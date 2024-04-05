SRH vs CSK: Key Matchups, Venue and Player Stats, Recent Form and Detailed Guide for Match 18 of IPL 2024
SRH vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Match Information
Tournament
Match
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings
Date
5 April 2024
Time
7:30 PM IST
SRH vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers
-
Mayank Agarwal has 262 runs at an average of 15.41 and a strike rate of 119.63 in 17 IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings.
-
Mayank Yadav has 247 runs at an average of 20.58 and a strike rate of 116.50 in 12 IPL innings in Hyderabad.
-
Mayank Agarwal vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 46 runs, 37 balls, 15.33 average, 124.32 SR & 3 dismissals. Ravindra Jadeja has dismissed him twice in 12 balls.
-
Mayank Agarwal vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 35 runs, 27 balls, 17.50 average, 129.62 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Mayank Agarwal’s last five scores: 16, 11, 32, 8 & 59.
-
Travis Head has 92 runs at an average of 46 and a strike rate of 200 in two IPL innings in Hyderabad. He also has a fifty here.
-
Travis Head vs left-arm orthodox since 2023: 42 runs, 30 balls, 10.50 average, 140 SR & 4 dismissals.
-
Travis Head vs left-arm pace since 2023: 107 runs, 48 balls, 35.66 average, 222.91 SR & 3 dismissals.
-
Travis Head’s last five scores: 19, 62, 33, 45 & 24.
-
Abhishek Sharma has 199 runs at an average of 33.16 and a strike rate of 141.13 in six IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings. He also has a fifty against them.
-
Abhishek Sharma has 103 runs at an average of 12.87 and a strike rate of 151.47 in nine IPL innings in Hyderabad. He also has a fifty here.
-
Abhishek Sharma vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 12 runs, 12 balls, 6 average, 100 SR & 2 dismissals. Ravindra Jadeja has dismissed him once in 27 balls.
-
Abhishek Sharma vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 37 runs, 26 balls, 18.50 average, 142.30 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Abhishek Sharma’s last five scores read: 29, 63, 32, 0 & 77.
-
Aiden Markram has 42 runs at an average of 14 and a strike rate of 140 in three IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings. He also has a solitary wicket in three IPL innings against them.
-
Aiden Markram has 191 runs at an average of 38.20 and a strike rate of 126.49 in seven IPL innings in Hyderabad. He also has a solitary wicket in two IPL innings here.
-
Aiden Markram vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 19 runs, 27 balls, 4.75 average, 70.37 SR & 4 dismissals. Ravindra Jadeja has dismissed him once in 14 balls.
-
Aiden Markram vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 104 runs, 65 balls, 34.66 average, 160 SR & 3 dismissals.
-
Aiden Markram’s last five scores: 17, 42*, 18, 25 & 13.
-
Heinrich Klaasen has 24 runs at a strike rate of 104.34 in two IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings.
-
Heinrich Klaasen has 334 runs at an average of 66.80 and a strike rate of 197.63 in six IPL innings in Hyderabad. He also has one fifty and a century here.
-
Heinrich Klaasen vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 156 runs, 74 balls, 52 average, 210.81 SR & 3 dismissals.
-
Heinrich Klaasen vs off-spinners in 2024: 15 runs, 14 balls, 7.50 average, 107.14 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Heinrich Klaasen’s last five scores: 24, 80, 63, 9 & 0.
-
Shahbaz Ahmed has 54 runs at an average of 18 and a strike rate of 138.46 in three IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings. He also has a solitary wicket in two IPL innings against them.
-
Shahbaz Ahmed 2 wickets in two IPL innings in Hyderabad.
-
Shahbaz Ahmed’s last five figures: 1/20, 1/39, 0/14, 1/30 & 0/14.
-
Abdul Samad has 26 runs at a strike rate of 130 in two IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings.
-
Abdul Samad has 99 runs at an average of 49.50 and a strike rate of 113.79 in four IPL innings in Hyderabad.
-
Abdul Samad’s last five scores: 29, 15, 4, 38* & 1.
-
Washington Sundar has 4 wickets at an average of 26.75 and a strike rate of 25 in six IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings.
-
Washington Sundar has 3 wickets at an average of 43.66 and a strike rate of 38 in six IPL innings in Hyderabad.
-
Washington Sundar vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 2 wickets, 48 average, 29.50 SR & 9.76 economy rate. Washington Sundar vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 1 wicket, 77 average, 65 SR & 7.10 economy rate.
