UP-W vs RCB-W Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, WPL 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 11 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

UP-W vs BAN-W Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Women’s Premier League 2024

Match

UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women

Date

04 March 2024

Time

7:30 PM IST

UP-W vs BAN-W Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Alyssa Healy has 102 runs at an average of 51 and a strike rate of 188.89 in three WPL innings against Royal Challengers Bangalore Women. She also has a fifty against them.

Alyssa Healy’s last five scores read: 33, 33, 13 & 5.

Kiran Navgire’s scores in this WPL read: 12, 57, 10 & 1.

Chamari Athapaththu’s previous five scores read: 17, 11, 46, 6 & 0. Chamari Athapaththu’s last five figures: 0/19, 0/37, 0/17, 2/19 & 1/4.

Grace Harris has 84 runs at a strike rate of 152.73 in two WPL innings against Royal Challengers Bangalore Women. She also has two wickets against them.

Grace Harris’ scores in this WPL read: 60*, 38*, 17 & 38. Grace Harris’ figures in this WPL read: 0/21, 1/20 & 1/22.

Deepti Sharma has 6 wickets at an average of 12.50 and a strike rate of 11 in three WPL innings against Royal Challengers Bangalore Women.

Deepti Sharma’s previous five figures: 0/28, 1/40, 0/24, 1/23 & 1/32.

Sophie Ecclestone has 6 wickets at an average of 9.83 and a strike rate of 11.50 in three WPL innings against Royal Challengers Bangalore Women. She also has a four-wicket haul against them.

Sophie Ecclestone’s figures in this WPL: 3/20, 1/25, 1/31 & 1/26.

Rajeshwari Gayakwad has 3 wickets at 24 balls apiece in three WPL innings against Royal Challengers Bangalore Women.

Rajeshwari Gayakwad’s figures in this WPL read: 1/33, 1/38, 0/20 & 2/24.

Smriti Mandhana’s last five scores read: 9, 74, 43, 13 & 29.

Sophie Devine has 51 runs in three WPL innings against Gujarat Giants. She also has two wickets against them.

Richa Ghosh has 94 runs at a strike rate of 134.29 in three WPL innings against UP Warriorz. She also has a fifty against them.

Richa Ghosh’s scores in this WPL: 7, 19 & 62.

Ellyse Perry has 70 runs at a strike rate of 118.64 in three WPL innings against UP Warriorz. She also has three wickets against them.

Ellyse Perry’s last five scores: 44*, 23* & 8. Ellyse Perry’s previous five figures: 0/10, 0/8 & 0/18.

Asha Sobhana has 7 wickets at 6.86 balls apiece in two WPL innings against UP Warriorz. She also has a five-wicket haul against them.

Renuka Singh’s previous five figures read: 0/25, 0/28, 2/14 & 0/14.

UP-W vs RCB-W Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

As the trend so far suggests, the pitches in Bengaluru will be nice for batting. The batting will be easier in the second innings. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 170 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 29°C, with partly cloudy, is forecast.

UP-W vs RCB-W Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Kiran Navgire, Chamari Athapaththu, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Khemnar, Deepti Sharma, Saima Thakor, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Sabbhineni Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Shreyanka Patil, Simran Bahadur, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Singh.

UP-W vs RCB-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Grace Harris: Grace Harris is the most popular captaincy option for this game. Harris will contribute with both bat and ball, and her recent form has been top-notch. Expect her to fetch ample points.

Sophie Devine: Sophie Devine is another popular captaincy option for this game. Devine will contribute with both bat and ball, and her recent form has been decent. Expect her to make an impact again.

Ellyse Perry: Ellyse Perry is another multi-dimensional player. Perry will contribute with both bat and ball. She will be a valuable captaincy option.

UP-W vs RCB-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Rajeshwari Gayakwad: Rajeshwari Gayakwad is a quality operator. Gayakwad will get some help off the deck. She can snare a few wickets.

Asha Sobhana: Asha Sobhana has been selected by less than 15% of users as of now. Sobhana will bowl in different phases, increasing her probability of taking wickets. She took five wickets against Gujarat Giants last time around.

UP-W vs RCB-W Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Poonam Khemnar: Poonam Khemnar might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

UP-W vs RCB-W Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If UP-W bat first:

Complete the team with three among Richa Ghosh, Chamari Athapaththu, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Singh, and Saima Thakor.

If RCB-W bat first:

Complete the team with three among Alyssa Healy, Kiran Navgire, Sabbhineni Meghana, Georgia Wareham, and Anjali Sarvani.

UP-W vs RCB-W Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If UP-W bat first:

Complete the team with Chamari Athapaththu, Sophie Molineux, and Renuka Singh.

If RCB-W bat first:

Complete the team with three among Kiran Navgire, Sabbhineni Meghana, Georgia Wareham, Asha Sobhana, and Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

UP-W vs RCB-W Dream11 Prediction

Both teams have had similar results to an extent. On paper, UP Warriorz look like a stronger team. While Royal Challengers Bangalore Women will have the home support, expect UP Warriorz to win the contest.

