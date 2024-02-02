SYL vs DD Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, BPL 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 17 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

SYL vs DD Dream11 Prediction: Sylhet Strikers have lost all five of their matches so far and will need to win to stay alive in the tournament. Expect them to win the contest.

SYL vs DD Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Bangladesh Premier League League 2024

Match

Sylhet Strikers vs Durdanto Dhaka

Date

2 February 2024

Time

1:30 PM IST

SYL vs DD Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Zakir Hasan is the top-run scorer for Sylhet Strikers with 189 runs in 5 BPL 2024 innings at an Avg. of 47.25 and SR of 134.04. He also has a fifty.

Harry Tector has scored 71 runs in 2 BPL 2024 innings at an Avg. of 23.66.

Benny Howell has scored 61 runs in 3 BPL 2024 innings. He has also taken 3 wickets.

Richard Ngarava has been the top bowler for Sylhet Strikers and has taken 5 wickets in 4 BPL 2024 match at an economy rate of 8.30

Mohammad Naim is the top-runs scorer for Durdanto Dhaka with 110 runs in 4 BPL 2024 innings at an Avg. of 27.50 and SR of 126.44. He also has a fifty.

Alex Ross has scored 83 runs in 3 BPL 2024 innings at an Avg. of 27.67 and SR of 143.10

Shoriful Islam has been the top bowler for Durdanto Dhaka and has taken 6 wickets in 4 BPL 2024 matches at an economy rate of 9.08

Taskin Ahmed has taken 4 wickets at an economy rate of 7.00

SYL vs DD Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sylhet International Stadium has a balanced surface and provides a good contest for batting and bowling. The average first innings score at the venue is 164, with teams batting second having won more matches than lost

Weather Report

The maximum temperature will be around 22.0°C. There is a slight chance of rain during the later stages of the match.

SYL vs DD Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Sylhet Strikers: Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Shamsur Rahman, Zakir Hasan(wk), Arif Haque, Harry Tector/Ryan Burl, Samit Patel, Benny Howell, Nayeem Hasan, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Richard Ngarava, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Durdanto Dhaka: Saim Ayub, Mohammad Naim, Gulbadin Naib, Alex Ross, Irfan Sukkur(wk), Meherob Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain(c), Arafat Sunny, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Usman Qadir

SYL vs DD Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

The SYL vs DD live streaming in India will be available on the Fancode app as well as the website. Here is the complete list of BPL 2024 live-streaming platforms for all major locations:

Location Streaming Platform India Fancode, Fancode app South Africa SuperSport, SuperSport App United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports App USA Hotstar Australia BT Sport

SYL vs DD Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Zakir Hasan: Zakir Hasan emerged as a standout performer. He is a top-order batter and his solid technique and composure under pressure make him a reliable captaincy choice.

Naim Sheikh: Naim Shaikh is an explosive opener and will bat in the powerplay. His ability to accelerate the run-rate makes him a popular choice.

Shoriful Islam: Shoriful Islam can bowl in the powerplay with the new ball and can also come in handy at the death.

SYL vs DD Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Rejaur Rahman Raja: Rejaur Rahman Raja will bowl in the powerplay and middle overs and can be crucial in breaking partnerships. He can also contribute with the bat lower down the order.

Irfan Sukkur: Irfan Sukkur is a top-order batter and can contribute with significant runs. He has a selection % of less than 16 currently.

SYL vs DD Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Meherob Hasan: Meherob Hasan may not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

SYL vs DD Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If SYL bat first:

Complete the team with three among Ariful Haque, Samit Patel, Gulbadin Naib and Usman Qadir

If DD bat first:

Complete the team with three among Naim Sheikh, Arafat Sunny, Ryan Burl and Nayeem Hasan

SYL vs DD Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If SYL bat first:

Complete the team with three among Benny Howell, Nayeem Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain and Shoriful Islam

If DD bat first:

Complete the team with three among Irfan Sukkur, Saim Ayub, Shamsur Rahman and Rejaur Rahman Raja

SYL vs DD Dream11 Prediction

