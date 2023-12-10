SA vs IND Dream11 Prediction Today, 1st T20I Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, Weather Updates, and Pitch RepCort

SA vs IND Dream11 Prediction: It will be an intriguing contest, with both teams having quality players. However, India are a better unit and might win the game.

SA vs IND Dream11 Prediction: 1st T20I Match Information

Tournament

SA vs IND T20I series

Match

South Africa vs India 1st T20I

Date

10 December 2023

Time

7:30 PM IST

SA vs IND Dream11 Prediction: 1st T20I Key Fantasy Pointers

Reeza Hendricks has 596 runs at an average of 45.84 and a strike rate of 150.12 in 13 T20I innings since 2022. He also has seven fifties in this timeframe.

Aiden Markram has 475 runs at an average of 39.58 and a strike rate of 152.73 in 15 T20I innings since 2022. He also has three fifties.

David Miller has 379 runs at an average of 47.37 and a strike rate of 161.96 in 15 T20I innings against India. He also has two fifties and a century against them.

Keshav Maharaj has 8 wickets at a strike rate of 19.50 in nine T20I innings against India.

Beuran Hendricks has 4 wickets at 12 balls apiece in two T20I innings against India.

Ruturaj Gaikwad has 365 runs at an average of 60.83 and a strike rate of 147.17 in nine T20I innings this year. He also has two fifties and a century.

Suryakumar Yadav has 577 runs at an average of 44.38 and a strike rate of 152.64 in 15 T20I innings this year. He also has four fifties.

Ravi Bishnoi has 18 wickets at an average of 17.61 and a strike rate of 14.66 in 11 T20I innings this year.

Arshdeep Singh has 25 wickets at an average of 23.68 and a strike rate of 15.52 in 19 T20I innings this year.

SA vs IND Dream11 Prediction: 1st T20I Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score in Durban has been 153, with the teams batting first, winning 11 of the 22 T20Is here. There will be some help for the pacers with the new ball. The teams winning the toss might opt to bowl first, with around 160 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 20°C, with some light rain during the match hours, is forecast.

SA vs IND Dream11 Prediction: 1st T20I Probable Playing XIs

South Africa: 1. Reeza Hendricks, 2. Matthew Breetzke, 3. Aiden Markram (c), 4. Donovan Ferreira, 5. Heinrich Klaasen (wk), 6. David Miller, 7. Marco Jansen, 8. Keshav Maharaj, 9. Beuran Hendricks, 10. Lizaad Williams, 11. Gerald Coetzee.

India: 1. Shubman Gill, 2. Yashasvi Jaiswal, 3. Shreyas Iyer, 4. Suryakumar Yadav (c), 5. Jitesh Sharma (wk), 6. Rinku Singh, 7. Ravindra Jadeja, 8. Ravi Bishnoi, 9. Mohammed Siraj, 10. Mukesh Kumar, 11. Arshdeep Singh.

SA vs IND Dream11 Prediction: 1st T20I Top Captaincy Picks

Aiden Markram: Aiden Markram is among this game's most popular captaincy options. He will contribute with both bat and ball, and his T20I record has been decent since the last year. Expect a fine outing for Markram.

Shubman Gill: Shubman Gill is among the most consistent run-scorers in world cricket at the moment. Gill has a solid technique to counter the quality South African bowlers and will have the onus of scoring big. He will open the innings.

Suryakumar Yadav: Suryakumar Yadav is the finest T20 batter at the moment and will always be a great captaincy choice in this format. His recent form has also been good. Expect a fine outing for the Indian captain.

SA vs IND Dream11 Prediction: 1st T20I Top Differential Picks

Reeza Hendricks: Reeza Hendricks has a selection % of 38.84 only as of now. Hendricks has been among the most consistent T20I batters in the last couple of years and can provide a brisk start to his team. He will look to play a good innings for his team.

Arshdeep Singh: Arshdeep Singh has blown hot and cold lately, but he can be a nice differential pick. Arshdeep will bowl with the new ball and in the death. Bowling in the slog overs will increase his probability of taking the wickets.

SA vs IND Dream11 Prediction: 1st T20I Players to Avoid

Donovan Ferreira: Donovan Ferreira might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

SA vs IND Dream11 Prediction: 1st T20I Mega League Base Team

If SA bat first:

Complete the team with three among Matthew Breetzke, Rinku Singh, Mukesh Kumar and Gerald Coetzee.

If IND bat first:

Complete the team with Yashasvi Jaiswal, David Miller and Arshdeep Singh.

SA vs IND Dream11 Prediction: 1st T20I Small League Base Team

If SA bat first:

Complete the team with Reeza Hendricks, Ravindra Jadeja and Mukesh Kumar.

If IND bat first:

Complete the team with three among Shreyas Iyer, David Miller, Arshdeep Singh and Ravi Bishnoi.

SA vs IND Dream11 Prediction

