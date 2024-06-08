NED vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today Match 16: Playing XI, T20 World Cup 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Netherlands vs South Africa Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

NED vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Netherlands are known to cause upsets in the World Cups. Further, the track will reduce the gap between the two sides. Still, South Africa’s batting is formidable and should be enough to take them through.

NED vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

T20 World Cup 2024

Match

Netherlands vs South Africa

Date

8 June 2024

Time

8:00 PM IST

NED vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Max O’Dowd scored 29 runs in his only T20I innings against South Africa.

Max O’Dowd vs left-arm pace in T20Is since 2023: 12 runs, 19 balls, 6 average, 63.15 SR & 2 dismissals.

Max O’Dowd’s last five scores: 54*, 17, 60, 33 & 30.

Michael Levitt’s last five scores: 1, 55, 39, 1 & 19.

Vikramjit Singh’s last five scores: 22, 27, 3, 1 & 39.

Sybrand Engelbrecht’s last five scores: 14, 2, 8, 48 & 0. Sybrand Engelbrecht’s previous five figures: 2/14, 0/8, 0/16, 1/20 & 2/13.

Scott Edwards scored 12 runs in his only T20I innings against South Africa.

Scott Edwards vs left-arm pace in T20Is since 2023: 23 runs, 23 balls, 5.75 average, 100 SR & 4 dismissals.

Scott Edwards’ last five scores: 5, 27*, 12, 29 & 12.

Bas de Leede scored a solitary run in his only T20I innings against South Africa. He also took 2 wickets in his only T20I innings against them.

Bas de Leede vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 5 wickets, 14.40 average, 10.80 SR & 8 economy rate. Bas de Leede vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 0 wickets & 11 economy rate.

Bas de Leede’s last five scores: 11*, 1, 8*, 27 & 32. Bas de Leede’s previous five figures: 2/22, 0/17, 2/43, 1/40 & 1/0.

Teja Nidamanuru’s last five scores: 27, 0, 19, 2 & 5.

Logan van Beek has a solitary wicket in two T20I innings against South Africa.

Logan van Beek vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 8 wickets, 10.25 average, 11.12 SR & 5.52 economy rate. Logan van Beek vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 3 wickets, 5 average, 7 SR & 4.28 economy rate.

Logan van Beek’s previous five figures: 3/18, 1/8, 2/26, 3/13 & 0/22.

Tim Pringle vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 7 wickets, 9.57 average, 10.28 SR & 5.58 economy rate. Tim Pringle vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 0 wickets & 15.50 economy rate.

Tim Pringle’s last five figures: 3/20, 0/11, 0/20, 1/26 & 3/32.

Paul van Meekeren took a solitary wicket in his only T20I innings against South Africa.

Paul van Meekeren vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 6 wickets, 15.66 average, 13.50 SR & 6.96 economy rate. Paul van Meekeren vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 1 wicket, 9 average, 9 SR & 6 economy rate.

Paul van Meekeren’s last five figures: 2/19, 0/11, 2/34, 2/27 & 1/23.

Vivian Kingma vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 9 wickets, 21 average, 18.11 SR & 6.95 economy rate. Vivian Kingma vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 3 wickets, 17 average, 20 SR & 5.10 economy rate.

Vivian Kingma’s last five figures: 0/23, 0/36, 1/13, 1/40 & 4/21.

South Africa:

Quinton de Kock has 13 runs in two T20I innings against Netherlands.

Quinton de Kock vs left-arm orthodox in T20Is since 2023: 54 runs, 29 balls, 18 average, 186.20 SR & 3 dismissals.

Quinton de Kock’s last five scores: 20, 19, 41, 4 & 12.

Reeza Hendricks’ previous five scores: 4, 6, 34, 87 & 73*.

Aiden Markram scored 17 runs in his only T20I innings against Netherlands. He also took a solitary wicket in his only T20I innings against them.

Aiden Markram vs spin in T20Is since 2023: 40 runs, 27 balls, 20 average, 148.14 SR & 2 dismissals.

Aiden Markram’s last five scores: 12, 20, 1, 32 & 7.

Tristan Stubbs’ last five scores: 13, 57*, 3, 41 & 4*.

