SUNE vs JSK Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, SA20 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 1 Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

SUNE vs JSK Dream11 Prediction: Sunrisers Eastern Cape have quality players, but Joburg Super Kings are a formidable team. Expect JSK to kick off the campaign with a win.

SUNE vs JSK Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

SA20 League 2024

Match

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings

Date

10 January 2024

Time

9:00 PM IST

SUNE vs JSK Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Adam Rossington has 638 runs at an average of 23.62 and a strike rate of 163.17 in 28 T20 innings since 2023. He also has five fifties.

Dawid Malan has 772 runs at an average of 33.56 and a strike rate of 132.87 in 26 T20 innings since 2023. He also has seven fifties.

Aiden Markram has 853 runs at an average of 30.46 and a strike rate of 135.39 in 33 T20 innings since 2023. He also has 15 wickets.

Sisanda Magala has 18 wickets at an average of 26.38 and a strike rate of 16.88 in 15 T20 innings since 2023.

Ottniel Baartman has 12 wickets at an average of 16.91 and a strike rate of 10 in six T20 innings since 2023.

Faf du Plessis has 1251 runs at an average of 46.33 and a strike rate of 149.46 in 29 T20 innings since 2023. He also has 11 fifties and a century.

Reeza Hendricks has 569 runs at an average of 31.61 and a strike rate of 133.56 in 18 T20 innings since 2023. He also has four fifties.

Wayne Madsen has 701 runs at an average of 38.94 and a strike rate of 150.75 in 20 T20 innings since 2023. He also has six fifties and a century.

Leus du Plooy has 652 runs at an average of 31.04 and a strike rate of 145.53 in 29 T20 innings since 2023. He also has four fifties.

Romario Shepherd has 333 runs at an average of 23.78 and a strike rate of 168.18 in 26 T20 innings since 2023. He also has 32 wickets at an average of 24.90 and a strike rate of 16.90 in 31 T20 innings in this period.

Gerald Coetzee has 23 wickets at an average of 16.08 and a strike rate of 10.91 in 13 T20 innings since 2023. He also has a four-wicket haul.

Imran Tahir has 21 wickets at an average of 20.61 and a strike rate of 18.47 in 17 T20 innings since 2023.

Lizaad Williams has 12 wickets at an average of 19.41 and a strike rate of 12 in eight T20 innings since 2023. He also has a four-wicket haul.

SUNE vs JSK Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings in Gqeberha has been 149, with the pacers snaring 56.12% of wickets. There will be some help for the spinners here. The teams winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 155 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 20°C, with high chances of rain, is forecast.

SUNE vs JSK Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Adam Rossington (wk), Temba Bavuma, Dawid Malan, Aiden Markram (c), Jordan Hermann, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Liam Dawson, Simon Harmer, Daniel Worrall*, Ottniel Baartman.

Joburg Super Kings: Faf du Plessis (c), Reeza Hendricks, Moeen Ali*, Wayne Madsen*, Leus du Plooy, Donovan Ferreira (wk), Romario Shepherd*, Gerald Coetzee, Imran Tahir, Nandre Burger, Lizaad Williams.

SUNE vs JSK Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

The SUNE vs JSK live streaming in India will be available on the Disney + Hotstar app as well as the website. Here is the complete list of BBL 2023-24 live-streaming platforms for all major locations:

Location Streaming Platform India Sports18, Jio Cinema South Africa SuperSport, SuperSport App United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports App USA Willow TV Australia Foxtel

SUNE vs JSK Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Aiden Markram: Aiden Markram is the most popular captaincy option for this game. Markram will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has also been really good. Expect him to make an impact again.

Faf du Plessis: Faf du Plessis has been a consistent performer in the T20s since the last year. He has scored runs everywhere and will look to continue his fine form. Faf is known to play long innings.

Romario Shepherd: Romario Shepherd will contribute with both bat and ball. His hitting has seen a massive surge in the last year or so. Further, Shepherd is also a consistent wicket-taker.

SUNE vs JSK Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Jordan Hermann: Jordan Hermann has a selection % of less than 1 as of now. Hermann is a terrific batter and can score useful runs in the middle order. He looked good in a few matches last year.

Lizaad Williams: Lizaad Williams will bowl crucial overs for JSK. The track is expected to be slightly slow, making his slower ones more threatening. Bowling in the death overs will increase his probability of taking wickets.

SUNE vs JSK Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Donavon Ferreira: Donavon Ferreira might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

SUNE vs JSK Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If SUNE bat first:

Complete the team with three among Adam Rossington, Leus du Plooy, Daniel Worrall, Simon Harmer and Nandre Burger.

If JSK bat first:

Complete the team with three among Reeza Hendricks, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Imran Tahir and Ottniel Baartman.

SUNE vs JSK Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If SUNE bat first:

Complete the team with three among Adam Rossington, Leus du Plooy, Simon Harmer and Lizaad Williams.

If JSK bat first:

Complete the team with three among Temba Bavuma, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali and Ottniel Baartman.

SUNE vs JSK Dream11 Prediction

