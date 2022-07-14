PNG vs HK Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – Papua New Guinea vs Hong Kong, 10th Match, Group B, ICC Men’s T20 Qualifier B 2022

PNG vs HK Dream11 Team, Prediction and Fantasy cricket tips for the match between Papua New Guinea and Hong Kong.

The ICC Men’s T20 Qualifier B 2022 is ongoing and all the teams are looking to give their all in this tournament to get themselves a chance to play in the ICC World T20. This will be the 10th match of the competition. Papua New Guinea will be against Hong Kong in this game.

Papua New Guinea are in 3rd position in Group B with 1 win and 1 loss in two games. They lost their first game against the Netherlands by 52 runs and then they defeated Uganda by 8 wickets in their last match. They will look to win this game and move to the semi-finals. They have many good players in their squad. PNG also played in the ICC World T20 2021 held in the UAE.

Hong Kong, meanwhile, are at the bottom of Group B. They have lost both the games that they have played till now. They lost against Uganda by 2 wickets in the first game and then by the Netherlands by 7 wickets. Hong Kong too have quite a few good players in Babar Hayat, Aizaz Khan, Kinchit Shah, etc but they failed to perform in this series. They will look to play for pride in this game and end the league stage with a win.

PNG vs HK Dream11 Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Papua New Guinea vs Hong Kong, 10th Match, Group B, ICC Men’s T20 Qualifier B 2022

Venue: Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo, Zimbabwe

Date and Time: 14th July 2022, Thursday, 12:30 PM IST

PNG vs HK Dream11 Match Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch will be a good one for batting. Run scoring will be easy and the batters will enjoy themselves on this pitch. The pacers will get some movement in the air with the new ball. Spinners will get some assistance as the game progresses. Teams will look to chase after winning the toss. The average first innings score at this venue is 150 runs in this tournament so far.

PNG vs HK Dream11 Prediction

It will be an evenly matched contest between the two teams. Papua New Guinea are expected to emerge victorious in this match.

Probable PNG vs HK Playing XI

Papua New Guinea: Asad Vala (c), Lega Siaka, Charles Amini, Sese Bau, Tony Ura, Norman Vanua, Riley Hekure, Hila Vare (wk), Simon Atai, Damien Ravu, Semi Kamea

Hong Kong: Nizakat Khan (c), Aizaz Khan, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Yasin Murtaza, Haroon Arshad, Zeeshan Ali, Ehsan Khan, Scott Mckenchie (wk), Shahid Wasif, Mohammad Ghazanfar

Top Captaincy Choices for PNG vs HK Dream11 Match

Charles Amini: Charles Amini is an excellent all-rounder for Papua New Guinea. He will bat at 3 and will bowl 3-4 overs of his leg spin. He is a consistent performer and a key player for his team. Amini picked 2 wickets in the last game. He will be a top captaincy pick.

Aizaz Khan: Aizaz Khan is the main bowler for Hong Kong and he'll also open the innings for his side. Aizaz is the best captaincy choice as he'll contribute with both bat and ball. He is yet to score runs but he's been bowling really well. He can win games single-handedly on his day.

Asad Vala: Asad Vala is the best batter for Papua New Guinea. He has been in exceptional form as well. He scored match winning 93* runs in the last match against Uganda. Vala may bowl an or two as well. He will be an excellent captaincy option.

Budget Picks for PNG vs HK Dream11 Match

Sese Bau (8.5 credits): Sese Bau will be a good budget pick. He will bat at number 4 for Papua New Guinea and is in good form as well. He scored 41 runs in the last game and took his team over the line.

Mohammad Ghazanfar (8.5 credits): Mohammad Ghazanfar is one the main pacers for Hong Kong. He picked 2 wickets and gave away only 12 runs against Uganda. He will be a top budget pick as well.

Differential Pick for PNG vs HK Dream11 Match

Babar Hayat: Babar Hayat will bat at number 3 for Hong Kong. He is one of the best batters for Hong Kong. Babar is going through a poor phase with the bat but he will be a top differential pick for this game. He can score big once he's set and can score big.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for PNG vs HK Dream11 Match

Mega League Team for PNG vs HK Dream11 Match

Which Contests to Join for PNG vs HK Dream11 Match

