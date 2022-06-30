SIN vs DHA Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – Singhbhum Strikers vs Dhanbad Dynamos, Jharkhand T20 2022, Match 30

SIN vs DHA Dream11 Match Preview

It’s a do or die game between the Singhbhum Strikers and the Dhanbad Dynamos in BYJU’s Jharkhand T20 2022. This will also be the last match of the league stage of the tournament.

Singhbhum Strikers are at the 5th position with 4 wins and 5 defeats after 9 matches. They have lost their last two matches and are under pressure. Their batters and bowlers have failed to perform as a team in the last two games and it is a big concern for them. They need their players to be at their best in this match as they must win this game to qualify for the semi-finals.

Dhanbad Dynamos have done well by winning their last two matches. They will be high on confidence coming into this match. Dhanbad has played as a team in the last two matches and will look to continue that in this game as well. Their batters and bowlers have assisted each other quite well. Dhanbad are at the 4th position with 4 wins in 9 matches with one game being abandoned due to rain. They also must win this match to proceed to the semi-finals.

SIN vs DHA Dream11 Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Singhbhum Strikers vs Dhanbad Dynamos, Match 30, BYJU’s Jharkhand T20 2022

Venue: JSCA International Stadium, Ranchi

Date and Time: 30th June 2022, Thursday, 1:00 PM IST

SIN vs DHA Dream11 Match Venue and Pitch Report

The pitches have been a little slowish in most of the matches till now and it is expected to be the same for this match as well. Run scoring won’t be very easy and the batters will have to settle in before playing the big shots. Spinners will get good assistance off the pitch and there will be swing for the pacers with the new ball. Teams will look to bowl first after winning the toss.

SIN vs DHA Dream11 Prediction

Based on current form the Dhanbad Dynamos will start as the favorites to win this match. But it won’t be very easy to defeat the Singhbhum Strikers and a thriller of a game is expected between the two teams.

Probable SIN vs DHA Playing XI

Singhbhum Strikers: Aryaman Sen, Himanshu Kumar, Jay Prakash Rajput (wk), Mohit Kumar, Amardeep Singh, Himanshu Gupta, Bal Krishna (c), Ashish Kumar Jr, Monu Kumar, Sonu Singh, Jay Prakash Yadav

Dhanbad Dynamos: Vikash Vishal (c), Prakash Munda, Shresth Sagar (wk), Wlfred Beng, Kumar Ankit, Yuvraj Kumar, Vivekanand Tiwary, Pratik Ranjan, Sheet Kumar Amit Kumar, Raunak Kumar

Top Captaincy Choices for SIN vs DHA Dream11 Match

Bal Krishna: Bal Krishna has been super consistent in this season. He is performing in every match for his team. He picked up 2 wickets in the last match and scored 13 runs with the bat. Krishna is one of the best all-rounders in Jharkhand T20 and he will be the best captaincy pick for this match.

Shresth Sagar: Shresth Sagar will be an excellent captaincy choice for your fantasy teams. Shresth is in good touch at the moment and has done really well for his team. He scored 82 runs against Ranchi in the last match. He bats at number for Dhanbad. Shresth will give points from wicket-keeping as well.

Vikash Vishal: Vikash Vishal is a very popular captaincy option for this match. Dhanbad’s skipper is one of the best batters in the tournament. He was the highest run-scorer of the last season. He has scored back to back fifties in the last two games. He scored 64 against Ranchi in the last game. He will look to continue his good form and can fetch a lot of points for your fantasy teams.

Budget Picks for SIN vs DHA Dream11 Match

Prakash Kumar Munda (8.5 credits): Prakash Kumar Munda is an excellent budget pick at 8.5 credits. He has been very consistent this season. He opens the innings for Dhanbad and can score good points for your fantasy teams. Prakash scored 24 runs in the last game and he will give points from fielding too as he fields at the hotspots for his side.

Himanshu Kumar (8.5 credits): Himashu Kumar bats in the middle-order for Singhbhum and he has looked in good touch in the limited opportunities that he had this season. Himanshu scored 29 runs in the last match. He will be a good budget option for this match.

Differential Pick for SIN vs DHA Dream11 Match

Monu Kumar: Monu Kumar will be a good differential pick for this match. He will bowl with the new ball and in the death overs as well. He has been in good form and has bowled decently for Singhbhum. Monu picked 2 wickets against Ranchi in the second last match.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for SIN vs DHA Dream11 Match

If SIN Bats First: C - Bal Krishna, VC - Viskash Vishal

If DHA Bats First: C - Prakash Kumar Munda, VC - Aryaman Sen

Mega League Team for SIN vs DHA Dream11 Match

If SIN Bats First: C - Shresth Sagar, VC - Vivekanand Tiwary

If DHA Bats First: C - Pratik Ranjan, VC - Mohit Kumar

Which Contests to Join for SIN vs DHA Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of upto 7 members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.