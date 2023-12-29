REN vs STR Dream11 Prediction Today, BBL 2023/24 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Match 18 Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News​​​​

REN vs STR Dream11 Prediction: Melbourne Renegades will play at home and might finally open their account this season.

REN vs STR Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Big Bash League 2023/24

Match

Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers

Date

29 December 2023

Time

1:45 PM IST

REN vs STR Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Joe Clarke has 169 runs at an average of 42.25 and a strike rate of 131 in four BBL innings against Adelaide Strikers. He also has a fifty against them.

Shaun Marsh has 226 runs at an average of 28.25 and a strike rate of 113.56 in eight BBL innings against Adelaide Strikers. He also has two fifties against them.

Jonathan Wells has 210 runs at an average of 52.50 and a strike rate of 137.25 in six BBL innings against Adelaide Strikers. He also has two fifties against them.

Kane Richardson has 16 wickets at an average of 22.43 and a strike rate of 14.25 in ten BBL innings against Adelaide Strikers. He also has two four-wicket hauls against them.

Adam Zampa has 14 wickets at an average of 22.57 and a strike rate of 18.85 in 12 BBL innings against Adelaide Strikers. He also has a five-wicket haul against them.

Matthew Short has 208 runs at an average of 29.71 and a strike rate of 155.22 in eight BBL innings against Melbourne Renegades. He also has 4 wickets against them.

Chris Lynn has 450 runs at an average of 37.50 and a strike rate of 152.02 in 15 BBL innings against Melbourne Renegades. He also has four fifties against them.

Jake Weatherald has 306 runs at an average of 27.81 and a strike rate of 140.36 in 11 BBL innings against Melbourne Renegades. He also has three fifties against them.

Wes Agar has 12 wickets at an average of 17.81 and a strike rate of 14.91 in nine BBL innings against Melbourne Renegades.

REN vs STR Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score in Docklands Stadium has been 169, with the pacers snaring 67.05% of wickets here. Expect another fine batting pitch with occasional help for the speedsters. The teams winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 170 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 18°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

REN vs STR Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Melbourne Renegades: Quinton de Kock (wk), Aaron Finch, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Shaun Marsh, Nic Maddinson (c), Jonathan Wells, Will Sutherland, Tom Rogers, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Adelaide Strikers: D’Arcy Short, Matthew Short (c), Chris Lynn, Jake Weatherald, Adam Hose, Jamie Overton, James Bazley, Harry Nielsen (wk), Wes Agar, David Payne, Cameron Boyce.

REN vs STR Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

The REN vs STR live streaming in India will be available on the Disney + Hotstar app as well as the website. Here is the complete list of BBL 2023-24 live-streaming platforms for all major locations:

Location Streaming Platform India Disney+ Hotstar Australia 7Plus, Kayo Sports, Foxtel United Kingdom Sky Go and Sky Sports Now New Zealand Sky Sports Now South Africa SuperSport App

REN vs STR Live Score, Toss Update, and Ball-by-ball Commentary

REN vs STR Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Quinton de Kock: Quinton de Kock is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Quinton will open the innings and will look to make the most of the nice batting conditions. His wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.

Will Sutherland: Will Sutherland is the most popular captaincy option for this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has also been good. Another fine outing can not be ruled out.

Matthew Short: Matthew Short is another fantastic captaincy option for this game. Short will also contribute with both bat and ball, and he has done well against Melbourne Renegades previously. Expect another fine show from the Strikers’ captain.

REN vs STR Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Jonathan Wells: Jonathan Wells has a selection % of less than 36 as of now. He has done well against Adelaide Strikers previously and performed in patches. Wells can fetch match-winning points in this game.

Wes Agar: Wes Agar has been selected by less than 16% of people as of now. Agar is a skilled bowler and has done well against the Renegades. Expect him to snare a few wickets and acquire fantasy points.

REN vs STR Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Harry Nielsen: Harry Nielsen might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

REN vs STR Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If REN bat first:

Complete the team with three among Shaun Marsh, Adam Hose, David Payne and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

If STR bat first:

Complete the team with three among Chris Lynn, Aaron Finch, Kane Richardson and Cameron Boyce.

REN vs STR Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If REN bat first:

Complete the team with three among Jonathan Wells, Jake Weatherald, Wes Agar and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

If STR bat first:

Complete the team with three among Aaron Finch, D’Arcy Short, Nic Maddinson and Cameron Boyce.

REN vs STR Dream11 Prediction

Melbourne Renegades will play at home and might finally open their account this season.

