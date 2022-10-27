PAK vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Super 12 Group 2, Match 24, ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Everything you need to know about PAK vs ZIm Dream11 contest.

PAK vs ZIM Dream11 Match Preview

Pakistan lost their first game against India by 4 wickets. Their consistent top order failed in the first game and but the middle order did a good job. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan will look to bounce back strongly in this game. Iftikhar Ahmed and Shan Masood’s form will be a big positive for them.

The bowlers were excellent in the first match and they’ll love the conditions at Perth even more. The likes of Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah can wreak havoc on their day. Pakistan will look to bounce back strongly and win this game.

Also Read:

Zimbabwe, meanwhile, did well in the first round and they were saved from Quinton de Kock's assault by the rain in their first game of the Super 12 round. They need consistency in the batting department and they’ll have to be at their best in this game as they’ll be against a very strong Pakistan bowling attack. Sikandar Raza is in top form while Sean Williams, Craig Ervine and the others need to step up with the bat.

Their bowlers have done well till now. Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara and Blessing Muzarabani must be on their toes in this game. Zimbabwe will look to win this game and strengthen their chances of qualifying for the semi-finals.

PAK vs ZIM Dream11 Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, Super 12 Group 2, Match 24 ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Venue: Optus Stadium, Perth

Date and Time: 27th October 2022, Thursday, 4:30 PM IST

PAK vs ZIM Dream11 Match Venue and Pitch Report

It’s a good batting wicket at Perth with plenty of help for the pacers. There will be some swing and the new ball will move a little off the deck as well. The pacers will get good bounce as well. There will be little to no help for the spinners. Batters can play their shots trusting the pitch. The average first innings score here is 145 runs in T20Is and chasing sides have won 2 out of the 3 games played here.

PAK vs ZIM Dream11 Match Prediction

Pakistan will be the favourites but Zimbabwe has defeated them a few times in the last few years and it’s expected to be a good game between the two teams.

PAK vs ZIM Dream11 Probable Playing XI

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman/Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva (wk), Craig Ervine (c), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Wellington Masakadza

Top Captaincy Choices for PAK vs ZIM Dream11 Match

Babar Azam: Babar Azam will be Pakistan’s best batter in this game. He has been a little hot and cold recently but his backfoot game is strong and he can excel in Australian conditions. Babar got out for a duck in the first game and he’ll look to bounce back strongly. He will be an excellent captaincy pick.

Sikandar Raza: Sikandar Raza is in the form of his life. He has been scoring runs for fun. He’s the best player for Zimbabwe in this tournament. Raza got out for a duck in the last game but he is expected to do well in this match. He will be a popular captaincy choice.

Haris Rauf: Haris Rauf bowled exceptionally well against India. He used the conditions to his advantage and bowled the right lengths. He bowls at 145+ consistently and can trouble the batters with his pace and bounce. Rauf picked 2 wickets in the last game and will be a great captaincy option for this game.

Differential Picks for PAK vs ZIM Dream11 Match

Wesley Madhevere: Wesley Madhevere will bat at number 3 for Zimbabwe. He is a talented batter and he played well in the last game against South Africa. He scored 35 runs off just 18 deliveries. Madhevere can score big if he gets going and he will be an excellent differential pick.

Ryan Burl: Ryan Burl is one big hitter in Zimbabwe’s batting line-up. He is batting too low and hasn’t got many opportunities to bat in this tournament. He will be a very risky differential pick but he’ll help you win one-sided he gets going. Burl may bowl an over or two of his leg spin if required.

Tendai Chatara: Tendai Chatara will bowl with the new ball and then in the death overs. He’s an experienced campaigner and has been in decent form. He can exploit the conditions assisting the pacers and pick a few wickets in this game. Chatara will be a good differential pick.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for PAK vs ZIM Dream11 Match

If PAK Bats First: C - Babar Azam, VC - Sikandar Raza

If ZIM Bats First: C - Shaheen Afridi, VC - Naseem Shah

Mega League Team for PAK vs ZIM Dream11 Match

If PAK Bats First: C - Haris Rauf, VC - Mohammad Rizwan

If ZIM Bats First: C - Mohammad Nawaz, VC - Blessing Muzarabani

Which Contests to Join for PAK vs ZIM Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of up to 7 members is recommended with the small/head-to-head league team. Join the Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.