-
Washington Sundar’s last five figures: 0/27, 3/18, 0/23, 0/27 & 0/26.
-
Pat Cummins has 4 wickets at an average of 55.50 and a strike rate of 36 in six IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings.
-
Pat Cummins has 2 wickets in two IPL innings in Hyderabad.
-
Pat Cummins’ last five figures: 1/28, 2/35, 1/32, 1/19 & 1/43.
-
Bhuvneshwar Kumar has 11 wickets at an average of 40.63 and a strike rate of 36.18 in 18 IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings.
-
Bhuvneshwar Kumar has 42 wickets at an average of 31.69 and a strike rate of 23.88 in 44 IPL innings in Hyderabad. He also has a five-wicket haul here.
-
Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 11 wickets, 29.09 average, 19.36 SR & 9.01 economy rate. Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 5 wickets, 47.20 average, 33 SR & 8.58 economy rate.
-
Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s last five figures: 0/27, 0/53, 0/51, 2/22 & 3/21.
-
Mayank Markande has 5 wickets at an average of 20.40 and a strike rate of 16.80 in four IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings.
-
Mayank Markande has 10 wickets at an average of 22.70 and a strike rate of 16.20 in seven IPL innings in Hyderabad. He also has two four-wicket hauls here.
-
Mayank Markande vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 12 wickets, 18.91 average, 13.50 SR & 8.40 economy rate. Mayank Markande vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 3 wickets, 65.66 average, 44 SR & 8.95 economy rate.
-
Mayank Markande’s last five figures: 1/33, 0/52, 2/39, 1/29 & 1/27.
-
Jaydev Unadkat has 7 wickets at an average of 55.42 and a strike rate of 32.28 in 11 IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings.
-
Jaydev Unadkat has 13 wickets at an average of 13.38 and a strike rate of 10.15 in six IPL innings in Hyderabad. He also has a five-wicket haul here.
-
Jaydev Unadkat’s last five figures: 0/33, 2/47, 0/20, 2/35 & 4/6.
Chennai Super Kings:
-
Ruturaj Gaikwad has 270 runs at an average of 54 and a strike rate of 148.35 in five IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He also has two fifties against them.
-
Ruturaj Gaikwad vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 105 runs, 70 balls, 21 average, 150 SR & 5 dismissals.
-
Ruturaj Gaikwad vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 133 runs, 100 balls, 33.25 average, 133 SR & 4 dismissals.
-
Ruturaj Gaikwad’s last five scores: 1, 46, 15, 10 & 32.
-
Rachin Ravindra’s last five scores: 2, 46, 37, 68 & 2.
-
Ajinkya Rahane has 434 runs at an average of 25.52 and a strike rate of 106.11 in 18 IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He also has four fifties against them.
-
Ajinkya Rahane has 167 runs at an average of 23.85 and a strike rate of 106.36 in seven IPL innings in Hyderabad. He also has a fifty here.
-
Ajinkya Rahane vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 107 runs, 71 balls, 21.40 average, 150.70 SR & 5 dismissals. Mayank Markande has dismissed him once in five balls.
-
Ajinkya Rahane vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 26 runs, 21 balls, 8.66 average, 123.80 SR & 3 dismissals. Washington Sundar has dismissed him once in 22 balls.
-
Ajinkya Rahane vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar in T20s: 90 runs, 103 balls, 15 average, 87.37 SR & 6 dismissals.
-
Ajinkya Rahane vs Jaydev Unadkat in T20s: 19 runs, 23 balls, 9.50 average, 82.60 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Ajinkya Rahane’s last five scores: 45, 12, 27, 13 & 24.
-
Shivam Dube has 23 runs at a strike rate of 69.69 in four IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
-
Shivam Dube scored 5 runs in his only IPL innings in Hyderabad.
-
Shivam Dube vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 58 runs, 33 balls, 11.60 average, 175.75 SR & 5 dismissals.
-
Shivam Dube’s last five scores: 18, 51, 34*, 1 & 63*.
-
Daryl Mitchell vs left-arm orthodox since 2023: 133 runs, 101 balls, 26.60 average, 131.68 SR & 5 dismissals.
-
Daryl Mitchell’s last five scores: 34, 24*, 22, 72* & 8.
-
Ravindra Jadeja has 225 runs at an average of 28.12 and a strike rate of 125 in 16 IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He also has 8 wickets against them.
-
Ravindra Jadeja has 62 runs at a strike rate of 105.08 in six IPL innings in Hyderabad.
