s previous five figures: 2/16, 3/22, 0/68, 3/32 & 2/29.
-
Abbas Afridi has 12 wickets at an average of 16.50 and a strike rate of 10 in six PSL innings against Islamabad United. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.
-
Abbas Afridi has 6 wickets at an average of 28.33 and a strike rate of 21 in seven PSL innings in Karachi.
-
Abbas Afridi vs RHBs in 2024: 13 wickets, 19.69 average, 15.53 SR & 7.60 economy rate. Abbas Afridi vs LHBs in 2024: 7 wickets, 21.42 average, 13.57 SR & 9.47 economy rate,
-
Abbas Afridi’s previous five figures: 1/21, 2/14, 3/40, 0/33 & 1/48.
-
Mohammad Ali has 5 wickets at an average of 12.60 and a strike rate of 9.60 in two PSL innings against Islamabad United.
-
Mohammad Ali has 3 wickets at an average of 29.33 and a strike rate of 18 in three PSL innings in Karachi.
-
Mohammad Ali vs RHBs in 2024: 14 wickets, 12.28 average, 10.42 SR & 7.06 economy rate. Mohammad Ali vs LHBs in 2024: 4 wickets, 33 average, 22.75 SR & 8.70 economy rate.
-
Mohammad Ali’s previous five figures: 1/13, 1/35, 2/44, 0/46 & 1/40.
-
Martin Guptill has 55 runs at an average of 18.33 and a strike rate of 152.77 in three PSL innings against Multan Sultans.
-
Martin Guptill has 234 runs at an average of 39 and a strike rate of 137.64 in six PSL innings in Karachi. He also has one fifty and a century here.
-
Martin Guptill vs left-arm pace in 2024: 35 runs, 37 balls, 11.66 average, 94.59 SR & 3 dismissals. David Willey has dismissed him twice in 29 balls.
-
Martin Guptill’s previous five scores: 34, 56, 102, 7 & 11.
-
Alex Hales has 152 runs at an average of 19 and a strike rate of 123.57 in eight PSL innings against Multan Sultans.
-
Alex Hales has 482 runs at an average of 30.12 and a strike rate of 138.50 in 17 PSL innings in Karachi. He also has a fifty here.
-
Alex Hales vs left-arm pace in 2024: 134 runs, 96 balls, 16.75 average, 139.58 SR & 8 dismissals. David Willey has dismissed him seven times in 62 balls.
-
Alex Hales vs left-arm orthodox in 2024: 110 runs, 96 balls, 22 average, 114.58 SR & 5 dismissals.
-
Alex Hales vs leg-spinners in 2024: 44 runs, 31 balls, 11 average, 141.93 SR & 4 dismissals.
-
Alex Hales vs Chris Jordan in T20s: 39 runs, 28 balls, 19.50 average, 139.28 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Alex Hales’ previous five scores: 1, 23, 0, 18 & 0.
-
Agha Salman has 72 runs at an average of 14.40 and a strike rate of 93.50 in five PSL innings against Multan Sultans. He also has a fifty against them.
-
Agha Salman has 85 runs at an average of 21.25 and a strike rate of 132.81 in five PSL innings in Karachi. He also has a solitary wicket here.
-
Agha Salman’s last five scores: 5, 31, 2, 33 & 4.
-
Shadab Khan has 274 runs at an average of 24.90 and a strike rate of 152.22 in 11 PSL innings against Multan Sultans. He also has 14 wickets at an average of 29.85 and a strike rate of 21.42 in 14 PSL innings against them.
-
Shadab Khan has 287 runs at an average of 17.93 and a strike rate of 137.98 in 18 PSL innings in Karachi. He also has 28 wickets at an average of 22.35 and a strike rate of 17 in 21 PSL innings here.
-
Shadab Khan vs Chris Jordan in T20s: 34 runs, 29 balls, 11.33 average, 117.24 SR & 3 dismissals.
