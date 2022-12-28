SIX vs REN Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 18, BBL 2022-23 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, Big Bash League 2022-23

SIX vs REN Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the Big Bash League 2022-23 match between the Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Renegades.

SIX vs REN Dream11 Prediction: Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades Match Preview

The Sydney Sixers have won their last two games after losing the first two games. They are in the 6th position with 2 wins in 4 games. There are some areas they need to improve. Josh Phillippe needs to be consistent with the bat while James Vince too has failed to convert his starts. Sean Abbott isn’t at his best with the ball. Hayden Kerr has been in excellent form while Henriques' return to form is a great thing for them. The sixers will look to continue their good form.

Melbourne Renegades, on the other hand, are in great form as a team. They have won 3 games out of 4 and are in the 3rd position. Their batters have done a good job but there is room for improvement while the bowlers, especially Akeal Hosein have been excellent. Andre Russell’s contract is over for this season and Martin Guptill has replaced him. Shaun Marsh, Kane Richardson and Peter Handscomb are available for this game. They lost their last game and will look to bounce back strongly.

SIX vs REN Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League Big Bash League 2022-23 Match Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades Date 28th December 2022

Time 1:45 PM IST

SIX vs REN Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

It’s expected to be a good pitch to bat on but the bowlers will get something out of the deck as well. It was a dry pitch when Sydney played Hobart and it had something for the new ball bowlers in the last game. It will be interesting to see which type of deck it will be for this game. The average first innings score here is 151 runs and chasing sides have won 60% of the games played here.

Weather Report

It is expected to be a clear day with no rain interruptions.

Team News

Kane Richardson, Shaun Marsh and Peter Handscomb are available for the Melbourne Renegades.

Andre Russell has left and Marti Guptill has replaced him for the remainder of the tournament.

SIX vs REN Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Sydney Sixers: Josh Phillipe (wk), Kurtis Patterson, James Vince, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Dan Christian, Hayden Kerr, Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Steve O’Keefe, Izharullhaq Naveed

Melbourne Renegades: Nic Maddinson (c), Martin Guptill, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb (wk), Aaron Finch, Jonathan Wells, Will Sutherland, Akeal Hosein, Kane Richardson, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Tom Rogers

SIX vs REN Dream11 Prediction

Andre Russell’s absence is a big blow to the Renegades but they have their big names back in their squad and are looking good, atleast on paper. The Sixers, meanwhile, will be very confident coming into this game. It’s going to be an even contest but the Renegades are expected to win this game.

SIX vs REN Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Hayden Kerr: Hayden Kerr will be an excellent captaincy pick for this game. He will bowl 4 overs and is contributing with the bat as well. He has been very consistent in the last three games and will be a key player for the Sixers. Kerr picked up 2 wickets in the last game.

Akeal Hosein: Akeal Hosein will be the safest choice pick for your fantasy teams. He has been exceptional in his debut BBL season. He has picked wickets consistently and has scored runs as well on a couple of occasions. Akeal picked up 3 wickets in the last game.

Sean Abbott: Sean Abbott will be a good captaincy option. He has a great record at the SCG and will be an important bowler for the Sixers. Abbott can pick up a few wickets and is handy with the bat as well.

SIX vs REN Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Peter Handscomb: Peter Handscomb will be available for this game for the Renegades. He is a decent batter and will keep the wickets as well. Handscomb will bat at number 4 for the Renegades and he will be a top differential pick.

James Vince: James Vince looked in good touch in the last game. He scored 33 runs. He has been a consistent performer for the Sydney Sixers and will be an ideal differential pick.

Shaun Marsh: Shaun Marsh is back for the Renegades and will be an excellent differential pick. He is amongst the best batters in the BBL and will strengthen Melbourne’s struggling top order.

SIX vs REN Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Dan Christian: Dan Christian is not bowling and is batting too low. His fantasy value has decreased quite a lot and he is someone whom you can avoid in your fantasy teams.

SIX vs REN Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

SIX vs REN Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team