RCB vs KOL Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI: RCB vs KKR Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

RCB vs KOL Dream11 Prediction: Royal Challengers Bangalore are expected to win this match against Kolkata. RCB have been enjoying great run of form and have proven themselves to be a force to reckon with at home. Their bowlers are in good form right now and that isn't good news for KKR.

RCB vs KOL Dream11 Prediction Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Preview

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders will come up against each other in Match 36 of the ongoing IPL 2023 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, April 26th, 2023.

Royal Challengers Bangalore is coming on the back of two back to back after a comparatively poor start and are now placed at the middle of the points table with four wins in seven games. Their three big names in the batting have been in superb form, with absolutely zero contribution from the rest of the batting unit. With the ball, they have been one of the best teams with the new ball but need to improve in the later phases of the innings. Overall, RCB will be looking to continue their winning momentum and make it 10 points from this game.

On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders are coming on the back of a huge defeat against Chennai Super Kings at home. After starting the campaign on a high, Nitish Rana and his men have failed to carry the momentum and are now placed at the bottom half of the table with four losses on the trot. Their batting looks fine but it is the bowling unit which has let the side down. Skipper Nitish Rana will be hoping his bowlers to have a similar day like that of against RCB earlier in the tournament back at the Eden Gardens. Moreover, Kolkata has a good record at the Chinnaswamy stadium and will be hoping to get the most out of their trip to the garden city with 2 points in the bag.

Also Read: Which Rario Player Cards you should pick for RCB vs KKR D3 Contest | IPL 2023 — Match 36

RCB vs KOL Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League

Indian Premier League 2023

Match

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Match 36

Date

26th April 2023

Time

7:30 PM IST

RCB vs KOL Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The surface at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is expected to continue to be a batting paradise. Seamers will find initial help from the surface but it will be all about batters in the rest of the game. The first innings total is expected to be over 200. The team winning the toss should bowl first.

Weather Report

The weather in Bengaluru is clear throughout the day. There is no rain predicted during the match time.

Team News

Josh Hazlewood is expected to play this match.

RCB vs KOL Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI: Virat Kohli (c), Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood.

Impact Players Probables: Suyash Prabhudesai

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI: N Jagadeesan, Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, David Wiese, Umesh Yadav, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, Kulwant Khejroliya

Impact Players Probables: Suyash Sharma, Vaibhav Arora.

RCB vs KOL Dream11 Prediction:

Royal Challengers Bangalore are expected to win this match against Kolkata. RCB have been enjoying great run of form and have proven themselves to be a force to reckon with at home. Their bowlers are in good form right now and that isn't good news for KKR.

RCB vs KOL Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Faf du Plessis: Faf du Plessis will be the safest captain going forward in this game. The RCB opener is currently the highest run scorer in the league with more than 400 runs in seven games including five half centuries. He is coming on the back of a brilliant half century against Rajasthan Royals at the same venue.

Mohammed Siraj: Mohammed Siraj will be another great captaincy choice ahead of this game. The ace seamer is currently the highest wicket taker in the league with 13 wickets in seven games. In addition, Siraj has been brilliant with the new ball as he has 7 wickets in the powerplay this season with almost a strike rate of 14. Moreover, no team has lost more wickets in the powerplay than Kolkata (17), who is averaging around 17 in the powerplay this season.

Andre Russell: Andre Russell will be another great captaincy choice going forward in this match. The Kolkata’s all-rounder is not having a great season so far but is expected to do a lot better in his return to Chinnaswamy Stadium where he has an average of 45 and a strike rate of 235. Overall, Andre Russell has a very good record against RCB, making him one of the top players to watch out for in this match.

RCB vs KOL Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Umesh Yadav: Umesh Yadav will be a great differential pick for this match. He has not taken a wicket in the last six games. However, as this game is at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium where he has a great record with the ball. He has 25 wickets at a strike rate of 18 in 21 games he played at this venue.

Josh Hazlewood: Josh Hazlewood will be another great differential pick for this game. The Australian seamer is coming on the back of an injury and is not at all the first names of at least 90% of the teams as of writing this.

Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Sunil Narine: Sunil Narine is one of the first names in most of the teams in most of the teams. However, considering his poor record at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, it is advisable to avoid picking the veteran spinner into your XI ahead of this game.

RCB vs KOL Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team





RCB vs KOL Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team