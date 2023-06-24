NRK vs CSG Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 14, TNPL 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023

NRK vs CSG Dream11 Prediction: Nellai Royal Kings should win this game against Chepauk Super Gillies as they look like the more balanced side.

NRK vs CSG Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League

Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023

Match

Nellai Royal Kings vs Chepauk Super Gillies

Date

24th June 2023

Time

3:15 PM IST

NRK vs CSG Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

This is the first match of the season at the venue SCF ground in Salem.

Rahil Shah took 3 wickets in the last match.

Shah also had two impressive matches at Salem last year with 4 wickets at a brilliant strike rate of 11.75.

Sonu Yadav and Baba Aparajith are two all-rounders to watch out for.

Aparajith is coming on the back of a 40-ball 74 against Dindigul. ]

Sonu Yadav has 5 wickets in 4 matches.

Poiyamozhi has 5 wickets as well with a much better economy rate.

Warrier finally should have a good game as he took 5 wickets in Salem last year.

NRK is pacers heavy and CSG have quality spinners.

Powerplay is generally the best time to bat in Salem. Try to keep top order players in your XIs.

Pick Arul if he is announced in the XI.

Also Read:

SS vs SMP Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 15, TNPL 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023

Tamil Nadu Premier League Live Streaming Details and Where to Watch TNPL 2023 LIVE on TV

NRK vs CSG Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The at the Salem Cricket Foundation Ground in Salem is generally a slow wicket for the batters. Spinners take complete control throughout at this venue with powerplay being the best time to score with the bat. However, this will be the first match at this venue this season and with the uncertainty around it, the team winning the toss should bowl first. The first innings score should be around 150.

Weather Report

There is no rain predicted during the match time in Salem ahead of this game.

Team News

There is no major news reported from both sides.

NRK vs CSG Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Nellai Royal Kings Playing XI: Sri Neranjan, L Suryaprakash, Arun Kumar, Arun Karthik (c), Lakshay Jain, Sonu Yadav, Ajitesh Guruswamy, Rithik Easwaran (wk), L Vignesh, M Poiyamozhi, Sandeep Warrier.

Possible Impact Player: Mohan Prasath

Chepauk Super Gillies Playing XI: Pradosh Ranjan Paul, N Jagadeesan (c & wk), Baba Aparajith, Sanjay Yadav, Harish Kumar, Rajagopal Sathish, U Sasidev, Rahil Shah, R Rohit, M Silambarasan, Lokesh Raj

Possible Impact Player: Rocky Bhasker

NRK vs CSG Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Rahil Shah: Rahil Shah will be a brilliant captaincy choice as he is currently CSG’s best bowler and took joint second highest wicket in the tournament so far. He has 7 wickets at a brilliant strike rate of 14.85.

Baba Aparajith: Baba Aparajith’s all-round abilities makes him a must captaincy choice ahead of this match. He is currently the third highest run scorer in the tournament with 161 runs in four games. In addition, he has 4 wickets with the ball as well.

Ajitesh Guruswamy: Ajitesh batting in the top three makes him the best captaincy choice from the NRK’s unit. He is currently the second highest run scorer in the tournament with 185 runs, including a century against LKK.

NRK vs CSG Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Pradosh Ranjan Paul: Pradosh Ranjan Paul has not done much after his first match heroics for the Super Gillies. However, he is too good a player to stay quiet for this long and is expected to come good in this match.

Rocky Bhasker: Rocky Bhasker has been selected by only 2% of the teams as of writing this. He will be a brilliant differential pick considering the conditions of the surface in Salem for the spinners.

NRK vs CSG Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Mohan Prasath: Mohan Prasath was very impressive in the first game of the tournament with 3 wickets. However, he has gone wicketless in three straight games. Therefore he will be a risky choice and it is advisable to avoid him from your XI ahead of this match.

NRK vs CSG Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If NRK bat first

Complete team with three of Arun Karthik, Neranjan, Jain, N Harish

If CSG bat first

Complete team with three of Pradosh, Lokesh, Rocky, Silambarasan

NRK vs CSG Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If NRK bat first

Complete team with three of Warrier, Rocky, Sanjay, Rohit

If CSG bat first

Complete team with three of Jagadeesan, Ajitesh, Suryaprakash, Silambarasan

NRK vs CSG Dream11 Prediction:

Nellai Royal Kings should win this game against Chepauk Super Gillies as they look like the more balanced side.