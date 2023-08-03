SOB-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Prediction, The Hundred 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, The Hundred Women's Competition

SOB-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Prediction: Southern Brave Women started their campaign with a win. They will be starting this match as favorites considering their current form and the team on paper.

SOB-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League

The Hundred Women 2023

Match

Southern Brave Women vs Welsh Fire Women

Date

4th August 2023

Time

7:30 PM IST

SOB-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

This will be the first game of the tournament at the Ageas Bowl.

First game of the tournament at this venue generally happens to be a high scoring one.

However, the couple of domestic T20s that took place at this venue this season were low-scoring.

Southern Brave won their first match of the season against Trent batting first.

Sophia Dunkley loves to bat at the Ageas Bowl as she has an average of 60 across 8 matches in all tournaments.

Lauren Bell is one of the best bowlers in the shorter formats of the game at the Ageas Bowl. It is advisable to pick her if announced in the playing XI.

Bell has the most wickets (4) in fixtures between these two sides.

Hayley Matthews also has 4 wickets in total in matches between SOB-W and WEF-W.

Smriti Mandhana had two half centuries in three innings against Welsh Fire. She made 78 when these two sides met at Ageas Bowl last time.

Mandhana scored a match winning half century in SOB-W first game this season.

Anya Shrubsole took 3 wickets last time she played against Welsh Fire.

Georgia Adams is one of top all-round options.

Mary Taylor took 3 wickets in SOB-W first game against Trent.

Pick mostly spinners only at least in one of your XIs.

Pick more batters from the team batting second in one of your XIs.

SOB-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The surface at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton is a balanced one for this format. Spinners get good assistance from the surface while batters can score briskly once they are settled. This is going to be the first match at this venue this season. Therefore, bowling first after winning the toss should be the ideal option. The first innings score is expected to be around 140.



Weather Report

There is a good chance of rain during the later half of the day. However, it's unlikely the game will be interrupted.

Team News

There is no major news reported from both sides.

SOB-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Southern Brave Women: Smriti Mandhana, Danni Wyatt, Maia Bouchier, Freya Kemp, Chloe Tryon, Georgia Adams, Maitlan Brown, Rhianna Southby (wk), Kalea Moore, Anya Shrubsole (c), Mary Taylor

Welsh Fire Women: Tammy Beaumont (c), Hayley Matthews, Sophia Dunkley, Sarah Bryce (wk), Georgia Elwiss, Alex Griffiths, Laura Harris, Alex Hartley, Freya Davies, Shabmim Ismail, Claire Nicholas

SOB-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Smriti Mandhana: Smriti Mandhana is undoubtedly one of the best batters in the world. The southpaw is in great form as she is coming into this match on the back of a brilliant half century against Trent Rockets. It is advisable to keep Mandhana as one of top captaincy picks for this game.

Hayley Matthews: Hayley Matthews will be another safe captaincy choice ahead of this game. Her all-round abilities make her different from the crowd. Moreover, the conditions in Southampton will suit Matthews to the fullest which can make a big difference to your points tally.

Sophia Dunkley: Sophia Dunkley knows Southern Brave like nobody else in this lineup. The English international will go up against her former team for the first time in this match. As a top order batter, Dunkley is one of the names to look forward to.

SOB-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Claire Nicholas: Claire Nicholas can be a great differential pick for this match. The conditions at the Ageas Bowl is generally something which Nicholas will like on the basis of her strength. She has been selected by hardly any XI as of writing this.

Freya Kemp: Freya Kemp is selected by only 2% of the teams as of writing this. Her all-round abilities can make a huge difference to your points tally. It is advisable to keep her as one of the differential picks for this game.

SOB-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Maitlan Brown: The Australian all-rounder can be a huge match winner on her day but her batting position is not convincing. In addition, she had a bad day with the ball during her debut for SOB-W. Therefore, she will be a risky player to have in your XIs ahead of this game.

SOB-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If SOB-W bat first

Complete team with three of Taylor, Bouchier, Nicholas, Kemp

If WEF-W bat first

Complete team with three of Hartley, Beaumont, Nicholas, Ismail

SOB-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If SOB-W bat first

Complete team with three of Adams, Tryon, Windsor, Beaumont

If WEF-W bat first

Complete team with three of Ismail, Nicholas, Hartley, Kemp

SOB-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Prediction:

