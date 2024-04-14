MUM vs CHE Prediction, Match 29, IPL 2024: Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team, Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Tips, Playing XI, Venue, Weather Updates and more

MUM vs CHE Match Prediction: It's time for the El Classico of IPL. Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings have had some storied rivalries over the years. Both these teams have won the IPL trophy five times, which is the most by any team. This is likely to be a cracker of a contest. Mumbai Indians lead the overall head-to-head record over Chennai 20:16 and are favorites to win this contest because of their familiar home conditions.

MUM vs CHE Prediction: Match Details

League: Indian Premier League 2024

Match: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings

Date: 14th April, 2024

Time: 7:30 PM

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MUM vs CHE Match Preview

Mumbai Indians are slowly but steadily getting their winning momentum back. They have won two games in a row after losing their initial three matches. Mumbai has a power-packed batting line-up which is their strength as well. Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, and the upcoming batters all are capable of winning games on their own. Skipper Hardik Pandya and Tim David form a strong middle order while Romario Shepherd has shown what he is capable of with the bat. In the bowling department, no other bowler has been able to create an impression other than Jasprit Bumrah, which is a cause of concern for them.

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings started the tournament well but then lost their momentum a bit. They defeated a power-packed KKR in their last match, which will give them confidence. Chennai have a solid batting line-up with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rachin Ravindra at the top. They will expect Ajinkya Rahane to come good on his home ground if he is fit to play. Shivam Dube has been in superb form this season while MS Dhoni is in good hitting form as well. With doubts over Pathirana's fitness, the bowling looks slightly thin on paper but Mustafizur Rahman has been in good wicket-taking form this season.

Probable MUM vs CHE Playing XI

MUM probable Playing XI

Rohit Sharma Ishan Kishan (wk) Suryakumar Yadav Hardik Pandya (C) Tilak Varma Tim David Romario Shepherd Mohammad Nabi Shreyas Gopal Gerald Coetzee Jasprit Bumrah

Mumbai Indians are likely to bring in Akash Madhwal as the impact player when they are bowling.

CHE probable Playing XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad (C) Rachin Ravindra Ajinkya Rahane Daryl Mitchell Shivam Dube Sameer Rizvi Ravindra Jadeja MS Dhoni (wk) Shardul Thakur Tushar Deshpande Maheesh Theekshana

Chennai Super Kings are likely to bring in Mustafizur Rahman as the impact player when they are bowling.

Venue and Pitch

The match will be played at.Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The pitch is likely to be excellent for batting and we can witness a high-scoring game here. Dew can also play a factor on this ground.

Weather Updates

The weather will be clear for the match and there is no chance of rain. The temperature will be around 28 degrees for the match. The humidity will be a factor to consider as it may rise to 76%.

Top Players for MUM vs CHE Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

Rohit Sharma - Rohit Sharma has looked in fabulous touch without any fifty to his name. He has scored a total of 341 runs against CSK at Wankhede Stadium. This could be an opportunity for him to make his start count and go on to make a big one. In IPL 2024, he has scored 156 runs at an average of 31.20 and a strike rate of 167.74.

Shivam Dube - Dube has been in blistering form which he has carried from last season. Wankhede is his home ground and he knows the conditions well. In such good rein of form, he is one of the top players for this game. He has scored 176 runs this season at an average of 44 and a strike rate of 160.

Jasprit Bumrah - Bumrah has been phenomenal so far in IPL 2024. He has been a lone warrior in Mumbai's fragile bowling line-up so far. He is coming on the back of a 5-wicket haul in the last game. The fast bowler has picked up 10 wickets in five matches at an average of just 11.90 in IPL 2024. He has picked up all his wickets while giving away just 5.95 runs per over.

Top Captaincy picks

Suryakumar Yadav - Surya came back to form in the last game with a sensational 17-ball-50. Batting at No. 3, he can take the game away from the opposition with his ability to score runs all around the ground. When on song, he becomes a difficult batter to stop. SKY will relish batting on a good batting surface here.

Ruturaj Gaikwad - Gaikwad scored a much needed half-century in the last game. He has been a consistent performer with the bat for CSK over the past few years. The skipper has the ability to play long and is equally impressive against pace and spin. He has scored 155 runs in IPL 2024 at an average of 38.75.

Players to avoid

Mohammad Nabi - Nabi hasn't got much chances to show his skills in the two matches he has played so far. He has bowled a total 3 overs and didn't get to bat on both the occasions. Wankhede might suit his style of bowling and his chances of batting are low. He can be avoided for this game.

Sameer Rizvi - Rizvi hasn't faced many balls this season. With a long CSK batting line-up, he might get fewer balls to face in this game. He might not fetch many fantasy points and can be avoided for this game.

MUM vs CHE Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

MUM vs CHE Match Prediction

