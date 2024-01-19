SJH vs GUL Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, ILT20 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 1 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

SJH vs GUL Dream11 Prediction: Sharjah Warriors look like a formidable team and might win the contest.

SJH vs GUL Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

International League T20 2024

Match

Sharjah Warriors vs Gulf Giants

Date

19 January 2024

Time

8:00 PM IST

SJH vs GUL Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Martin Guptill has 864 runs at an average of 32 and a strike rate of 132.11 in 31 T20 innings since 2023. He also has three fifties and two centuries.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore has 1019 runs at an average of 28.30 and a strike rate of 150.73 in 42 T20 innings since 2023. He also has seven fifties.

Junaid Siddiqui has 25 wickets at an average of 22.16 and a strike rate of 17.40 in 19 T20 innings since 2023.

James Vince has 1416 runs at an average of 42.90 and a strike rate of 148.82 in 41 T20 innings since 2023. He also has 12 fifties and a century.

Shimron Hetmyer has 631 runs at an average of 27.43 and a strike rate of 139.91 in 29 T20 innings since 2023. He also has three fifties.

Chris Jordan has 39 wickets at an average of 31.12 and a strike rate of 21.15 in 41 T20 innings since 2023. He also has a four-wicket haul.

Jamie Overton has 19 wickets at an average of 20.57 and a strike rate of 15.31 in 16 T20 innings since 2023.

SJH vs GUL Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score in Sharjah has been 137, with the pacers snaring 68.91% of wickets here. Expect a decent batting track, with some help for the speedsters. The teams winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 155 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 23°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

SJH vs GUL Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Sharjah Warriors: Martin Guptill, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (c), Johnson Charles (wk), Joe Denly, Mark Deyal, Lewis Gregory, Daniel Sams, Chris Woakes, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah, Mark Watt.

Gulf Giants: James Vince (c), Jordan Cox, Gerhard Erasmus, Jamie Smith (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Carlos Brathwaite, Chris Jordan, Aayan Afzal Khan, Jamie Overton, Dominic Drakes, Sanchit Sharma.

SJH vs GUL Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Tom Kohler-Cadmore: Tom Kohler-Cadmore is a quality player. He will bat in the top order and can cause serious damage. Tom can fetch match-winning points in this game.

Daniel Sams: Daniel Sams will contribute with both bat and ball. Sams has done well recently and will be effective in Sharjah. Expect him to generate ample points.

Carlos Brathwaite: Carlos Brathwaite will also contribute with both bat and ball. His bowling has improved and will be handy in Sharjah.

SJH vs GUL Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Lewis Gregory: Lewis Gregory has a selection % of less than 12 as of now. Gregory will contribute with both bat and ball. His bowling will be effective, and Gregory can take a few wickets.

Jordan Cox: Jordan Cox has a selection % of less than 29 as of now. He might open the innings. He can utilise the field restrictions and score crucial runs.

SJH vs GUL Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Aayan Afzal Khan: Aayan Afzal Khan might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

SJH vs GUL Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If SJH bat first:

Complete the team with three among Johnson Charles, James Vince, Shimron Hetmyer and Junaid Siddique.

If GUL bat first:

Complete the team with three among Joe Denly, Jamie Smith, Lewis Gregory and Dominic Drakes.

SJH vs GUL Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If SJH bat first:

Complete the team with three among Martin Guptill, Jordan Cox, Junaid Siddique and Sanchit Sharma.

If GUL bat first:

Complete the team with three among Joe Denly, Gerhard Erasmus, Lewis Gregory and Dominic Drakes.

SJH vs GUL Dream11 Prediction:

Sharjah Warriors look like a formidable team as their batting and bowling attacks are well balanced. They might win the contest.

