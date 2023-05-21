RCB vs GT Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

RCB vs GT Dream11 Prediction: The Gujarat Titans are looking more balanced and are in excellent form as a team compared to RCB. They will start as the favourites but don’t underestimate RCB as they’ll give their all in this game.

Match information: RCB vs GT Dream11 Prediction

Match: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans, Match 70

Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Key fantasy pointers

A must-win game for the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

RCB won their last game against SRH by 8 wickets. Virat Kohli scored a century while Faf scored 71 runs.

Gujarat defeated SRH by 34 runs in their last game. They are at the top of the points table.

Pick all the important batters from both teams. Bowlers won’t get much help off the deck and it’s an excellent pitch for batting.

RCB players will be on their toes in this game.

Selecting the right C/VC will decide this game in fantasy cricket.

Venue Pointers

Average 1st innings score: 195 (IPL 2023)

Highest run-chase in last three years: 182

Average 1st innings: wickets: 5.8

Average 2nd innings wickets: 8.5

Win % of teams batting first: 67%

Win % of teams batting second: 33%

Belter of a wicket; plenty of runs on offer.

Last three matches at the venue:

Best and worst at the venue in IPL 2023

Most runs: Mayank Agarwal (163 runs), Heinrich Klaasen (150 runs), Rahul Tripathi (136)

Most wickets: Marco Jansen (6), Mayank Markande (6), T Natarajan (6)

Poor with the bat: Abhishek Sharma (22 runs in 5 innings, Average 4.40)

Poor with the ball: Kartik Tyagi (30 runs in 2 overs)

Phase-wise alerts at the venue in IPL 2023 (6 Matches)

Powerplay:

1st inns: 7 wickets lost

2nd inns: 12 wickets lost

Middle overs:

1st inns: 14 wickets lost

2nd inns: 15 wickets lost

Death overs:

1st inns: 11 wickets lost

2nd inns: 12 wickets lost

Innings record

RCB (bat first 4 games, bowl first 9 games)

Bat first runs: Faf (456), Maxwell (286), Kohli (275)

Bat second runs: Kohli (263), Faf (246), Maxwell (103)

Bowl first wickets: Siraj (5), Karn (4), Harshal (4)

Bowl second wickets: Siraj (12), Harshal (9), Parnell (8)

GT (bat first 6 games, bowl first 7 games)

Bat first runs: Gill (335), Saha (153), Pandya (140)

Bat second runs: Gill (241), Pandya (149), Shankar (142)

Bowl first wickets: Shami (14), Rashid (14), Joseph (5)

Bowl second wickets: Mohit (12), Shami (9), Rashid (9)

Form alert (last 4 games)

RCB

Most runs: Faf (209), Maxwell (122)

Most wickets: Parnell (5), Karn (5), Siraj (2)

GT

Most runs: Gill (237), Sai Sudarshan (129), Saha (122)

Most wickets: Mohit (9), Rashid (8), Shami (6)

Poor form alert (RCB)

Shahbaz Ahmed has only 1 wicket in the last 4 matches.

Poor form alert (GT)

Hardik Pandya’s highest score in the last 3 games is 25 runs.

Wriddhiman Saha’s last two scores are 0 and 2.

Risk-Reward Alert

It will be risky but you can drop Hardik Pandya, especially when Gujarat is chasing. He is not bowling consistently and is not expected to bowl at Chinnaswamy.

Noor Ahmad and Mohit Sharma will be top differential picks when GT is bowling first.

You can consider dropping one of Shami or Siraj. Drop the one whose team is batting first.

Maxwell will be a good captaincy pick.

You can take the risk on Harshal and Karn if RCB is bowling first.

You can consider dropping all the bowlers from RCB if they are batting first.

Probable RCB Playing XI:

Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Michael Bracewell, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wayne Parnell, Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Mohammad Siraj

Probable Impact Sub: Dinesh Karthik/Vijaykumar Vyshak

Probable GT Playing XI:

Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudarshan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Dasun Shanaka, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal

Probable Impact Sub: Mohit Sharma

Low to medium-risk small leagues

High risk to avoid players with high ownership (try to fit in most players with more than 60% ownership with not more than 2 differentials)

Best leagues for safe play

Rs 36 - 10 spots (top 5 get 60)

Rs 60 - 10 spots (top 5 get 100)

Rs 119 - 10 spots (top 5 get 200)

Rs 590 - 10 spots (top 5 get 1000)

Rs 7777 - 7 spots (top 4 get 10k, 5th gets 7777)

*Same team can be used for other multiplier leagues

*Same team can be used for multiple joins in three-team leagues or head-to-heads

RCB vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Base fantasy team safe + medium risk (irrespective of toss)

Spots left: 2

Highest ownerships from the outside base team: Mohammed Shami, Mohammad Siraj, David Miller.

Shami vs Siraj

Both teams have good opening pairs, especially RCB. There is some help for the pacers with the new ball in the first innings in Chinnaswamy so pick Shami if Gujarat is bowling first or pick Siraj if RCB is bowling first.

Pick Miller if Gujarat is chasing.

If RCB bats first

Complete the team with the inclusion of Shami and Miller/Mohit.

Captaincy choices: Faf, Gill and Maxwell.

Do not captain: Kohli

If GT bats first

Complete the team with the inclusion of Siraj and Harshal/Parnell.

Captaincy choices: Faf, Virat, Rashid and Hardik.

Do not captain: Saha

Medium-risk leagues to join

Rs 72 - 20 spots (top prize 300)

Rs 75 - 50 spots

Rs 165 - 11 spots (top prize 500)

Rs 329 - 35 spots (top prize 2.7k)

Rs 777 - 11 spots (top prize 3k)

Rs 1999 - 11 spots (top prize 7.5k)

Rs 2477 - 7 spots (top prize 7k)

High-risk small leagues

Best leagues to join

Rs 1390 - 25 spots (top prize 10k)

Rs 3999 - 30 spots (top 10 get 10k each)

Base fantasy team

Spots left: 3

RCB bat first

Avoid picking Bracewell.

Can drop Siraj

Can take a punt on Mohit & Miller.

Captaincy picks: Gill, Faf and Hardik.

GT bat first

Can drop Shami.

Miller

Captaincy picks: Rashid, Gill, Faf and Virat.

Grand league Tips

Try to fit in 7 players with more than 70% ownership leaving 2 big players out who have potential risks

Have three differential picks with ownership less than 25%

Join with more than 5 teams and alternate differentials

Change 2 out of the 7 players with 70% ownership (in team 6 onwards)

Pick one player who was brought in for this game

Choices for this game

Leave Mohammed Shami in a few teams if GT bats first.

Make Hardik Pandya Captain in 3-4 teams.

Mohit Sharma will be an excellent differential pick if GT is bowling first.

Noor Ahmad will be the best differential pick, especially when GT is bowling first.

Drop all RCB bowlers in 1-2 teams if RCB is bowling 2nd.

Base team for T1-T5

Saha, Kohli, Faf, Maxwell, Gill, Hardik, Bracewell, Rashid

Other picks in order: Shami (If GT is bowling 1st), Siraj (If RCB is bowling 1st), David Miller, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Harshal Patel

One major differential pick: Karn Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Wayne Parnell

RCB vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Who will win the battle between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans?

