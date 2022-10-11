PK-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women, Match 21, Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022

PK-W vs SL-W Dream11 Match Preview

Pakistan women are in 2nd position in the points table with 4 wins in 5 matches. They have won their last two games and are looking in good form as a team. Bismah Maroof and Omaima Sohail’s poor form with the bat is a big concern for them as it can be the main reason for their downfall in the knockouts. Aliya Riaz regained her form in the last game while Nidar Dar has been in terrific touch with the bat. Muneeb Ali has been consistent at the top.

The bowlers are in good form. Nashra Sandhu, Nida Dar, Sadia Iqbal, Tuba Hassan and the others have bowled well for Pakistan. They have a settled bowling unit for the spin-friendly conditions of Bangladesh and they’ll look to continue their good form as a side and win this game.

Also Read:

Sri Lanka women, meanwhile, have been in superb form as a side. They lost their first game against India but they’ve won 4 matches on a trot since then. They are in 3rd position with 4 wins and one loss in 5 games. Their bowlers, especially the spinners led by Inoka Ranaweera are the main reason for their consistent performance. Ranaweera is in excellent form with the ball and the others have also assisted her quite well. Oshadi Ranasinghe has been pretty good as well. Their batters have failed to perform consistently and Sri Lanka needs to fix that for them to excel as a team in the knockouts. They will look to register their 5th consecutive win in the tournament by defeating Pakistan in this game.

PK-W vs SL-W Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women, Match 21, Women’s Aisa Cup T20 2022

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

Date and Time: 11th October 2022, Tuesday, 1:00 PM IST

PK-W vs SL-W Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch for this game is expected to be a balanced one. Batters can play their shots once they are set. The pacers will get some movement in the air with the new ball. Spinners will get plenty of help off the pitch. The ball will grip and turn. It’ll slow down a bit in the second innings. The average first innings score in Women’s T20Is is 131 runs at Sylhet. Chasing sides have won only 8 out of 28 games played here.

PK-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction

Pakistan women will start as the favourites to win this game but Sri Lanka women are in good form they won’t go down very easily.

Predicted PK-W vs SL-W Playing XI

Pakistan-Women: Muneeba Ali (wk), Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof, Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Alia Riaz, Ayeesha Naseem, Tuba Hassan, Sadia Iqbal, Aiman Anwer, Nashra Sandhu

SL-Women: Chamari Atapattu (c), Harshitha Madavi, Anushka Sanjeevani, Hasini Perera, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dillhari, Oshada Ranasinghe, Malsha Shehani, Inoka Ranaweera, Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kulasuriya

Top Captaincy Choices for PK-W vs SL-W Dream11 Match

Nida Dar: Nida Dar will be the most popular captaincy pick in this game. She’s amongst the best all-rounders in women’s cricket and will contribute with both bat and the ball. She will bat in the middle order and will bowl 4 overs of her off-spin. Dar has been in terrific form in this tournament and will be the main player for Pakistan. She scored 56* runs and picked 2 wickets against India and 25 runs in the last game against UAE.

Inokar Ranaweera: Inoka Ranaweera is one of the most consistent players in women’s cricket in the last few months. She has been in exceptional form with the ball and has picked wickets for fun. She picked up 4 wickets in just 2 overs and conceded only 7 runs in the last game against Bangladesh. Ranaweera will be the best captaincy choice for your fantasy teams.

Oshadi Ranasinghe: Oshadi Ranasinghe has been another consistent bowler from Sri Lanka. She has been one of their two best bowlers in recent times and has picked wickets in clusters. Ranasinghe will bowl with the new ball and then in at the backend of the innings. She picked up 2 wickets in the last game. Ranasinghe will be an excellent captaincy option in fantasy cricket.

Budget Pick for PK-W vs SL-W Dream11 Match

Nashra Sandhu (6.5 Credits): Nashra Sandhu has been in good form in the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022. She has bowled really well and has been an important part of Pakistan women’s bowling attack. She picked 3 wickets against India and one in the last game against UAE including a maiden over. She will be the best budget pick for this game.

Differential Picks for PK-W vs SL-W Dream11 Match

Sadia Iqbal: Sadia Iqbal will be a great differential pick. She has picked at least one wicket in every game she has played in the tournament. She’s a key spinner for Pakistan as she’s picked wickets and has bowled very economically as well. Iqbal picked one wicket in the last game against UAE.

Aliya Riaz: Aliya Riaz played a fantastic knock of 57 (36) in the last game against UAE. She batted at number 5 and thrashed the UAE bowlers all around the park. She’s a key player with the bat in the middle order for her side. She can score big in case of a top-order collapse. Riaz will be an excellent differential pick, especially if Pakistan bats first.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for PK-W vs SL-W Dream11 Match

If PK-W Bats First: C - Inoka Ranaweera, VC - Oshadi Ranasinghe

If SL-W Bats First: C - Tuba Hassan, VC - Muneeba Ali

Mega League Team for PK-W vs SL-W Dream11 Match

If PK-W Bats First: C - Nida Dar, VC - Nashra Sandhu

If SL-W Bats First: C - Sadia Iqbal, VC - Aliya Riaz

Which Contests to Join for PK-W vs SL-W Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of up to 7 members is recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join the Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.