RR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Today Match: Top Run-scorer, Top Wicket-taker Prediction - Who will win Match 8 of IPL 2023 between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings?

Rajasthan Royals are taking on Punjab Kings in Match 8 of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2023 at Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday, April 5th 2023. Both the teams are coming on the back of a win in their respective first match and will be keen to sustain their unbeaten run.

Rajasthan Royals defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad away from home. They had a solid all-round outing, outplaying the men in orange in all departments. Their batting had a brilliant day with each of their top three batters scoring half centuries. Following that, Yuzvendra Chahal was the star with the ball, taking four wickets, while Trent Boult also took a couple in his opening spell.

On the other hand, Punjab Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders in their opening fixture. They had a dominating day with the bat, posting a formidable total and further restricted KKR seven short in a rain curtailed conclusion. Arshdeep Singh was the star with the ball, taking three wickets in his spell. Skipper Shikhar Dhawan will be hoping his side to continue their momentum and make it two wins in a row.

Here, we shall take a look at the players who have a great chance of emerging as the top scorer and top wicket-taker in this match.

RR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Top Run Scorer

Sanju Samson: Sanju Samson is very much likely to be the top run scorer in this fixture. He is averaging 56 against Punjab since 2020. In five innings since 2020, Samson has 279 runs at a strike rate of 190, including a half century and a century against Punjab. In addition, he is coming on the back of a brilliant half century in the first match.

Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler scored a brilliant half century in the last game against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The conditions of the surface in Guwahati is good for batters, particularly for ones batting at the top of the order. In addition, Buttler has over 400 runs against Punjab in his IPL career at an average over 40, including four half centuries.

Jitesh Sharma: Jitesh Sharma has been in terrific form in the recent past. Despite him not batting in the top four, it is expected to see Jitesh top the score sheet for Punjab Kings. He scored a brilliant 18-ball 38 against the Royals last season. In addition, the kind of surface expected in Guwahati is only going to help the likes of Jitesh to add quick runs down the order.

RR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Top Wicket-taker

Trent Boult: Trent Boult will be the first name who is likely to come out as the best bowler from this fixture. Boult gave a flying start to the Royals, taking two wickets in the opening over in their game against SRH. Guwahati has been pretty good for the batters but there is going to be some help for the new ball bowlers under the lights. Boult is expected to be one of the stars with the ball in this match.

Arshdeep Singh: Arshdeep Singh was Punjab's highest wicket taker in their first game of the season against Kolkata Knight Riders. He has an incredible bowling record against the Royals, taking 10 wickets in four games, including a five wicket haul two seasons back. He has a strike rate of 9 against the Royals. He will bowl in every phase of the innings and is a genuine wicket-taker for Punjab.

Ravichandran Ashwin: Ravichandran Ashwin is another player from the Royals expected to lead the wicket taking list for them. Two of three Punjab Kings' top order batters are left handers. Considering Ashwin's record against the left-handers and fingers spinners' better record in Guwahati, Ashwin is pretty much likely to top the wicket-taking list in this match.