Heinrich Klaasen scored 21 runs in his only T20I innings against Netherlands.

Heinrich Klaasen vs pace in T20Is since 2023: 31 runs, 27 balls, 7.75 average, 114.81 SR & 4 dismissals. Bas de Leede has dismissed him once in seven balls.

Heinrich Klaasen’s last five scores: 19*, 16, 50, 32 & 42.

David Miller has 34 runs at an average of 17 and a strike rate of 97.14 in two T20I innings against Netherlands.

David Miller vs pace in T20Is since 2023: 81 runs, 54 balls, 20.25 average, 150 SR & 4 dismissals.

David Miller’s last five scores: 6*, 16*, 30, 26* & 55.

Marco Jansen vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 1 wicket, 112 average, 62 SR & 10.83 economy rate. Marco Jansen vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 4 wickets, 9.75 average, 5.75 SR & 10.17 economy rate.

Marco Jansen’s last five figures: 0/15, 1/45, 0/44, 0/40 & 1/49.

Keshav Maharaj took 2 wickets in his only T20I innings against Netherlands.

Keshav Maharaj vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 3 wickets, 19.33 average, 14.33 SR & 8.09 economy rate. Keshav Maharaj vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 1 wicket, 30 average, 23 SR & 7.82 economy rate.

Keshav Maharaj’s last five figures: 2/22, 2/23, 0/16, 0/30 & 1/28.

Kagiso Rabada vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 3 wickets, 27 average, 19 SR & 8.52 economy rate. Kagiso Rabada vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 1 wicket, 29 average, 15 SR & 11.60 economy rate.

Kagiso Rabada’s last five figures: 2/21, 0/24, 1/23, 0/52 & 0/40.

Anrich Nortje took a solitary wicket in his only T20I innings against Netherlands.

Anrich Nortje vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 4 wickets, 27.50 average, 21.25 SR & 7.76 economy rate. Anrich Nortje vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 3 wickets, 7.66 average, 5.66 SR & 8.11 economy rate.

Anrich Nortje’s last five figures: 4/7, 0/26, 0/47, 1/48 & 0/31.

Ottneil Baartman vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 3 wickets, 9 average, 12.33 SR & 4.37 economy rate. Ottneil Baartman vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 1 wicket, 8 average, 11 SR & 4.36 economy rate.

Ottneil Baartman’s last five figures: 1/9, 3/36, 1/18, 2/28 & 1/26.

NED vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The tracks in New York have been slow with excessive seam movement and uneven bounce. Batting hasn’t been as fluent, and expect the trend to continue. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 130 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 22°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

NED vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Netherlands: Max O'Dowd, Michael Levitt, Vikramjit Singh, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Teja Nidamanuru, Bas de Leede, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Baartman.

NED vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Bas de Leede: Bas de Leede will contribute with both bat and ball. Bas is a terrific batter. His bowling value will increase in New York.

Kagiso Rabada: Kagiso Rabada is a popular captaincy option for this game. Rabada can be really dangerous on the tracks like New York. He can plenty of wickets.

Anrich Nortje: Anrich Nortje bowled superbly at the same venue last time. Nortje can again cause serious damage against a relatively weak Netherlands batting. He can fetch ample points.

NED vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Vivian Kingma: Vivian Kingma has been selected by less than 6% of users as of now. Kingma will get ample assistance off the deck. He bowled well in the previous game.

Marco Jansen: Marco Jansen’s selection % currently stands at 29.5. Jansen will contribute with both bat and ball. He will get help from the surface.

NED vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Teja Nidamanuru: Teja Nidamanuru might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

NED vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If NED bat first:

Complete the team with three among Michael Levitt, Sybrand Engelbrecht, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Anrich Nortje, and Tim Pringle.

If SA bat first:

Complete the team with three among Max O’Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Ottneil Baartman, and Paul van Meekeren.

NED vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If NED bat first:

Complete the team with three among Scott Edwards, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, and Vivian Kingma.

If SA bat first:

Complete the team with three among Max O’Dowd, Keshav Maharaj, Paul van Meekeren, and Ottneil Baartman.

NED vs SA Dream11 Prediction