-
Ravindra Jadeja vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 13 wickets, 18.61 average, 16.76 SR & 6.66 economy rate. Ravindra Jadeja vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 8 wickets, 33.50 average, 23 SR & 8.73 economy rate.
-
Ravindra Jadeja’s last five figures: 1/43, 0/15, 0/21, 2/25 & 0/28.
-
MS Dhoni has 488 runs at an average of 48.80 and a strike rate of 145.23 in 18 IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He also has four fifties against them.
-
MS Dhoni has 134 runs at an average of 19.14 and a strike rate of 131.37 in eight IPL innings in Hyderabad.
-
MS Dhoni’s last five scores: 37, 0, 1, 5* & 2*.
-
Deepak Chahar has 9 wickets at an average of 28.88 and a strike rate of 25.33 in ten IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
-
Deepak Chahar has 7 wickets at an average of 10.28 and a strike rate of 9.42 in three IPL innings in Hyderabad.
-
Deepak Chahar vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 11 wickets, 22.81 average, 15.72 SR & 8.70 economy rate. Deepak Chahar vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 5 wickets, 30.60 average, 20.60 SR & 8.91 economy rate.
-
Deepak Chahar’s last five figures: 0/42, 2/28, 1/37, 2/44 & 2/14.
-
Tushar Deshpande vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 16 wickets, 26.37 average, 16.06 SR & 9.85 economy rate. Tushar Deshpande vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 7 wickets, 33.42 average, 22.28 SR & 9 economy rate.
-
Tushar Deshpande’s last five figures: 0/24, 2/21, 0/47, 1/19 & 4/13.
-
Matheesha Pathirana took a solitary wicket in his only IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
-
Matheesha Pathirana vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 13 wickets, 18.53 average, 14 SR & 7.94 economy rate. Matheesha Pathirana vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 10 wickets, 19 average, 14.50 SR & 7.86 economy rate.
-
Matheesha Pathirana’s last five figures: 3/31, 1/29, 2/28, 1/56 & 2/42.
-
Maheesh Theekshana has a solitary wicket in three IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
-
Maheesh Theekshana vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 7 wickets, 38.14 average, 26.71 SR & 8.56 economy rate. Maheesh Theekshana vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 4 wickets, 40.25 average, 32.75 SR & 7.37 economy rate.
-
Maheesh Theekshana’s last five figures: 0/36, 1/35, 0/35, 1/32 & 1/30.
SRH vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report
The average first-innings score in Hyderabad has been 187, with pacers snaring 62.50% of wickets here. Expect another flat surface, with the ball coming nicely on the willow. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 190 being a fighting one.
Weather Report
A temperature of around 34°C, with partly cloudy, is forecast.
SRH vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mayank Agarwal, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Washington Sundar, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande (IMP).
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana (IMP).
SRH vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks
Travis Head: Travis Head will enjoy batting in Hyderabad. Head has looked in superb touch this season and done well in Hyderabad. He will look to extend his good work.
Heinrich Klaasen: Heinrich Klaasen is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Klaasen will bat in the middle order and has been in the form of his life. His wicketkeeping can also fetch a few points.
Ruturaj Gaikwad: Ruturaj Gaikwad is another popular captaincy option for this game. Gaikwad will open the innings and enjoy playing in Hyderabad. He can play a big knock.
SRH vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks
Jaydev Unadkat: Jaydev Unadkat has been selected by less than 5% of users as of now. Unadkat has bowled well this season and has a fine record in Hyderabad. He can snare a few wickets and fetch match-winning points.
Deepak Chahar: Deepak Chahar’s selection % currently stands at 19.34. Chahar will bowl in different phases and has done well at this venue previously. He might dismiss a few batters.
SRH vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid
Sameer Rizvi: Sameer Rizvi might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.
SRH vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team
If SRH bat first:
Complete the team with three among Travis Head, Shivam Dube, Abdul Samad, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Tushar Deshpande, and Mayank Markande.
If CHE bat first:
Complete the team with three among Abhishek Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Shahbaz Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana, and Pat Cummins.
SRH vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team
If SRH bat first:
Complete the team with three among Mayank Agarwal, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Mayank Markande.
If CHE bat first:
Complete the team with three among Abhishek Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Jaydev Unadkat, Deepak Chahar, and Maheesh Theekshana.
SRH vs CHE Dream11 Prediction
It will be an intriguing contest. Both teams lost their previous game. While Sunrisers Hyderabad will have a home advantage, Chennai Super Kings have match-winners for every condition. CSK also have a more well-rounded team and should win the contest.
