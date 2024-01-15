STA vs HUR Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, BBL 2023/24 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 38 Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

STA vs HUR Dream11 Prediction: Melbourne Stars are a strong side and will be playing at home. Expect them to win the contest.

STA vs HUR Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Big Bash League 2023/24

Match

Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes

Date

15 January 2024

Time

1:45 PM IST

STA vs HUR Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Ben McDermott has 414 runs at an average of 38 and a strike rate of 133 in 12 BBL innings against Melbourne Stars. He also has four fifties against them.

Tim David has 86 runs at an average of 14 and a strike rate of 134 in eight BBL innings against Melbourne Stars.

Nathan Ellis has 9 wickets at an average of 17.3 and an economy of 6.2 in seven BBL innings against Melbourne Stars.

Glenn Maxwell has 534 runs at an average of 59 and a strike rate of 180 in 13 BBL innings against Hobart Hurricanes. He also has three fifties and a century against them.

Marcus Stoinis has 371 runs at an average of 53 and a strike rate of 145 in 12 BBL innings against Hobart Hurricanes. He also has 2 wickets at an average of 37 and an economy of 9.3 in six BBL innings against them.

Hilton Cartwright has 236 runs at an average of 26 and a strike rate of 115 in 10 BBL innings against Hobart Hurricanes.

Mark Steketee has 16 wickets at an average of 24 and an economy of 9.4 in 11 BBL innings against Hobart Hurricanes.

STA vs HUR Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The MCG offers a batting pitch, in which the team batting first has won 11 matches and the team bowling first has won 15 matches. The average score on this pitch is 141. Winning the toss and batting first would be the right decision.

Weather Report

Temperature will hover around 23.95 °C. Light rain is forecasted which may affect playing conditions.

STA vs HUR Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Melbourne Stars: Thomas Rogers, Dan Lawrence, Beau Webster, Glenn Maxwell (C), Marcus Stoinis, Hilton Cartwright, Imad Wasim, Peter Handscomb (WK), Nathan Coulter Nile, Mark Steketee, Scott Boland

Hobart Hurricanes: Matthew Wade (WK), Ben McDermott, Macalister White, Caleb Jewell, Corey Anderson, Tim David, Nikhil Chaudhary, Chris Jordan, Nathan Ellis (C), Patrick Dooley, Riley Meredith

STA vs HUR Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

The STA vs HUR live streaming in India will be available on the Disney + Hotstar app as well as the website. Here is the complete list of BBL 2023-24 live-streaming platforms for all major location:

Location Streaming Platform India Disney+ Hotstar Australia 7Plus, Kayo Sports, Foxtel United Kingdom Sky Go and Sky Sports Now New Zealand Sky Sports Now South Africa SuperSport App

STA vs HUR Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Ben McDermott: Ben McDermott has been in fine form and has a good record against Melbourne Stars. He will look to extend his good run at a venue where he has played a lot of cricket. McDermott’s wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.

Ben McDermott has been in fine form and has a good record against Melbourne Stars. He will look to extend his good run at a venue where he has played a lot of cricket. McDermott’s wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points. Marcus Stoinis: Marcus Stoinis is another popular captaincy option for this game. He has a fabulous record against the Hurricanes and has done well recently. Stoinis also has vast experience playing at the MCG.

Glenn Maxwell: Glenn Maxwell is the most popular captaincy option for this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has also been good. Another fine outing is well on the cards.

STA vs HUR Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Mark Steketee: Mark Steketee has a selection % of less than 1 as of now. Steketee has done well against the Hurricanes in the past and will get some assistance from the Melbourne track. Expect him to snare a few wickets.

Caleb Jewell: Caleb Jewell has a selection % of less than 20 as of now. Jewell is a terrific batter and has done well against Hobart Hurricanes in the past. Expect him to make a useful contribution.

STA vs HUR Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Joel Paris: Joel Paris might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

STA vs HUR Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If STA bat first:

Complete the team with three among Dan Lawrence, Beau Webster, Nikhil Chaudhary and Nathan Ellis.

If HUR bat first:

Complete the team with three among Caleb Jewell, Tim David, Paddy Dooley and Usama Mir.

STA vs HUR Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If STA bat first:

Complete the team with Peter Handscomb, Hilton Cartwright, Chris Jordan and Riley Meredith.

If HUR bat first:

Complete the team with Thomas Rogers, Corey Anderson, Glenn Maxwell and Riley Meredith.

STA vs HUR Dream11 Prediction

Melbourne Stars are a strong side and will be playing at home. Expect them to win the contest.