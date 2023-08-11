NOS-W vs OVI-W Dream11 Prediction, The Hundred 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, The Hundred Women 2023

Considering the current form and the team on paper NOS-W should get the better of OVI-W in this game.

NOS-W vs OVI-W Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League

The Hundred Women 2023

Match

Northern Superchargers Women vs Oval Invincibles Women

Date

11th August 2023

Time

7:30 PM IST

NOS-W vs OVI-W Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

NOS-W is placed third in the league standings with 2 wins in three games they have played so far.

OVI-W, on the other hand, got their first win in their last outing against Manchester.

Alice Capsey was the star with the bat for OVI-W in the last match. The youngster is also the highest wicket taker (3 wickets in 2 matches) in the fixtures involving these two sides.

Marizanne Kapp has been the leader of the bowling pack for OVI-W with 5 wickets in two games she played.

Ryana MacDonald-Gay took 4 wickets in OVI-W’s win over Manchester in the last match. She was also the top wicket taker (2 wickets) when these two sides met last time.

Eva Gray took 2 wickets in the last match as well. Looking at the favorable conditions for the seamers, Gray will be one of the players to watch out for.

Jemimah Rodrigues got some runs in NOS-W’s last win but a big innings from her is due. She was NOS-W’s top-scorer when these two sides met last time in Oval last year.

Phoebe Litchfield is currently NOS-W’s best batter. She made a match winning unbeaten 42 when NOS-W last played at Leeds earlier in the tournament.

Linsey Smith and Georgia Wareham are two must picks as they have been NOS-W’s best bowlers with 5 wickets each.

Alice Davidson was top scorer for NOS-W and took 2 wickets with the ball as well when these two sides met at Leeds last time.

Lauren Winfield-Hill and Suzie Bates scored half centuries and added 104 runs for the first wicket in the last game between these two sides.

Pick at least one team with mostly seamers.

Pick one team with mostly spinners from team bowling first.

Pick one team with only top four batters from both the teams.

NOS-W vs OVI-W Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The surface at the Leeds in Headingley is a balanced one for both batters and bowlers. Seamers enjoy the bounce on offer from the surface while batting against the new ball is very crucial in the contest of the game. The first innings total is expected to be around 140. Team winning the toss should bowl first.



Weather Report

The weather is expected to remain clear throughout the day. There is no rain predicted during the match time.

Team News

There is no major news reported from both sides.

NOS-W vs OVI-W Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Northern Superchargers Women: Marie Kelly, Jemimah Rodrigues, Phoebe Litchfield, Alice Davidson-Richards, Bess Heath (wk), Kate Cross, Georgia Wareham, Linsey Smith, Grace Ballinger, Lucy Higham.

Oval Invincibles Women: Lauren Winfield-Hill (wk), Suzie Bates, Alice Capsey, Dane van Niekerk (c), Marizanne Kapp, Mady Villiers, Cordelia Griffith, Eva Gray, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Sophia Smale, Page Scolfield

NOS-W vs OVI-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Marizanne Kapp: Marizanne Kapp will undoubtedly be one of the players to watch out for this game. Her all-round abilities make her different from the crowd. Her bowling style is very much suitable for the kind of deck that will be on offer at Leeds for this match. It is advisable to keep her as one of the top captaincy options ahead of this game.

Alice Davidson-Richards: Alice Davidson’s current form and past records against OVI-W makes her a safe captaincy option from NOS-W side for this game. In addition, she had a great start to the tournament with an impressive outing at Leeds. The all-rounder will definitely be one of the players who can make a difference to your points tally.

Alice Capsey: Alice Capsey will be another brilliant captaincy choice ahead of this game. She is coming into this match on the back of a positive outing against Manchester Originals. She made a brilliant half century on a tricky surface under difficult circumstances. In addition, her bowling abilities makes her even stronger to start as one of the top picks for your XIs.

NOS-W vs OVI-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Marie Kelly: Kelly will be the best differential pick for this game. The top order batter can make a huge difference to your points tally on her day. In addition, she has been selected by only 18% of the teams as of writing this.

Mady Villiers: Mady Villiers has not done much with both bat and ball so far in the tournament. As a result, she is one of the best differential picks you can have in your team. Moreover, she is hardly picked by any of the teams as of writing this.

NOS-W vs OVI-W Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Grace Ballinger: Ballinger has been wicketless in each of the three games NOS-W played so far. Looking at her form, she will be a risky pick for your XI. Therefore, it is advisable to avoid picking her for any of your XIs for this game.

NOS-W vs OVI-W Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If NOS-W bat first

Complete team with three of Cross, Smale, Higham, Kelly

If OVI-W bat first

Complete team with three of Villiers, Bates, van Niekerk, Scholfield

NOS-W vs OVI-W Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If NOS-W bat first

Complete team with three of van Niekerk, Capsey, Heath, Armitage

If OVI-W bat first

Complete team with three of Winfield-Hill, Higham, Gay, Bates

NOS-W vs OVI-W Dream11 Prediction:

Considering the current form and the team on paper NOS-W should get the better of OVI-W in this game.