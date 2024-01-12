PR vs PRC Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, SA20 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 3 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

PR vs PRC Dream11 Prediction: Pretoria Capitals have a balanced team laced with match-winners. Expect them to win the contest.

PR vs PRC Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

SA20 League 2024

Match

Paarl Royals vs Pretoria Capitals

Date

12 January 2024

Time

9:00 PM IST

PR vs PRC Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Jos Buttler has 1833 runs at an average of 35.25 and a strike rate of 141.65 in 55 T20 innings since 2023. He also has 17 fifties.

Jason Roy has 946 runs at an average of 25.56 and a strike rate of 137.90 in 38 T20 innings since 2023. He also has five fifties and a century.

David Miller has 826 runs at an average of 26.64 and a strike rate of 135.18 in 43 T20 innings since 2023. He also has a fifty.

Tabraiz Shamsi has 32 wickets at an average of 23.65 and a strike rate of 18.18 in 27 T20 innings since 2023. He also has a four-wicket haul.

Phil Salt has 1319 runs at an average of 29.97 and a strike rate of 161.24 in 49 T20 innings since 2023. He also has six fifties and two centuries.

Will Jacks has 1196 runs at an average of 29.90 and a strike rate of 163.38 in 41 T20 innings since 2023. He also has nine fifties.

Rilee Rossouw has 932 runs at an average of 29.12 and a strike rate of 160.96 in 36 T20 innings since 2023. He also has five fifties and a century.

Wayne Parnell has 44 wickets at an average of 24.38 and a strike rate of 15.56 in 35 T20 innings since 2023.

Adil Rashid has 41 wickets at an average of 20.53 and a strike rate of 16.68 in 32 T20 innings since 2023. He also has a four-wicket haul.

PR vs PRC Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score in Paarl has been 135, with the pacers snaring 52.38% of wickets here. The spinners will also come into play. The teams winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 150 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 30°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

PR vs PRC Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Paarl Royals: Jos Buttler (wk), Jason Roy, Dane Vilas, Lorcan Tucker, David Miller (c), Wihan Lubbe, Evan Jones, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Obed McCoy.

Pretoria Capitals: Will Jacks, Phil Salt (wk), Theunis de Bruyn, Rilee Rossouw, Colin Ingram, Jimmy Neesham, Eathan Bosch, Wayne Parnell (c), Migael Pretorius, Adil Rashid, Daryn Dupavillon.

PR vs PRC Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

The PR vs PRC live streaming in India will be available on the Disney + Hotstar app as well as the website. Here is the complete list of BBL 2023-24 live-streaming platforms for all major locations:

Location Streaming Platform India Sports18, Jio Cinema South Africa SuperSport, SuperSport App United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports App USA Willow TV Australia Foxtel

PR vs PRC Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. He will open the innings and can play a big knock. His wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.

Phil Salt: Phil Salt will open the innings and has been in sensational form. He can cause serious damage while opening the innings. His wicketkeeping will also reap a few points.

Will Jacks: Will Jacks will contribute with both bat and ball. He is an explosive batter and can provide a brisk start. His bowling will be effective on a slow Paarl pitch.

PR vs PRC Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Wihan Lubbe: Wihan Lubbe has a selection % of less than 4 as of now. Lubbe is an all-rounder who will contribute with both bat and ball. He is a quality batter, and his bowling will be effective on a slow Paarl pitch.

Theunis de Bruyn: Theunis de Bruyn is a quality player. He will bat in the top order and can play a prudent knock. Bruyn has done well against Paarl Royals in the past.

PR vs PRC Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Lorcan Tucker: Lorcan Tucker might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

PR vs PRC Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If PR bat first:

Complete the team with three among Jason Roy, Colin Ingram, Eathan Bosch, Daryn Dupavillon and Bjorn Fortuin.

If PRC bat first:

Complete the team with three among Phil Salt, Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Wayne Parnell and Tabraiz Shamsi.

PR vs PRC Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If PR bat first:

Complete the team with three among Wihan Lubbe, Colin Ingram, Eathan Bosch and Bjorn Fortuin.

If PRC bat first:

Complete the team with three among Phil Salt, Theunis de Bruyn, David Miller, Tabraiz Shamsi and Wayne Parnell.

PR vs PRC Dream11 Prediction:

Pretoria Capitals have a balanced team laced with match-winners. Expect them to win the contest.

