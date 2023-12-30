THU vs SIX Dream11 Prediction Today, BBL 2023/24 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Match 19 Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News​​​​

THU vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Sydney Thunder are a good team, but Sydney Sixers are a strong team. Expect the Sixers to win the contest.

THU vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Big Bash League 2023/24

Match

Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers

Date

30 December 2023

Time

1:45 PM IST

THU vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Alex Hales has 331 runs at an average of 33.10 and a strike rate of 163.86 in ten BBL innings against Sydney Sixers. He also has two fifties and a century against them.

Cameron Bancroft has 185 runs at an average of 26.42 and a strike rate of 120.12 in nine BBL innings against Sydney Sixers. He also has two fifties against them.

Daniel Sams has 133 runs at an average of 19 and a strike rate of 138.54 in nine BBL innings against Sydney Sixers. He also has 13 wickets at an average of 18.69 and a strike rate of 12.76 in nine BBL innings against them.

Josh Philippe has 194 runs at an average of 19.40 and a strike rate of 144.77 in ten BBL innings against Sydney Thunder. He also has two fifties against them.

Daniel Hughes has 435 runs at an average of 48.33 and a strike rate of 129.46 in 13 BBL innings against Sydney Thunder. He also has five fifties against them.

Moises Henriques has 492 runs at an average of 49.20 and a strike rate of 138.20 in 18 BBL innings against Sydney Thunder. He also has three fifties against them.

Jordan Silk has 263 runs at an average of 29.22 and a strike rate of 134.87 in 12 BBL innings against Sydney Thunder. He also has two fifties against them.

Sean Abbott has 22 wickets at an average of 19.27 and a strike rate of 14.68 in 16 BBL innings against Sydney Thunder.

Ben Dwarshuis has 16 wickets at an average of 20.81 and a strike rate of 16.12 in 13 BBL innings against Sydney Thunder.

Steve O’Keefe has 15 wickets at an average of 16.73 and a strike rate of 16.60 in 12 BBL innings against Sydney Thunder. He also has two four-wicket hauls against them.

THU vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score in Sydney has been 147, with the teams batting first, winning three of the six games since 2022. The pacers have snared 79.41% of wickets in this timeframe. The teams winning the toss might elect to bowl first, with a total of around 155 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 20°C, with moderate chances of showers, is forecast.

THU vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Sydney Thunder: Cameron Bancroft (wk), Alex Hales, Jason Sangha, Oliver Davies, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Nathan McAndrew, Chris Green (c), Gurinder Sandhu, Zaman Khan, Tanveer Sangha.

Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe (wk), James Vince, Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Jack Edwards, Joel Davies, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Jackson Bird, Steve O’Keefe.

THU vs SIX Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

The THU vs SIX live streaming in India will be available on the Disney + Hotstar app as well as the website. Here is the complete list of BBL 2023-24 live-streaming platforms for all major locations:

Location Streaming Platform India Disney+ Hotstar Australia 7Plus, Kayo Sports, Foxtel United Kingdom Sky Go and Sky Sports Now New Zealand Sky Sports Now South Africa SuperSport App

THU vs SIX Live Score, Toss Update, and Ball-by-ball Commentary

THU vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Cameron Bancroft: Cameron Bancroft is among the most popular captaincy options in this game. He has been in sensational form this season and has a fabulous record against Sydney Sixers. His wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.

Daniel Sams: Daniel Sams is the most popular captaincy option for this game. Sams will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has also been good. He will look to make an impact again.

Jack Edwards: Jack Edwards will also contribute with both bat and ball. He has done well in the last few matches and will look to extend his good work. Another fine outing can not be ruled out.

THU vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Jason Sangha: Jason Sangha has a selection % of less than 5 as of now. Sangha is a good batter and will bat in the top order. He has also done well at this venue previously and will look to step up.

Daniel Hughes: Daniel Hughes has been selected by less than 9% of people as of now. Hughes has a terrific record against the Thunder and will look to extend his good run. Batting in the top order will help him score big.

THU vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Joel Davies: Joel Davies might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

THU vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If THU bat first:

Complete the team with three among Alex Hales, Jordan Silk, Ben Dwarshuis and Tanveer Sangha.

If SIX bat first:

Complete the team with three among Cameron Bancroft, James Vince, Zaman Khan and Jackson Bird.

THU vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If THU bat first:

Complete the team with three among Alex Hales, Jordan Silk, Daniel Hughes and Tanveer Sangha.

If SIX bat first:

Complete the team with three among Jason Sangha, Alex Ross, Chris Green and Sean Abbott.

THU vs SIX Dream11 Prediction

Sydney Thunder are a good team, but Sydney Sixers are a strong team. Expect the Sixers to win the contest.

