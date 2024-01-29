SJH vs DUB Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, ILT20 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 14 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

SJH vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Dubai Capitals are a strong unit and might win the contest.

SJH vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

International League T20 2024

Match

Sharjah Warriors vs Dubai Capitals

Date

29 January 2024

Time

8:00 PM IST

SJH vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Tom Kohler-Cadmore has 1109 runs at an average of 27.72 and a strike rate of 152.75 in 46 T20 innings since 2023. He also has eight fifties.

Daniel Sams has 719 runs at an average of 20.54 and a strike rate of 152.33 in 42 T20 innings since 2023. He also has 63 wickets at an average of 21.60 and a strike rate of 14.34 in 43 T20 innings in this timeframe.

Chris Woakes has 20 wickets at an average of 25.90 and a strike rate of 19.35 in 20 T20 innings since 2023.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz has 1122 runs at an average of 23.37 and a strike rate of 140.77 in 48 T20 innings since 2023. He also has six fifties and a century.

Sikandar Raza has 1250 runs at an average of 33.78 and a strike rate of 149.88 in 46 T20 innings since 2023. He also has 43 wickets at an average of 20.41 and a strike rate of 17 in 45 T20 innings in this timeframe.

Dushmantha Chameera has 12 wickets at an average of 25.66 and a strike rate of 20.50 in 11 T20 innings since 2023. He also has a four-wicket haul.

SJH vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score in Sharjah has been 145, with the pacers snaring 66.67% of wickets here. Expect a decent batting track, with some help for the speedsters early on and spinners in the middle overs. The teams winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 165 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 23°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

SJH vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Sharjah Warriors: Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Johnson Charles, Martin Guptill, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Joe Denly, Daniel Sams, Lewis Gregory, Basil Hameed, Chris Woakes, Maheesh Theekshana, Muhammad Jawadullah, Mark Watt.

Dubai Capitals: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), David Warner (c), Ben Dunk, Sam Billings, Rahul Chopra, Sikandar Raza, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Roelof van der Merwe, Akif Raja, Dushmantha Chameera, Kane Richardson.

SJH vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Daniel Sams: Daniel Sams is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Sams will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has also been decent. Expect him to make an impact again.

Jason Holder: Jason Holder will also contribute with both bat and ball. Holder’s recent form has been good, and his bowling will be effective in Sharjah. His batting can be handy.

Sikandar Raza: Sikandar Raza is the most popular captaincy option for this game. Raza will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has been top-notch. He will fetch ample points.

SJH vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Niroshan Dickwella: Niroshan Dickwella’s selection % of less than 6 as of now. Dickwella will open the innings and can utilise the field restrictions. His wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.

Kane Richardson: Kane Richardson has a selection % of less than 4 as of now. Richardson will bowl in different phases. Bowling in the death overs will increase his probability of taking wickets.

SJH vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Muhammad Jawadullah: Muhammad Jawadullah might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

SJH vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If SJH bat first:

Complete the team with three among Johnson Charles, Sam Billings, Dushmantha Chameera, and Lewis Gregory.

If DUB bat first:

Complete the team with three among Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Roelof van der Merwe, and Chris Woakes.

SJH vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If SJH bat first:

Complete the team with three among Niroshan Dickwella, Sam Billings, Dushmantha Chameera, and Maheesh Theekshana.

If DUB bat first:

Complete the team with three among Martin Guptill, Rovman Powell, Roelof van der Merwe, and Mark Watt.

SJH vs DUB Dream11 Prediction

Dubai Capitals are a strong unit and might win the contest.

