PBKS vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 2, Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, IPL 2023

PBKS vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: All the Fantasy insights you need for the IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders.

PBKS vs KKR Dream11 Prediction Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Preview

Punjab Kings will host Kolkata Knight Riders for Match 2 of the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023).

Punjab Kings, led by Shikhar Dhawan had a couple of setbacks to face even before their campaign started, including Jonny Bairstow's injury ruling him out for the entire season. Otherwise, overall, a solid team with a good mixture of experience and youth. Dhawan will lead the side with the, while young bowling sensation Arshdeep Singh leading the bowling pack. The likes of Sikandar Raza and Sam Curran provide a brilliant stability to their XI. Punjab has failed to qualify for the playoffs since making it to the final back in 2014. They will be hoping to finally things this season and start the campaign with a win at home.

On the other side, Kolkata Knight Riders will be without their skipper Shreyas Iyer as the Indian international will miss the entire 2023 IPL season due to a back injury. Nitish Rana is the stand-in captain, who will also have a lot of responsibility with the bat after a dominating T20 season in the domestic. Venkatesh Iyer will have a key role as well, followed by the two seniors, Andre Russell and Sunil Narine. With the ball, Tim Southee will lead the pack alongside Umesh Yadav. KKR failed to make it to the playoffs last season and have a point to prove this time. Even though they have multiple problems regarding their squad, they should be good enough to surprise majority of the teams, starting with Punjab in this match.

PBKS vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League: Indian Premier League 2023

Match: Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Match 2

Date: 1st April 2023

Time: 3:30 PM IST

PBKS vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

Mohali is one of the better tracks to bat on. The average first innings total is around 175. Considering it's a day game, the score might go well above the average score in this match. It will be a fresh wicket with good bounce on offer, allowing batters to play their shots. The team winning the toss should bowl first as the pitch is likely to remain the same throughout the 40 overs.

Weather Report

The weather in Mohali doesn't not looks promising for this match. There is a 60% chance of rain throughout the day.

Team News

Punjab Kings' Kagiso Rabada and Liam Livingstone are not available for selection ahead of this match.

Litton Das is not available for selection for KKR in this match. Lockie Ferguson availability in the first match is also doubtful due to his hamstring injury. Shakib Al Hasan will join KKR squad in Mohali but him playing in the XI is an uncertainty.

PBKS vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Punjab Kings Playing XI: Matthew Short, Shikhar Dhawan, Prabhsimran Singh, Sikandar Raza, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Vidwath Kaverappa

Impact Players Probables: Harpreet Brar, Atharv Taide, Rishi Dhawan

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI: Venkatesh Iyer, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, N Jagadeesan/Mandeep Singh, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy

Impact Players Probables: Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana.

PBKS vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

Both the sides will be missing their key players to injury or unavailability in this match. Even though KKR doesn't possess much of a balance in their side but considering their experience in the side, they should start as favorites in this match against Punjab Kings.

PBKS vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Andre Russell: The star-all-rounder doesn't need any introduction. He will be a top captaincy choice ahead of this match. Russell is one of the top run-scorers in matches involving these two sides. He has 331 runs at an average of more than 36 at a strike rate of 204 against Punjab based franchise in this tournament. In addition, he has 14 wickets with the ball and is the third highest wicket taker for KKR against Punjab in history.

Sam Curran: Sam Curran is back to Punjab and will be a top captaincy choice ahead of this game. His all-round abilities make him different from the crowd. His recent T20 form and his records at this venue speaks for himself.

Sunil Narine: Sunil Narine will be another great captaincy choice from the KKR unit. He has the highest number of wickets against Punjab as a KKR player in history. In addition, he will have a key role to play with the bat, increasing his chances to earn more points for your XI.

PBKS vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Matthew Short: If given opportunity, Short can be a great differential pick for this match. The conditions at Mohali will be very much suitable for Short's batting abilities. In addition, he can make a difference to your points tally with his bowling as well.

Nathan Ellis: Nathan Ellis is selected by less than 10% of the teams as of writing this, making him one of the best differential picks for this match. His recent form in the shortest format speaks for himself. With the absence of Rabada, Ellis will be a key player to watch out for Punjab in this match.

PBKS vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Varun Chakravarthy: Varun Chakravarthy will be one of the first names in the team sheet for KKR. However, it is advisable to avoid picking him in the XI considering his defensive bowling style which might not be suitable for earning you more points.

PBKS vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

PBKS vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team