-
Shadab Khan vs Usama Mir in T20s: 47 runs, 27 balls, 15.66 average, 174.07 SR & 3 dismissals.
-
Shadab Khan vs Abbas Afridi in T20s: 37 runs, 22 balls, 18.50 average, 168.18 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Shadab Khan vs RHBs in 2024: 6 wickets, 56.83 average, 35.66 SR & 9.56 economy rate. Shadab Khan vs LHBs in 2024: 5 wickets, 19.60 average, 16 SR & 7.35 economy rate.
-
Shadab Khan’s previous five figures: 1/35, 0/42, 0/52, 0/22 & 1/23.
-
Imad Wasim has 158 runs at an average of 39.50 and a strike rate of 173.62 in ten PSL innings against Multan Sultans. He also has 9 wickets at an average of 32.77 and a strike rate of 28.66 in 13 PSL innings against them.
-
Imad Wasim has 400 runs at an average of 30.76 and a strike rate of 133.33 in 21 PSL innings in Karachi. He also has 20 wickets at an average of 29.15 and a strike rate of 25.80 in 25 PSL innings here.
-
Imad Wasim vs leg-spinners in 2024: 35 runs, 40 balls, 11.66 average, 87.50 SR & 3 dismissals.
-
Imad Wasim vs Chris Jordan in 2024: 32 runs, 26 balls, 16 average, 123.07 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Imad Wasim vs RHBs in 2024: 17 wickets, 24.41 average, 21.82 SR & 6.71 economy rate. Imad Wasim vs LHBs in 2024: 4 wickets, 38.25 average, 29 SR & 7.91 economy rate.
-
Imad Wasim’s last five scores: 59*, 4, 30*, 4 & 0. Imad Wasim’s previous five figures: 0/23, 3/12, 0/29, 1/18 & 1/24.
-
Azam Khan has 77 runs at an average of 8.55 and a strike rate of 88.50 in nine PSL innings against Multan Sultans.
-
Azam Khan has 513 runs at an average of 34.20 and a strike rate of 161.82 in 18 PSL innings in Karachi. He also has three fifties here.
-
Azam Khan vs left-arm orthodox in 2024: 36 runs, 18 balls, 12 average, 200 SR & 3 dismissals. Khushdil Shah has dismissed him once in ten balls.
-
Azam Khan vs Abbas Afridi in T20s: 4 runs, 4 balls, 2 average, 100 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Azam Khan’s last five scores: 22, 18, 0, 9 & 29.
-
Haider Ali has 156 runs at an average of 22.28 and a strike rate of 134.48 in eight PSL innings against Multan Sultans.
-
Haider Ali has 414 runs at an average of 23 and a strike rate of 133.54 in 20 PSL innings in Karachi. He also has three fifties here.
-
Haider Ali vs Chris Jordan in T20s: 15 runs, 12 balls, 7.50 average, 125 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Haider Ali’s previous five scores: 52*, 1, 19, 26* & 0.
-
Faheem Ashraf has 12 wickets at an average of 28.91 and a strike rate of 21.58 in 13 PSL innings against Multan Sultans.
-
Faheem Ashraf has 19 wickets at an average of 26.57 and a strike rate of 20.52 in 20 PSL innings in Karachi. He also has a five-wicket haul here.
-
Faheem Ashraf vs RHBs in 2024: 10 wickets, 24.10 average, 18.30 SR & 7.90 economy rate. Faheem Ashraf vs LHBs in 2024: 4 wickets, 23.75 average, 15.75 SR & 9.04 economy rate.
-
Faheem Ashraf’s previous five figures: 0/34, 1/18, 2/32, 2/16 & 1/28.
-
Naseem Shah has 5 wickets at an average of 38.40 and a strike rate of 26.40 in six PSL innings against Multan Sultans.
-
Naseem Shah has 17 wickets at an average of 27.82 and a strike rate of 21.23 in 16 PSL innings in Karachi. He also has a five-wicket haul here.
