SRH vs CSK: Key Matchups, Venue and Player Stats, Recent Form and Detailed Guide for Match 18 of IPL 2024

Tournament

Indian Premier League 2024

Match

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings

Date

5 April 2024

Time

7:30 PM IST

Mayank Agarwal has 262 runs at an average of 15.41 and a strike rate of 119.63 in 17 IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings.

Mayank Yadav has 247 runs at an average of 20.58 and a strike rate of 116.50 in 12 IPL innings in Hyderabad.

Mayank Agarwal vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 46 runs, 37 balls, 15.33 average, 124.32 SR & 3 dismissals. Ravindra Jadeja has dismissed him twice in 12 balls.

Mayank Agarwal vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 35 runs, 27 balls, 17.50 average, 129.62 SR & 2 dismissals.

Mayank Agarwal’s last five scores: 16, 11, 32, 8 & 59.

Travis Head has 92 runs at an average of 46 and a strike rate of 200 in two IPL innings in Hyderabad. He also has a fifty here.

Travis Head vs left-arm orthodox since 2023: 42 runs, 30 balls, 10.50 average, 140 SR & 4 dismissals.

Travis Head vs left-arm pace since 2023: 107 runs, 48 balls, 35.66 average, 222.91 SR & 3 dismissals.

Travis Head’s last five scores: 19, 62, 33, 45 & 24.

Abhishek Sharma has 199 runs at an average of 33.16 and a strike rate of 141.13 in six IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings. He also has a fifty against them.

Abhishek Sharma has 103 runs at an average of 12.87 and a strike rate of 151.47 in nine IPL innings in Hyderabad. He also has a fifty here.

Abhishek Sharma vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 12 runs, 12 balls, 6 average, 100 SR & 2 dismissals. Ravindra Jadeja has dismissed him once in 27 balls.

Abhishek Sharma vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 37 runs, 26 balls, 18.50 average, 142.30 SR & 2 dismissals.

Abhishek Sharma’s last five scores read: 29, 63, 32, 0 & 77.

Aiden Markram has 42 runs at an average of 14 and a strike rate of 140 in three IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings. He also has a solitary wicket in three IPL innings against them.

Aiden Markram has 191 runs at an average of 38.20 and a strike rate of 126.49 in seven IPL innings in Hyderabad. He also has a solitary wicket in two IPL innings here.

Aiden Markram vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 19 runs, 27 balls, 4.75 average, 70.37 SR & 4 dismissals. Ravindra Jadeja has dismissed him once in 14 balls.

Aiden Markram vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 104 runs, 65 balls, 34.66 average, 160 SR & 3 dismissals.

Aiden Markram’s last five scores: 17, 42*, 18, 25 & 13.

Heinrich Klaasen has 24 runs at a strike rate of 104.34 in two IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings.

Heinrich Klaasen has 334 runs at an average of 66.80 and a strike rate of 197.63 in six IPL innings in Hyderabad. He also has one fifty and a century here.

Heinrich Klaasen vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 156 runs, 74 balls, 52 average, 210.81 SR & 3 dismissals.

Heinrich Klaasen vs off-spinners in 2024: 15 runs, 14 balls, 7.50 average, 107.14 SR & 2 dismissals.

Heinrich Klaasen’s last five scores: 24, 80, 63, 9 & 0.

Shahbaz Ahmed has 54 runs at an average of 18 and a strike rate of 138.46 in three IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings. He also has a solitary wicket in two IPL innings against them.

Shahbaz Ahmed 2 wickets in two IPL innings in Hyderabad.

Shahbaz Ahmed’s last five figures: 1/20, 1/39, 0/14, 1/30 & 0/14.

Abdul Samad has 26 runs at a strike rate of 130 in two IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings.

Abdul Samad has 99 runs at an average of 49.50 and a strike rate of 113.79 in four IPL innings in Hyderabad.

Abdul Samad’s last five scores: 29, 15, 4, 38* & 1.

Washington Sundar has 4 wickets at an average of 26.75 and a strike rate of 25 in six IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings.

Washington Sundar has 3 wickets at an average of 43.66 and a strike rate of 38 in six IPL innings in Hyderabad.

Washington Sundar vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 2 wickets, 48 average, 29.50 SR & 9.76 economy rate. Washington Sundar vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 1 wicket, 77 average, 65 SR & 7.10 economy rate.

Washington Sundar’s last five figures: 0/27, 3/18, 0/23, 0/27 & 0/26.

Pat Cummins has 4 wickets at an average of 55.50 and a strike rate of 36 in six IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings.

Pat Cummins has 2 wickets in two IPL innings in Hyderabad.

Pat Cummins’ last five figures: 1/28, 2/35, 1/32, 1/19 & 1/43.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has 11 wickets at an average of 40.63 and a strike rate of 36.18 in 18 IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has 42 wickets at an average of 31.69 and a strike rate of 23.88 in 44 IPL innings in Hyderabad. He also has a five-wicket haul here.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 11 wickets, 29.09 average, 19.36 SR & 9.01 economy rate. Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 5 wickets, 47.20 average, 33 SR & 8.58 economy rate.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s last five figures: 0/27, 0/53, 0/51, 2/22 & 3/21.

Mayank Markande has 5 wickets at an average of 20.40 and a strike rate of 16.80 in four IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings.

Mayank Markande has 10 wickets at an average of 22.70 and a strike rate of 16.20 in seven IPL innings in Hyderabad. He also has two four-wicket hauls here.

Mayank Markande vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 12 wickets, 18.91 average, 13.50 SR & 8.40 economy rate. Mayank Markande vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 3 wickets, 65.66 average, 44 SR & 8.95 economy rate.

Mayank Markande’s last five figures: 1/33, 0/52, 2/39, 1/29 & 1/27.

Jaydev Unadkat has 7 wickets at an average of 55.42 and a strike rate of 32.28 in 11 IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings.

Jaydev Unadkat has 13 wickets at an average of 13.38 and a strike rate of 10.15 in six IPL innings in Hyderabad. He also has a five-wicket haul here.