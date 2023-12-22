SIX vs STR Dream11 Prediction Today, BBL 2023/24 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Match 11 Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News​​​​

SIX vs STR Dream11 Prediction: Both teams have a good set of players and will fight hard. However, Sydney Sixers are a formidable side and will have the advantage of playing at home. Expect them to win the contest.

SIX vs STR Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Big Bash League 2023/24

Match

Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers

Date

22 December 2023

Time

1:45 PM IST

SIX vs STR Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Josh Philippe has 244 runs at an average of 30.50 and a strike rate of 134.06 in ten BBL innings against Adelaide Strikers. He also has a fifty against them.

Moises Henriques has 305 runs at an average of 27.72 and a strike rate of 121.03 in 13 BBL innings against Adelaide Strikers. He also has a fifty against them.

Jordan Silk has 301 runs at an average of 33.44 and a strike rate of 147.54 in 13 BBL innings against Adelaide Strikers. He also has two fifties against them.

Hayden Kerr has 119 runs at a strike rate of 172.46 in four BBL innings against Adelaide Strikers. He also has two wickets against them.

Ben Dwarshuis has 18 wickets at an average of 23.66 and a strike rate of 17.33 in 14 BBL innings against Adelaide Strikers.

Steve O’Keefe has 17 wickets at an average of 14.05 and a strike rate of 13.17 in 11 BBL innings against Adelaide Strikers.

Matthew Short has 178 runs at an average of 19.77 and a strike rate of 137.98 in ten BBL innings against Sydney Sixers. He also has one fifty against them.

D’Arcy Short has 444 runs at an average of 44.40 and a strike rate of 132.53 in 11 BBL innings against Sydney Sixers. He also has five fifties against them.

Chris Lynn has 363 runs at an average of 25.92 and a strike rate of 146.37 in 14 BBL innings against Sydney Sixers. He also has three fifties against them.

Cameron Boyce has 12 wickets at an average of 29.41 and a strike rate of 25 in 13 BBL innings against Sydney Sixers.

SIX vs STR Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score in Sydney has been 164, with the pacers snaring 72.51% of wickets here. There will also be some assistance for the spinners, especially in the middle overs. The teams winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 165 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 21°C, with partly cloudy, is forecast.

SIX vs STR Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe (wk), James Vince, Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Hayden Kerr, Jack Edwards, Ben Dwarshuis, Jackson Bird, Todd Murphy, Steve O’Keefe.

Adelaide Strikers: Matthew Short (c), D’Arcy Short, Chris Lynn, Jake Weatherald, Adam Hose, Jamie Overton, James Bazley, Harry Nielsen (wk), Wes Agar, David Payne, Cameron Boyce.

SIX vs STR Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

The SIX vs STR live streaming in India will be available on the Disney + Hotstar app as well as the website. Here is the complete list of BBL 2023-24 live-streaming platforms for all major locations:

Location Streaming Platform India Disney+ Hotstar Australia 7Plus, Kayo Sports, Foxtel United Kingdom Sky Go and Sky Sports Now New Zealand Sky Sports Now South Africa SuperSport App

SIX vs STR Live Score, Toss Update, and Ball-by-ball Commentary

SIX vs STR Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Moises Henriques: Moises Henriques is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. He has been a consistent batter for his team and has vast experience playing here. Henriques can also contribute with the ball if required.

Matthew Short: Matthew Short is the most popular captaincy option for this game. Short will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has also been really good. Another fine outing can not be ruled out.

D’Arcy Short: D’Arcy Short looked in tremendous touch in the previous game. He can also contribute to all the departments. His overall record against the Sydney Sixers is also decent.

SIX vs STR Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Hayden Kerr: Hayden Kerr might play tomorrow in place of Tom Curran. His selection % won’t be high, making him a nice differential pick. Kerr has previously done well against Adelaide Strikers and can contribute with both bat and ball.

Wes Agar: Wes Agar will bowl in the powerplay and death overs, and the track in Sydney will also offer a bit. He can scalp a few wickets, especially in the slog overs when the batters try to go after the bowlers. Agar can fetch match-winning points.

SIX vs STR Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Harry Nielsen: Harry Nielsen might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

SIX vs STR Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If SIX bat first:

Complete the team with Adam Hose, Wes Agar and Steve O’Keefe.

If STR bat first:

Complete the team with Chris Lynn, Daniel Hughes and James Bazley.

SIX vs STR Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If SIX bat first:

Complete the team with three among Adam Hose, Wes Agar, David Payne and Steve O’Keefe.

If STR bat first:

Complete the team with three among Jake Weatherald, Jordan Silk, Hayden Kerr and James Bazley.

SIX vs STR Dream11 Prediction

Both teams have a good set of players and will fight hard. However, Sydney Sixers are a formidable side and will have the advantage of playing at home. Expect them to win the contest.