-
Naseem Shah vs RHBs in 2024: 8 wickets, 26.62 average, 21.50 SR & 7.43 economy rate. Naseem Shah vs LHBs in 2024: 7 wickets, 9.85 average, 9.85 SR & 6 economy rate.
-
Naseem Shah’s last five figures: 3/30, 2/33, 1/31, 1/30 & 1/26.
-
Hunain Shah took a solitary wicket in his only PSL innings against Multan Sultans.
-
Hunain Shah has 2 wickets at an average of 22.50 and a strike rate of 14 in two PSL innings in Karachi.
-
Hunain Shah vs RHBs in 2024: 7 wickets, 21.57 average, 15.71 SR & 8.23 economy rate. Hunain Shah vs LHBs in 2024: 1 wicket, 38 average, 28 SR & 8.14 economy rate.
-
Hunain Shah’s previous five figures: 1/15, 1/29, 1/36, 1/24 & 2/25.
-
Obed McCoy has 2 wickets at an average of 31.50 and a strike rate of 21 in two PSL innings in Karachi.
-
Obed McCoy vs RHBs in 2024: 13 wickets, 27.15 average, 20.15 SR & 8.08 economy rate. Obed McCoy vs LHBs in 2024: 10 wickets, 25.60 average, 18.10 SR & 8.48 economy rate.
-
Obed McCoy’s previous five figures: 1/50, 1/13, 1/24, 0/53 & 2/29.
MUL vs ISL Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report
The tracks in Karachi have mostly been nice for batting, with batters getting value for their shots. The pacers will get some help with the new ball. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 170 being a fighting one.
Weather Report
A temperature of around 26°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.
MUL vs ISL Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs
Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Yasir Khan, Usman Khan, Johnson Charles, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali.
Islamabad United: Martin Guptill, Alex Hales, Agha Salman, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Haider Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Hunain Shah, Obed McCoy.
Also Read: WATCH: Richa Ghosh hits the winning runs to help RCB win the title
MUL vs ISL Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks
Mohammad Rizwan: Mohammad Rizwan is among this game's most popular captaincy options. Rizwan will open the innings and has been among the most consistent batters in the league. His wicketkeeping can also fetch a few points.
Shadab Khan: Shadab Khan is the most popular captaincy option for this game. Shadab will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has been top-notch. He will fetch ample points.
Agha Salman: Agha Salman is another popular captaincy option. Salman will contribute with both bat and ball and has done well this season. He can make an impact again.
MUL vs ISL Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks
Abbas Afridi: Abbas Afridi’s selection % currently stands at 29.17. Afridi has a fine record against Islamabad United and will get some help off the deck. He can snare a few wickets and fetch match-winning points.
Alex Hales: Alex Hales has been selected by less than 24% of users as of now. Hales will open the innings and enjoy batting in Karachi. He can play a big knock.
MUL vs ISL Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid
Khushdil Shah: Khushdil Shah might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.
MUL vs ISL Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team
If MUL bat first:
Complete the team with three among Usman Khan, Agha Salman, Imad Wasim, Johnson Charles, Mohammad Ali, and Hunain Shah.
If ISL bat first:
Complete the team with three among Yasir Khan, Martin Guptill, Iftikhar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Usama Mir, and Faheem Ashraf.
MUL vs ISL Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team
If MUL bat first:
Complete the team with three among Usman Khan, Johnson Charles, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Ali, and Hunain Shah.
If ISL bat first:
Complete the team with three among Yasir Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Alex Hales, Azam Khan, Obed McCoy and Abbas Afridi.
MUL vs ISL Dream11 Prediction
Both teams are coming with some quality performances in the league stage and playoffs. If the overall depth of both sides is looked at, Multan Sultans seems like a stronger unit. But in such big games, a lot depends on how players handle the pressure, and Islamabad United have some veteran players immune to performing under the pump. However, Multan Sultans have more quality and might win the game.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.