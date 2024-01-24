SIX vs HEA Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, BBL 2023/24 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Final Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

SIX vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Brisbane Heat looks in good form in recent matches. Expect them to win the contest.

SIX vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Big Bash League 2023/24

Match

Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat

Date

24 January 2024

Time

1:45 PM IST

SIX vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Josh Philippe has 260 runs at an average of 26.0 and a strike rate of 123 in 12 BBL innings against Brisbane Heat. He also has one fifty against them.

Jordan Silk has 244 runs at an average of 30.58 and a strike rate of 128 in 12 BBL innings against Brisbane Heat.

Ben Dwarshuis has 16 wickets at an average of 27 and an economy of 8.7 in 15 BBL innings against Brisbane Heat.

Josh Brown has scored 146 runs in 5 BBL innings against Sydney Sixers at an average of 29 at a strike rate of 146. He also has a fifty against them.

Matt Renshaw has scored 213 runs at an average of 30 and a strike rate of 137 in 9 BBL innings against Sydney Sixers. Has has two fifties against them.

Xavier Bartlett is the highest wicket-taker in BBL 13 and has claimed 18 wickets in 12 matches so far.

Mitchell Swepson has taken 9 wickets at an average of 32 and an economy rate of 7.9 in 12 BBL innings against Sydney Sixers.

SIX vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at SCG is on the slower side, with the ball gripping here well and spinners will be more effective. The outfield is slower as compared to other Australian pitches. Batting first will be an advantage.

Weather Report

The predicted weather on Wednesday (January 24) will be cloudy with a temperature of around 29°C and a very little chance of passing showers.

SIX vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Sydney Sixers: Daniel Hughes, Jack Edwards, Josh Philippe (WK), Moises Henriques (C), Jordan Silk, Joel Davies, Hayden Kerr, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshius, Todd Murphy, Steve O'Keefe

Brisbane Heat: Josh Brown, Jimmy Pierson (WK), Nathan McSweeney (C), Matt Renshaw, Max Bryant, Paul Walter, Michael Neser, Xavier Bartlett, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Spencer Johnson

SIX vs HEA Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

The SIX vs HEA live streaming in India will be available on the Disney + Hotstar app as well as the website. Here is the complete list of BBL 2023-24 live-streaming platforms for all major locations:

Location Streaming Platform India Disney+ Hotstar Australia 7Plus, Kayo Sports, Foxtel United Kingdom Sky Go and Sky Sports Now New Zealand Sky Sports Now South Africa SuperSport App

SIX vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Jack Edwards: Jack Edwards will contribute with both bat and ball. Edwards has done well this season and can be useful to fetch ample points.

Xavier Bartlett: Xavier Bartlett is currently the highest wicket-taker in the ongoing season and can strike at crucial junctures, making him a favourite captaincy option.

Paul Walter: Paul Walter is another popular captaincy option for this game. Walter will contribute with both bat and ball and his recent form has also been good. Expect him to make an impact again.

SIX vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Hayden Kerr: Hayden Kerr will bat in the middle order and can score vital runs. He can also bowl in the middle overs and can be a nice pick for this game.

Max Bryant: Max Bryant has a selection % of less than 6 as of now. He will bat in the top order and can chip in with crucial runs.

SIX vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Joel Davies: Joel Davies might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

SIX vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If SIX bat first:

Complete the team with three among Jordan Silk, Jack Edwards, Michael Nesser and Spencer Johnson.

If HEA bat first:

Complete the team with three among Max Bryant, Matt Renshaw, Hayden Kerr and Sean Abbott.

SIX vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If SIX bat first:

Complete the team with three among Jordan Silk, Moises Henriques, Matt Renshaw and Matthew Kuhnemann

If HEA bat first:

Complete the team with three among Jimmy Peirson, Paul Walter, Jordan Silk and Steve O'Keefe

SIX vs HEA Dream11 Prediction

