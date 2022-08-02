NZ-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 8th Match, Group B, Commonwealth Games 2022

Get NZ-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction, team and tips for the Commonwealth games match between New Zealand Women and Sri Lanka Women.

NZ-W vs SL-W Dream11 Match Preview

New Zealand women started off their commonwealth games in style by defeating South Africa by 13 runs. Suzie Bates scored 91* runs while Sophie Devine also contributed with 48 runs. The bowlers did a great job and won the game by 13 runs. Sophie Devine performed with the ball as well and picked 3 wickets as well. Amelia Kerr scored 20 runs and picked one wicket. New Zealand have many quality all-rounders in their side and they will look to register their second win this game against Sri Lanka.

Sri Lankan women’s team had a poor start to their campaign as they lost their opening game by 5 wickets against England. Their batters failed to perform and they were restricted for just 106 runs. The bowlers showed some resilience but it wasn’t enough. Inoka Ranaweera picked 3 while Oshadi Ranasinghe picked 2 wickets respectively. Sri Lanka need to play as a team in this game to this to give themselves any chances of winning this game.

NZ-W vs SL-W Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 8th Match, Group B, Commonwealth Games Women's Cricket Competition 2022

Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele

Date and Time: 2nd August 2022, Tuesday, 10:30 PM IST

NZ-W vs SL-W Venue and Pitch Report

It will be a good pitch for batting. The ball will come onto the bat nicely allowing the batters to play their shots. There will be some movement in the air and off the pitch for the pacers with the new ball. The spinners will come into play as the game progresses. Teams will prefer chasing after winning the toss. Scores in the region of 150-170 are expected.

NZ-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction

New Zealand women will be the clear favorites to win this game. They are in good form and are more balanced compared to the Sri Lankan team.

Probable NZ-W vs SL-W Playing XI

New Zealand-Women: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Maddy Green, Eden Carson, Jessica McFadyen (wk), Brooke Halliday, Lea Tahuhu, Hayley Jensen, Rosemary Mair, Hannah Rowe,

Sri Lanka-Women: Chamari Atapattu (c), Vishmi Rajapaksha, Hasini Perera, Nilakshi de Silva,, Kavisha Dilhari, Anushka Sanjeevani (wk), Ama Kanchana, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Inoka Ranaweera, Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kulasuriya

Top Captaincy Choices for NZ-W vs SL-W Dream11 Match

Amelia Kerr: Amelia Kerr will be an excellent captaincy option for this match. She will bat at number 3 and will bowl 4 overs of her leg spin. Kerr is at the moment, one of the best players in world cricket. She’s a genuine match winner. Kerr scored 20 runs and picked one wicket in the last match.

Sophie Devine: Sophie Devine is the best captaincy pick. She is an experienced campaigner and a champion player. Devine will open the innings and will also bowl 3-4 overs. She is known for her explosive batting and for scoring big runs. Devine scored 48 runs and picked up 3 wickets against South Africa women. She will fetch points from both batting and bowling.

Inoka Ranaweera: Inoka Ranaweera has been the best bowler for Sri Lanka in recent times. She’s a wicket-taker and doesn’t allow the batters to score easily. She picked up 3 wickets while defending a low total against England. Ranaweera will bowl an over or two with the new ball as well. The left-arm orthodox spinner will be a top captaincy option for your fantasy teams.

Budget Picks for NZ-W vs SL-W Dream11 Match

Hannah Rowe (8.5 Credits): Hannah Rowe will be a good budget pick. Rowe will bowl 4 overs of her medium pace bowling and can fetch plenty of points with her bowling. Rowe picked one wicket in the first match against South Africa.

Hayley Jensen (8.5 credits): Hayley Jensen is another great budget pick. She bowled really well in the first game and picked up one wicket and conceded only 22 runs in her 4 overs. Jensen may pick 2-3 wickets and give good points in fantasy cricket.

Differential Pick for NZ-W vs SL-W Dream11 Match

Lea Tahuhu: Lea Tahuhu will be a top differential pick for this game. Tahuhu is amongst the best bowlers in women’s cricket and the lead bowler for the White Ferns. Tahuhu can win matches with the ball and she’ll be a must pick for this game. Tahuhu was wicketless against South Africa and she’ll be looking to do well in this game.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for NZ-W vs SL-W Dream11 Match

If NZ-W Bats First: C - Sophie Devine, VC - Amelia Kerr

If SL-W Bats First: C - Chamari Atapattu, VC - Lea Tahuhu

Mega League Team for NZ-W vs SL-W Dream11 Match

If NZ-W Bats First: C - Inoka Ranaweera, VC - Oshadi Ranasinghe

If SL-W Bats First: C - Suzie Bates, VC - Hannah Rowe

Which Contests to Join for NZ-W vs SL-W Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of upto 7 members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.