STR vs THU Dream11 Prediction Today, BBL 2023/24 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Match 8 Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News​​​​

STR vs THU Dream11 Prediction: Both teams are evenly matched and will form a good contest. However, Adelaide Strikers will have the advantage of playing at home and might win the game.

STR vs THU Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Big Bash League 2023/24

Match

Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder

Date

19 December 2023

Time

1:45 PM IST

STR vs THU Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Matthew Short has 204 runs at an average of 18.54 and a strike rate of 124.39 in 11 BBL innings against Sydney Thunder. He also has two wickets against them.

Chris Lynn has 653 runs at an average of 43.53 and a strike rate of 164.89 in 18 BBL innings against Sydney Thunder. He also has six fifties against them.

D’Arcy Short has 274 runs at an average of 22.83 and a strike rate of 137 in 12 BBL innings against Sydney Thunder. He also has 12 wickets at 14.50 balls apiece in 11 BBL innings against them.

Jake Weatherald has 319 runs at an average of 26.58 and a strike rate of 131.81 in 13 BBL innings against Sydney Thunder. He also has two fifties against them.

Cameron Boyce has 19 wickets at an average of 13.94 and a strike rate of 11.89 in 11 BBL innings against Sydney Thunder. He also has a five-wicket haul against them.

Henry Thornton has 8 wickets at an average of 7 and a strike rate of 6.62 in three BBL innings against Sydney Thunder. He also has a five-wicket haul against them.

Wes Agar has 8 wickets at 16.50 balls apiece in eight BBL innings against Sydney Thunder. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

Alex Hales has 253 runs at an average of 36.14 and a strike rate of 138.25 in nine BBL innings against Adelaide Strikers. He also has three fifties against them.

Matthew Gilkes has 109 runs at an average of 27.25 and a strike rate of 143.42 in five BBL innings against Adelaide Strikers. He also has a fifty against them.

Alex Ross has 205 runs at an average of 29.28 and a strike rate of 133.98 in nine BBL innings against Adelaide Strikers. He also has two fifties against them.

Daniel Sams has 17 wickets at an average of 17.82 and a strike rate of 14 in 11 BBL innings against Adelaide Strikers. He also has one four-wicket haul against them.

Liam Hatcher has 4 wickets at 18 balls apiece in three BBL innings against Adelaide Strikers.

STR vs THU Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score in Adelaide has been 167, with the pacers snaring 64.18% of wickets here. The track has generally been nice for the batters here, and a batting-friendly surface can be expected again. A total of around 170 can be a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 18°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

STR vs THU Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Adelaide Strikers: Matthew Short (c), Chris Lynn, D’Arcy Short, Adam Hose, Harry Nielsen (wk), Jake Weatherald, James Bazley, Jamie Overton, Wes Agar, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Boyce.

Sydney Thunder: Cameron Bancroft, Alex Hales, Matthew Gilkes (wk), Oliver Davies, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Chris Green (c), Nathan McAndrew, Liam Hatcher, Zaman Khan, Tanveer Sangha.

STR vs THU Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

The STR vs THU live streaming in India will be available on the Disney + Hotstar app as well as the website. Here is the complete list of BBL 2023-24 live-streaming platforms for all major locations:

Location Streaming Platform India Disney+ Hotstar Australia 7Plus, Kayo Sports, Foxtel United Kingdom Sky Go and Sky Sports Now New Zealand Sky Sports Now South Africa SuperSport App

STR vs THU Live Score, Toss Update, and Ball-by-ball Commentary

STR vs THU Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Matthew Short: Matthew Short is among the most popular captaincy choices for this game. Short will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has also been decent. Expect him to make significant contributions.

Alex Hales: Alex Hales can be a good captaincy choice for this game. He has a decent record against Adelaide Strikers and will enjoy batting on a nice Adelaide track. A big knock can not be ruled out.

Daniel Sams: Daniel Sams is another popular captaincy choice for this game. Sams will also contribute with both bat and ball, and his bowling record against Adelaide Strikers has also been really good. He is a safe choice.

STR vs THU Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Chris Lynn: Chris Lynn has a low selection % of less than 43 as of now, making him a good differential pick. Lynn has a fabulous record against Sydney Thunder and will look to build on that impressive run. He will open the innings, increasing his probability of scoring runs.

Liam Hatcher: Liam Hatcher has been selected by less than 20% of people as of now. He has the pace and can cramp the batters with his into-the-body line. Hatcher can pick a few wickets here and there and fetch useful points.

STR vs THU Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Chris Green: Chris Green might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

STR vs THU Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If STR bat first:

Complete the team with three among Cameron Bancroft, Oliver Davies, Jake Weatherald and Cameron Boyce.

If THU bat first:

Complete the team with Matthew Gilkes, Alex Ross, James Bazley and Zaman Khan.

STR vs THU Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If STR bat first:

Complete the team with three among Jake Weatherald, Liam Hatcher, Henry Thornton and Cameron Boyce.

If THU bat first:

Complete the team with three among Alex Ross, James Bazley, Wes Agar and Zaman Khan.

STR vs THU Dream11 Prediction

