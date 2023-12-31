STR vs STA Dream11 Prediction Today, BBL 2023/24 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Match 20 Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News​​​​

STR vs STA Dream11 Prediction: Adelaide Strikers are a formidable unit and will play at home. Expect them to win the contest.

STR vs STA Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Big Bash League 2023/24

Match

Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars

Date

31 December 2023

Time

1:45 PM IST

STR vs STA Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

D’Arcy Short has 285 runs at an average of 25.90 and a strike rate of 130.13 in 13 BBL innings against Melbourne Stars. He also has 5 wickets against them.

Chris Lynn has 431 runs at an average of 33.15 and a strike rate of 145.60 in 15 BBL innings against Melbourne Stars. He also has three fifties against them.

Adam Hose has 77 runs at a strike rate of 116.66 in two BBL innings against Melbourne Stars. He also has a fifty against them.

James Bazley has 5 wickets at an average of 24.80 and a strike rate of 16.60 in four BBL innings against Melbourne Stars.

Sam Harper has 224 runs at an average of 22.40 and a strike rate of 118.51 in ten BBL innings against Adelaide Strikers. He also has a fifty against them.

Beau Webster has 220 runs at an average of 44 and a strike rate of 117.02 in eight BBL innings against Adelaide Strikers. He also has a fifty against them.

Glenn Maxwell has 285 runs at an average of 28.50 and a strike rate of 154.05 in 11 BBL innings against Adelaide Strikers. He also has 5 wickets against them.

Marcus Stoinis has 316 runs at an average of 31.60 and a strike rate of 122.48 in ten BBL innings against Adelaide Strikers. He also has 4 wickets against them.

Hilton Cartwright has 183 runs at an average of 26.14 and a strike rate of 124.48 in 11 BBL innings against Adelaide Strikers.

Imad Wasim has 3 wickets at an average of 13.66 and a strike rate of 14 in two BBL innings against Adelaide Strikers.

STR vs STA Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score in Adelaide has been 168, with the pacers snaring 64.38% of the wickets here. There will also be some help for the spinners in the middle overs. The teams batting first will look to field first, with a total of around 170 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 24°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

STR vs STA Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Adelaide Strikers: Matthew Short (c), D’Arcy Short, Chris Lynn, Jake Weatherald, Adam Hose, Jamie Overton, James Bazley, Harry Nielsen (wk), Wes Agar, David Payne, Cameron Boyce.

Melbourne Stars: Sam Harper (wk), Thomas Rogers, Beau Webster, Glenn Maxwell (c), Marcus Stoinis, Hilton Cartwright, Imad Wasim, Jonathan Merlo, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Joel Paris.

STR vs STA Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

The STR vs STA live streaming in India will be available on the Disney + Hotstar app as well as the website. Here is the complete list of BBL 2023-24 live-streaming platforms for all major locations:

Location Streaming Platform India Disney+ Hotstar Australia 7Plus, Kayo Sports, Foxtel United Kingdom Sky Go and Sky Sports Now New Zealand Sky Sports Now South Africa SuperSport App

STR vs STA Live Score, Toss Update, and Ball-by-ball Commentary

STR vs STA Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Matthew Short: Matthew Short is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Short will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has also been good. Expect him to make an impact again.

Glenn Maxwell: Glenn Maxwell is the most popular captaincy option for this game. He has been in terrific form this season and will contribute with both bat and ball. Expect him to fetch ample points again.

Marcus Stoinis: Marcus Stoinis will also contribute with both bat and ball. Stoinis has done well against Adelaide Strikers previously and can perform again. Another fine outing can not be ruled out.

STR vs STA Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Adam Hose: Adam Hose has a selection % of less than 14 as of now. Hose is a terrific batter and can chip in with crucial runs even if he gets fewer balls to face. He can be tried in a few teams.

Imad Wasim: Imad Wasim has been selected by less than 17% of people as of now. Wasim will contribute with both bat and ball, and the track might also assist him a bit. He can fetch match-winning points in this game.

STR vs STA Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Jonathan Merlo: Jonathan Merlo might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

STR vs STA Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If STR bat first:

Complete the team with three of Chris Lynn, Hilton Cartwright, James Bazley and Wes Agar.

If STA bat first:

Complete the team with three of Beau Webster, Imad Wasim, David Payne and Usama Mir.

STR vs STA Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If STR bat first:

Complete the team with three of Jake Weatherald Hilton Cartwright, Wes Agar and Haris Rauf.

If STA bat first:

Complete the team with three of Thomas Rogers, Imad Wasim, David Payne and Usama Mir.

STR vs STA Dream11 Prediction

Adelaide Strikers are a formidable unit and will play at home. Expect them to win the contest.

