THU vs HEA Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 17, BBL 2022-23, Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, Big Bash League 2022-23

THU vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the Big Bash League match between Sydney thunder and Brisbane Heat.

THU vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat Match Preview

Sydney Thunder is having a horrible time in BBL 12. They won their first game but lost the next 3 games including a “15 run all-out” against the Adelaide Strikers. They need to be consistent as a team, especially with the bat. The likes of Alex Ross, Matt Gilkes, Alex Ross and Rilee Rossouw must perform consistently. They have been decent with the ball. Thunder are at the bottom of the points table and they’ll look to bounce back strongly.

Brisbane Heat registered their first win of the season in the last game. They looked in good form as a team. They also need some consistency from their batters. Colin Munro, Matt Renshaw and Max Bryant need to take responsibility with the bat. Their bowling has been good, especially since Michael Neser joined the team. The spinners are in good form as well. Brisbane will look to register their second consecutive win in this game.



THU vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League Big Bash League 2022-23 Match Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat Date 27th December 2022

Time 1:45 PM IST

THU vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sydney Showground is expected to be a balanced one. The average first innings score here is 154 runs at this venue. Batting gets difficult as the game progresses. Spinners and slow bowlers will be important but the pacers got plenty of help under the lights, in the last game played here. Teams will prefer batting first as teams batting first have won 78% of the games played here.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to be clear with no chance of rain interruption.

Team News

Usman Qadir is available for this game and is expected to be in the eleven for the Sydney Thunder.

James Bazley will be unavailable for this game.

THU vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Sydney Thunder: Alex Hales, Matt Gilkes (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Oliver Davies, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Ben Cutting/Brendan Doggett, Nathan McAndrew, Chris Green (c), Usman Qadir, Gurinder Sandhu

Brisbane Heat: Max Bryant, Colin Munro, Matt Renshaw, Sam Billings, Ross Whiteley, Jimmy Pierson (c & wk), Michael Neser, Xavier Bartlett, Mark Steketee, Matt Kuhnemann, Mitch Swepson

THU vs HEA Dream11 Prediction

Both teams are dependent on two or three players to do the bulk of the scoring and it will be a battle against the two bowling units. Brisbane Heat has good all-rounders in their side and are expected to edge Syndey Thunder.

THU vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Daniel Sams: Daniel Sams is the most popular captaincy choice for this game. He will bowl with the new ball, in the power surge and then in the death overs. He is decent with the bat as well. Sams picked up 3 wickets against the Renegades.

Michael Neser: Michael Neser has been in excellent form this season. He picked up 4 wickets in the first game and 2 in the last game. He is a genuine wicket-taker with the new ball and is can contribute with the bat as well. Neser will be an excellent captaincy option.

Sam Billings: Sam Billings scored 79 runs in the last game. He will be Brisbane’s main batter in the middle overs. He played for Sydney Thunder in the last season. Billings will be an ideal captaincy pick for this game.

THU vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Nathan McAndrew: Nathan McAndrew will be an excellent differential pick. He will be a key bowler for Thunder in this game. He bowls at a high pace and has an excellent yorker in his arsenal. McAndrew picked up 2 wickets in the last game.

Ross Whiteley: Ross Whiteley will bat in the middle order for Brisbane. He has looked in decent touch but has failed to be consistent. He also bowled in the last game. Whiteley will be a top differential pick.

Alex Ross: Alex Ross will be another good differential pick. He is a good player of spin bowling and will be a key batter for Sydney in the middle overs. Ross has been in good form as well.

THU vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Matt Gilkes: Matt Gilkes has been horribly out of touch in BBL 12. His highest score this season is 3 runs after 4 matches. Gilkes will be our player to avoid in this game.

THU vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

THU vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team