RCB vs MI Dream11 Prediction, Match 5, IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

RCB vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Mumbai Indians are looking a lot more balanced on paper and with RCB missing a lot of key players ahead of this match, it makes Rohit Sharma and his men favorites coming into this game.

RCB vs MI Dream11 Prediction Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Match Preview

Royal Challengers Bangalore will host Mumbai Indians in Match 5 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

RCB will be back in action at home for the first time in four years. Virat Kohli and skipper Fad du Plessis will be taking the responsibility with the bat, followed by Glenn Maxwell in the middle. Dinesh Karthik will continue to do the finishing job and will be complemented by the likes of Michael Bracewell and Shahbaz Ahmed. Mohammed Siraj will lead the pace attack with Reece Topley starting as well in absence of Josh Hazlewood. The Bangalore franchise finished in the top four last season but failed to qualify for the finals. They will be hoping to go one step further this time, eyeing their first title in history.

On the other side, Mumbai Indians, led by Rohit Sharma will be in a thirst of lifting the sixth title in history. Jasprit Bumrah ruling from the entire is a big blow. However, they have Jofra Archer to lead the attack this time alongside Jason Behrendorff as the other overseas pacer. Tim David, Cameron Green alongside Suryakumar Yadav and Indian uncapped player Tilak Varma will form the middle order. Arshad Khan, who could take part last year due to injury is expected to be the first choice all-rounder. Mumbai Indians have a good record at RCB's home ground, winning eight of the ten games. They will be looking to sustain their dominance and start the season on a high.

Also Read: SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction, Match 4, IPL 2023

RCB vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League Indian Premier League 2023 Match Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, Match 5 Date 2nd April 2023 Time 7:30 PM IST

RCB vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The surface at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bangalore is one of the better ones for the batters. There will be some help for the seamers early on with the new ball but nothing much after that. The first innings total is expected to be around 180. Team winning the toss should bowl first.

Weather Report

The weather in Bengaluru looks fine throughout the day. There is no rain predicted during the match time in the evening.

Team News

Josh Hazlewood, Wanindu Hasaranga and Rajat Patidar are not available for this match.

RCB vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell/Finn Allen, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mitchell Bracewell, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Karn Sharma

Impact Players Probables: Akash Deep, Rajan Kumar, Suyash Prabhudesai

Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Tilak Verma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Arshad Khan, Hrithik Shoukeen, Jofra Archer, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff

Impact Players Probables: Vishnu Vinod, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Karthikeya

RCB vs MI Dream11 Prediction:

Mumbai Indians are looking a lot more balanced on paper and with RCB missing a lot of key players ahead of this match, it makes Rohit Sharma and his men favorites coming into this game.

RCB vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli will be one of the best captaincy picks for this match. Nobody has more runs against MI for RCB than anyone else. He has over 800 runs against Mumbai Indians in matches involving these two sides.

Suryakumar Yadav: Suryakumar Yadav is currently one of the best batters in the world in this format. In addition, he has over 300 runs against RCB at a strike rate of more than 140. It is advisable to keep him as one of the captaincy choices for this game.

Jofra Archer: Jofra Archer has made a terrific comeback to cricket after his injury. He took 10 wickets in 6 matches for MI Capetown in the recently concluded SA20 in South Africa. It is advisable to keep him as one of the captaincy choices from this MI unit.

RCB vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Jason Behrendorff: The Australian left arm pacer is not even selected by 10% of the teams as of writing. It is advisable to keep him as one of the differential picks for this game. His abilities with the new ball makes him different from the crowd.

Tilak Varma: Tilak Varma is only selected by 11% of the teams as of writing this. The youngster was one of the best uncapped players last season. In addition, he can make a difference with the ball if needed.

RCB vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Ishan Kishan: Ishan Kishan is one of the first names in most of the XIs. However, his shortcomings against the new ball and considering the conditions at Chinnaswamy, it is advisable to not pick Ishan Kishan in this match.

RCB vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

RCB vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team